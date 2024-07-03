Key takeaways: Minoxidil is an over-the-counter topical medication that can help improve hair growth in men (Men's Rogaine) and women (Women's Rogaine). It's available as a topical foam, liquid solution, and spray. Low doses of oral minoxidil are also used off-label for hair loss.

Some men taking minoxidil have reported sexual side effects such as erectile dysfunction (ED) and decreased libido. But it's not clear if minoxidil actually causes sexual problems.

Other medications used for hair loss, such as finasteride (Propecia) and dutasteride (Avodart), are more likely to cause sexual side effects. If you're experiencing sexual side effects from one of these medications, minoxidil may be a good alternative.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Mens Rogaine Womens Rogaine Minoxidil Non Prescription

BitsAndSplits/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Noticing your hair thinning can be a distressing experience, whether it's a few extra strands in the shower drain or more substantial hair loss. Minoxidil (Men's Rogaine, Women's Rogaine) is a popular over-the-counter topical medication for hair loss. It's available as a topical foam, liquid solution, and spray. But low doses of oral minoxidil are also sometimes used off-label for this purpose.

If you've been exploring hair-loss treatment options , you may have heard that some medications, such as finasteride (Propecia), can impact your sex life . But does minoxidil also cause sexual side effects?

It's not clear if minoxidil causes sexual side effects, since there haven't been clinical studies on the subject. But some people have reported experiencing side effects such as erectile dysfunction (ED) and decreased libido (sex drive) while taking it. Though, the number of reports is relatively low. And it's not known if these side effects were actually caused by minoxidil or something else.

As mentioned above, there have been some reports of sexual side effects with minoxidil. These reports, which included instances of ED, decreased libido, and ejaculation problems, have been from men specifically. Though, again, it's not clear if minoxidil was the cause. Plus, researchers think that topical minoxidil may even play a role in treating ED.

Sexual side effects such as libido changes haven't been reported by women taking minoxidil. Instead, most side effects from topical minoxidil, such as irritation, are limited to the scalp. Lightheadedness, swelling, and a fast heartbeat are possible with low doses of oral minoxidil for hair loss.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Medications that can affect your sex life: While age, hormones, and other factors can affect your sex life, medications are a common culprit. Learn the top medications that can cause sexual problems.

Oral minoxidil for hair loss: If you're experiencing scalp irritation from topical minoxidil, your prescriber may recommend low-dose oral minoxidil instead. Here's what you should know.

Minoxidil FAQs: Learn more about how long minoxidil takes to work for hair loss , plus answers to other frequently asked questions.

Sexual side effects from minoxidil appear to be rare, if they happen at all. They weren't commonly reported during clinical trials involving topical minoxidil. And from 2004 to 2014, the FDA only received eight reports of sexual side effects from men using minoxidil for hair loss.

If you notice changes in your libido or sexual performance after starting treatment with minoxidil, talk to your healthcare team. It's possible that other factors - such as hormonal changes , your age, or other medications - may be contributing to your symptoms. Your healthcare team can help figure out the cause of your symptoms and next steps. If there's no other obvious cause, they may have you stop taking minoxidil to see if that helps your symptoms.

Generally, yes, minoxidil is less likely to cause sexual side effects than other hair-loss medications.

Other medications used for hair loss, such as finasteride (Propecia) and dutasteride (Avodart), work by lowering the amount of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in the body. Reductions in DHT can result in sexual side effects in some men. So side effects such as lower libido and ED are possible with finasteride and dutasteride.

Experts don't fully understand how minoxidil works for hair loss. But the medication is thought to stimulate and increase blood flow to hair follicles. It's not known to directly block DHT like finasteride and dutasteride.

If you're experiencing sexual side effects from finasteride or dutasteride, your prescriber may consider having you give minoxidil a try. And since topical minoxidil is applied to the scalp, it's less likely to cause body-wide side effects than finasteride and dutasteride. But if the topical side effects are bothersome, low-dose oral minoxidil may be an option.

The bottom line Minoxidil is a topical medication that's available over the counter for hair loss. It comes in products specifically marketed for men (Men's Rogaine) and women (Women's Rogaine). Lower doses of oral minoxidil are also sometimes prescribed off-label for hair loss. Some men taking minoxidil for hair loss have reported sexual side effects. But it's not clear if minoxidil was actually the cause of the side effects. Other medications used for hair loss, such as finasteride (Propecia) and dutasteride (Avodart), are more likely to cause sexual side effects. Talk to your healthcare team if you're experiencing sexual side effects after starting treatment with minoxidil. They can help you figure out the cause of your symptoms and next steps.

References Anawalt, B. D. (2017). Is dihydrotestosterone a classic hormone? Endocrine Reviews. Fertig, R. M., et al. (2017). Sexual side effects of 5- α -reductase inhibitors finasteride and dutasteride: A comprehensive review . Dermatology Online Journal. View All References (4) expand_more Patel, P., et al. (2024). Minoxidil . StatPearls. Suchonwanit, P., et al. (2019). Minoxidil and its use in hair disorders: A review . Drug Design, Development and Therapy. Tavakoli, M. R., et al. (2023). Erectile dysfunction from mechanisms to medicines with a focus on the application of topical minoxidil . Sexual Medicine Reviews. Wu, M., et al. (2016). Differences in reproductive toxicology between alopecia drugs: An analysis on adverse events among female and male cases . Oncotarget. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined