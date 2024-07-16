Key takeaways: GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medications used to help treat diabetes and obesity. They include medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Some people taking semaglutide report symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

There may be a higher risk of erectile dysfunction if you're taking semaglutide for weight loss. But semaglutide may actually improve erectile dysfunction if you have diabetes.

More people are taking semaglutide - either as Ozempic or Wegovy - for diabetes and obesity.

Like any medication, semaglutide can cause side effects . Most of these side effects involve the gut. However some people have reported symptoms of erectile dysfunction while taking semaglutide. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a medical condition that causes trouble achieving or maintaining an erection. Certain medications can lead to ED.

But is semaglutide one of those medications? The answer may surprise you.

Experts are still investigating how medications like Ozempic and Wegovy affect the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis , the system of the body that controls reproductive and sexual function.

There's some evidence that semaglutide can increase the risk of erectile dysfunction in people without diabetes. In a recent study , researchers found that people without diabetes who took semaglutide for weight loss had a higher chance of developing ED. But the overall rate of erectile dysfunction in this group was still very low - just 1.5% .

Yes, semaglutide may actually improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

There's evidence that GLP-1 receptor agonists may improve erectile dysfunction in people with diabetes. One small study found that adding liraglutide (another GLP-1 receptor agonist) to treatment with testosterone and metformin improved erectile dysfunction in people with diabetes. Another study found similar results. In this study, people with diabetes and erectile dysfunction received both metformin and a GLP-1 receptor agonist. This group had improvement in their ED symptoms.

Researchers think there are a few ways GLP-1 receptor agonists may help with ED , including:

Better smooth muscle function

Improved blood flow

Less damage to the testicles

Yes, most people can take Viagra (sildenafil) and Ozempic together. There are no known interactions between these two medications.

Yes, most people can take Cialis (tadalafil) and Ozempic together. There are no known interactions between these two medications.

Does Ozempic affect testosterone? expand_more Yes, semaglutide may increase testosterone levels. This may be a result of weight loss while on semaglutide. Or semaglutide may have a direct effect on the testicles . Can you take Wegovy with Viagra and Cialis? expand_more Yes, most people can take Wegovy with Viagra or Cialis.

The bottom line A small number of people without diabetes who use semaglutide for weight loss may experience erectile dysfunction. But for people who have Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic or Wegovy may actually improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Researchers need to do more work to understand the connection between semaglutide and erectile dysfunction.

