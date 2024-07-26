Key takeaways: Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage cover walkers prescribed by a healthcare professional for use at home. The order confirms that the walker is medically necessary.

Once you meet your Part B deductible, Medicare will pay 80% of the approved cost of a walker. You are responsible for the other 20%. Your cost sharing may differ with Medicare Advantage.

You must get your walker from a Medicare-approved supplier for it to be covered. Your prescriber can help you find a durable medical equipment supplier. You can also use Medicare's supplier directory to compare companies that sell walkers.

If your healthcare professional says you need a walker, you might have questions about Medicare coverage for this mobility device. This guide explains how original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans cover walkers. It will help you make an informed choice.

Yes, Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans cover walkers . They are considered durable medical equipment (DME). You qualify for coverage if:

Your healthcare professional says a walker is medically necessary.

You have a prescription for the type of walker required.

You obtain the walker from a Medicare-approved supplier.

Your healthcare professional will refer you to an approved supplier. You can also search the Medicare DME supplier search tool or call 1-800-633-4227 for help.

A walker is medically necessary if a healthcare professional says you need it to move around your home safely. Your need must be caused by a medical condition, surgery, or injury.

Common situations that make a walker medically necessary include:

Recovery from hip or knee surgery

Balance issues due to neurological conditions

Weakness or instability from chronic illness

Rehabilitation after a stroke or an injury

Your healthcare professional will provide Medicare with documentation. This will explain why you need the walker and how it will help you perform daily activities.

Medicare lets you buy or rent a walker , depending on your needs:

Buying: If you need the walker long term, purchasing might work better for you and may be required if your walker has features that are customized to you.

Renting: This can be cost-effective for short-term use. Medicare pays the rental fees monthly for up to 13 months. But after 13 months of continuous rental , you will own the walker outright.

Talk to your healthcare professional and supplier about which option is best for you. If you have not met your deductible, a DME loan program may be available in your community.

Medicare covers various types of walkers , which may have adjustable or fixed height. They also could be rigid or foldable. Covered walkers include:

Standard walkers: These are also known as pickup walkers. They have basic frames that you lift up and move forward for stability as you walk.

Two-wheeled walkers: These are similar to standard walkers, but with wheels on the front legs.

Four-wheeled walkers, known as rollators: These have wheels on all four legs. They often include a seat and a basket.

Heavy-duty walkers: These are designed for individuals weighing over 300 lbs.

Medicare covers the basic versions of these walkers. But your plan might not pay for features that aren't medically necessary, such as deluxe seats. You might be able to pay the difference out of pocket. If these features are important to you, ask your Medicare-approved supplier about costs and details.

Also, powered walkers are not covered because they are not considered DME.

Original Medicare covers walkers under Part B. Medicare Advantage plans must meet or exceed the benefits offered by original Medicare. But your walker may require prior authorization. Your healthcare professional can help you find an authorized supplier.

After meeting your Part B deductible ($240 in 2024), you'll pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for your walker. For example, if the Medicare-approved amount for a walker is $100 and you have met your annual deductible, your out-of-pocket cost would be $20. If you choose a walker with enhanced features, you will pay the difference.

Because the Part B deductible in 2024 is $240, you could end up paying the full price of your walker. That's because many walkers cost less than $100. If you've already met your deductible, you would pay the usual 20% coinsurance.

Yes, if you have original Medicare, your Medicare insurance supplement ( Medigap ) can help pay for walkers. All 10 standard Medigap plans cover all or some of your Part B coinsurance. Medigap doesn't help cover Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket costs.

What are the benefits of walkers? expand_more Walkers are one of the most supportive types of walking aids. They shift weight off the joints because they have multiple points of contact with the ground. Some have four wheels. Why doesn't Medicare cover powered walkers? expand_more Powered or motorized walkers are not covered because they aren't durable medical equipment. DME must be prescribed for use in your home to accomplish activity of daily living. But Medicare does consider power scooters to be DME. Why doesn't Medicare cover stair lifts for people who need walkers? expand_more Medicare considers stair lifts to be home modifications , not durable medical equipment. That means the mobility aids - also known as stair elevators - are not covered.

The bottom line Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans cover walkers when you have a prescription. After you meet your Part B deductible, Medicare covers 80% of the cost of your walker if obtained from a Medicare-approved supplier. You pay the other 20% and any charges beyond the Medicare-approved amount. A variety of walkers are covered, including wheeled and heavy-duty models. If you'll need your walker for only a short time, you can rent your device using Medicare. If out-of-pocket costs are an issue, you may be able to get a walker from a durable medical equipment loan program.

