Key takeaways: If you have a Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage plan, crutches are covered as part of your durable medical equipment (DME) benefit, as long as the mobility aids are prescribed by your healthcare professional.

With Part B, Medicare will pay 80% of the approved cost of your crutches if you have met your deductible. You are responsible for the other 20%. Your cost-sharing may be different with Medicare Advantage.

You will be required to get your crutches from a Medicare-approved supplier for them to be covered. Your healthcare professional can help you find an approved supplier near you. You can also use Medicare's DME supplier directory to compare the cost of crutches at suppliers in or near your ZIP code.

Table of contents Medicare coverage Your out-of-pocket costs Rent or buy? Medical necessity Other ways to save FAQs Bottom line References

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Crutches can be essential for people recovering from an injury or facing other mobility challenges. This guide on Medicare coverage for crutches includes information about eligibility, out-of-pocket costs, and finding approved suppliers.

Yes, Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans cover crutches because they are considered durable medical equipment (DME). You qualify for coverage if:

The crutches are deemed medically necessary.

You have a prescription from your healthcare professional for the type of crutches required.

You obtain the crutches from a Medicare-approved supplier.

Your healthcare professional can refer you to an approved supplier. But you can also search for one using Medicare's DME supplier search tool or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) and asking for help.

You will have to buy or rent your crutches from a Medicare-approved supplier for them to be covered.

Medicare covers two major categories of crutches :

Auxiliary crutches: These are underarm crutches, the standard and most common type of crutches, that can be adjusted for height. Forearm crutches: Also known as elbow crutches, these crutches are considered long-term mobility aids.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT If you have a flexible spending account (FSA), use it . Find out how to use your FSA to pay for qualified healthcare expenses, like crutches, before your funds expire.

Try a medical equipment loan program . If you can't afford your Medicare coinsurance, you may be able to borrow crutches for free from a medical equipment loan program.

Had a knee replacement? Medicare's got you covered. Medicare covers mobility aids like walkers and continuous passive motion machines that are necessary for recovering from knee surgery.

After you meet your annual Part B deductible ($240 in 2024), your plan will pay 80% of the Medicare-approved amount for crutches. You are responsible for the remaining 20% as coinsurance .

For example, if the Medicare-approved amount for a pair of crutches is $100, Medicare would pay $80 and you would pay $20 - assuming you've met your deductible. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, your cost-sharing may be different, so consult your plan for details.

Medicare allows you to rent or buy crutches, so you can make the decision based on your needs and the expected duration of use. If you need crutches for an extended period, purchasing them might be the best option. If you only need them short term, renting may be more cost-effective.

Popular stories this week Is Medigap Plan G Worth It? Pros and Cons What Is Medicare? History, Plans, Eligibility, and Costs Are Wheelchairs Covered by Medicare? Yes, Here's How Are Mobility Scooters Covered by Medicare? View more

If you rent crutches, Medicare will pay its share of the rental costs for up to 13 months. But after 13 months of continuous rental , you own the crutches outright.

Crutches are considered medically necessary if a qualifying healthcare professional determines they are needed for getting around the home safely after an injury or a condition causes mobility issues. Crutches are often considered medically necessary when a person is:

Recovering from leg, foot, or hip surgery

Healing from a fracture or sprain in the lower extremities

Managing a chronic condition that affects mobility, such as arthritis or multiple sclerosis

Experiencing temporary mobility issues due to an injury or illness

If you need help covering your portion of the costs of crutches, consider these options:

Medicaid: If you qualify for Medicaid only or are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare , Medicaid may cover costs that Medicare doesn't.

Veterans' benefits : If you're a veteran, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) may cover your crutches .

Nonprofit organizations: Some nonprofit groups offer medical equipment loans or donations.

Medicare Savings Programs: If you are eligible for the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program , you can get help with Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket costs , including Part B coinsurance.

Medigap: If you have original Medicare, a supplemental insurance policy can help pay all or some of your Part B coinsurance .

State assistance programs: Some states have programs to help older adults with medical equipment costs.

Tricare: Active duty service members and their families are typically eligible for the Tricare durable medical equipment benefit .

What are the benefits of crutches? expand_more Crutches can be used as a pair or one at a time. They can help with mobility issues by shifting weight off of one leg . But using them does require upper-body strength, which can be a disadvantage. And because underarm crutches can cause pressure injuries to the nerve bundles on the armpits, they may not be ideal for long-term use. Are platform crutches or crutch substitutes covered by Medicare? expand_more Crutch substitutes - like lower-leg platforms, platform crutches, or knee scooters - may not be covered by your Medicare plan. Why doesn't Medicare cover stair lifts? expand_more Stair lifts are considered home modifications - not durable medical equipment - by Medicare. That means the mobility aids, also known as stair elevators, are not covered.

The bottom line Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans cover medically necessary crutches that are prescribed by a healthcare professional, as long as they are from an approved supplier. If you have Part B, Medicare will cover 80% of the cost of crutches after you meet your deductible. The cost-sharing may be different if you have Medicare Advantage. Medicare covers a variety of crutches, including underarm and elbow models. If you'll only need the crutches for a short time, you can opt to rent them using your coverage. If out-of-pocket costs are an issue, you may be able to get help from a durable medical equipment (DME) loan program near you.

References Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (2020). Canes and crutches . Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Costs . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. View All References (8) expand_more Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Crutches . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Durable medical equipment (DME) coverage . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Medicaid . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Medicare coverage of durable medical equipment and other devices . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Medicare Savings Programs . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Search for medical equipment and suppliers . Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Tricare. (2023). Durable medical equipment . U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. (2023). About VA health benefits . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined