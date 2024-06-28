GoodRx Helps is proud to promote diversity among healthcare students through its scholarship program. Since the program's inception, we've awarded more than $340,000 to students from diverse racial and educational backgrounds.

This year, we're building on our previous scholarship programs to make a bigger impact on our student winners. The 2024 GoodRx Helps Students for Healthcare Equity Scholarship expands the eligibility requirements from specific fields of study (as in previous years) to all healthcare professions.

Our scholarship couldn't come at a more important time. The most recent Census data shows that the racial and ethnic diversity of the country has increased overall since 2010 . Developing a healthcare workforce that reflects this diversity should be a top priority for both schools and health institutions.

However, data from a 2020 National Library of Medicine study shows racial disparities persist among U.S. healthcare workers. Only 7% of healthcare workers identified as Black or African American, even though this racial group makes up 13.6% of the U.S. population.

The disparity is even greater with people who identify as Hispanic. They represent less than 1% of U.S. healthcare workers while making up 19.1% of the general population.

We also recognize the incredible work that goes into providing comprehensive and cohesive care from all members of a medical team. That's why eligible professions for our scholarship now include allied healthcare roles and students working toward an allied healthcare degree and licensure. Examples include medical assistants, dental hygienists, physical therapists, administrative support, and many more.

"We're excited to offer the scholarship to a broader range of students and future healthcare professionals - and highlight the importance of every healthcare worker that patients may come in contact with," said Elizabeth Davis, president of GoodRx Helps.

Applicants to the Students for Healthcare Equity Scholarship will be asked how they would address some of the biggest remaining challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and what lessons the healthcare field has learned from the pandemic.

We'll choose five student winners, who will be awarded $5,000 each. Scholarship awards are eligible for renewal for up to 3 years, for a potential total award amount of $20,000.

Applications will be open from July 1 to August 6, 2024. Students can apply here .

