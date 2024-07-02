Key takeaways: Cats are good at hiding their pain. So any significant changes in their behavior, physical abilities, or mobility can indicate discomfort.

Common reasons that cats experience pain are arthritis, injury, dental problems, bone disease, cancer, and urinary tract infections.

Take your cat to the veterinarian if they show signs of pain for more than 24 hours. Different types of pain can be relieved with different medications and treatments.

Cats have the impressive ability to soothe their stress and heal their bones by purring. And they're also experts at hiding their pain. A cat may cry out or howl if they're in severe discomfort, but they may not show any signs of long-term pain.

Since your cat may hide that they're not feeling well, it's important to pick up on subtle signs that they're not OK. The sooner the problem is addressed, the sooner your cat can go back to living a healthy and happy life.

Signs of pain in cats can be physical, behavioral, or mobility related, said Erick Mears, DVM, DACVIM, a veterinarian at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Their symptoms may vary depending on the cause, but any of these 14 signs could indicate that your cat is in pain .

If your cat is trembling or tense, they could be experiencing muscle, bone, or abdominal pain.

If your pet is in severe pain, their heart rate and breathing rate may increase. If you suspect something is wrong, watch your cat's chest and stomach muscles to see if their breathing is labored.

The Feline Grimace Scale can be used to identify signs of pain in cats based on their facial expressions. The scale looks at the position of a cat's:

Ears

Whiskers

Eyes

Muzzle

If a cat has squinty eyes, drooping whiskers, and lowered ears, they may be in moderate or severe pain. Cats often squint their eyes when they have body pain or pain from an eye-related injury or infection.

"When people are sick, you can see that their eyes are down when they are uncomfortable. Animals can do that too - where their eyes are not fully open and not as bright or responsive," Mears said.

A cat's head position can also indicate the severity of their pain. If a cat has hunched-over shoulders and a lowered head, they could be in mild or moderate pain.

Your cat may drool if they are in pain. This can occur for a number of reasons, such as:

Dental issues

Tongue problems

Oral disease

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Pancreatitis

Abdominal pain and issues with the spine are common reasons a cat might exhibit an abnormal posture. But any kind of pain can cause this symptom, which often appears as an arched back and a tucked abdomen.

Lack of appetite is one of the measures of general cat health, Mears said. "Any litany of things could cause decreased appetite ," he said, adding that pain is one of them.

If your cat has any type of pain, they may go into hiding and not want to socialize. You might notice them in unusual spots, including:

Under the bed

In the closet

Behind furniture

In small, dark spaces around your home

Cats who are in pain may stop using their litter box . This is especially true if:

They have a urinary tract infection (UTI).

They are a male cat experiencing a urethral block, which makes it difficult to urinate.

They have arthritic joints, which prevent them from comfortably getting in and out of the litter box.

Cats tend to sleep 50% to 75% of the day . If your cat is in pain, they may be less active and resort to sleeping more than usual.

If your cat is in acute or severe pain, they may growl, hiss, or even bite. They may also pin their ears back.

Your cat may be more vocal when they're in acute or severe pain. This could mean:

Purring

Meowing

Hissing

Growling

If your cat has arthritis or generalized pain, they may not want to groom themselves. You may notice that they're not grooming as much - with their paws and tongue - or that they look unkempt.

If your cat has arthritis or a physical injury, they could have problems moving around. For example, your cat may:

Struggle to get up from lying down

Tremble when moving

Exhibit limping

Avoid jumping onto taller surfaces

Not want to be picked up

Protect the part of their body that's in pain

If your cat is showing signs of pain, such as a limp or a change in posture, but they otherwise seem normal, wait 24 hours to see if things improve, Mears said. If their symptoms don't improve, take them to the vet.

But if your cat shows signs of more severe pain, like biting or constant howling, they need immediate attention.

There are some common reasons that cats experience pain. Below, we look at the main causes .

Arthritis, which causes painful joints and decreased mobility, commonly affects cats. But it is particularly hard to diagnose, according to Ari Zabell , DVM, DABVP, a veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital in Vancouver, Washington.

Additional signs of arthritis in cats include:

Having dandruff or a scruffy or matted coat because they are unable to groom themselves

Being unable to get onto and off their favorite perch, like their cat tree or a table

Being unable to use their litter box or squat once inside, causing them to go elsewhere

Dental problems can be very painful for cats and may cause them to stop eating, leading to other health problems.

Cats commonly develop gingivitis, in which the gums become inflamed because of plaque buildup. This can lead to periodontitis, an irreversible condition. Periodontitis causes the tissues around the teeth to break down, causing tooth loss.

Similar to humans, cats who have cancer often experience pain. The best way to relieve this pain is by eliminating the underlying cause . Some cats may need to have a tumor surgically removed, while others may need radiation or chemotherapy.

Be aware if you notice your cat struggling to use their litter box or urinating more frequently. These are common signs of a UTI in cats. These infections can be:

Bacterial

Fungal

Parasitic

Viral

And they may lead cats to lick their genital area more often, which could cause more pain.

Your veterinarian may prescribe the following pain medications for your cat.

Robenacoxib (Onsior) is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that helps relieve pain and inflammation in cats and comes in the form of a tablet or an injection.

Buprenorphine (Buprenex) is an opioid that is used as an injectable or an oral spray or suspension to treat mild or moderate pain in cats in the short term. It is often used to treat postsurgery pain.

Prednisolone is a steroid that is given to cats who are experiencing pain due to an inflammatory condition. It can also be given during cancer treatment or as a treatment for joint pain or allergies. It may cause cats to excessively drink water or urinate as a side effect. It may also increase their appetite.

Gabapentin can be given by mouth as a tablet or an oral suspension to treat chronic pain in cats related to their:

Muscles

Bones

Tendons

Ligaments

Nerves

Gabapentin is also being increasingly used to treat anxiety in cats . The dose depends on the size of your cat, but it generally does not exceed 50 mg to 100 mg.

For pain caused by a nervous system problem, a type of antidepressant called amitriptyline (Elavil, Levate) may be prescribed. This medication is often given to cats for pain, along with an opioid or an NSAID.

Amantadine (Symmetrel) is a medication that may help treat moderate or severe nerve pain or cancer pain in cats. It's often prescribed alongside another pain medication to help give cats increased pain relief.

It's very important to follow the dose prescribed by your cat's veterinarian. If they're given too much of the medication, cats can overdose relatively easily with amantadine.

Frunevetmab (Solensia) is the first medication approved by the FDA to treat arthritis pain in cats. The injectable medication is given at the vet's office once a month. And the dose is based on your cat's weight.

No, over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers for humans - such as aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), and acetaminophen (Tylenol) - are toxic to cats . Aspirin in particular is incredibly toxic and should never be given to cats unless a veterinarian recommends it for heart disease.

If your cat ingests any of these OTC pain medications, take them to the veterinarian right away. The following are signs of toxicity and side effects of consuming aspirin in cats:

Stomach upset, which causes nausea and diarrhea

Stomach and intestinal ulceration

Possible kidney failure

Inability to clot blood

In addition to medication, there are natural ways you can address your cat's pain.

If your cat has arthritis or related mobility issues, you can make their life a bit more comfortable by making the following changes , recommended by Zabell:

Replace your cat's litter box with one that has lower walls, so it's easier for them to climb in and out of it.

If your house has multiple floors, consider having more than one litter box, in the event that your cat can't go up and down stairs easily.

Use carpeted steps to help your cat get to their favorite areas, like the bed or a window perch.

Consider using raised food bowls to relieve strain on your cat's neck and back.

Losing weight can help your cat experience less pain, since it can relieve pressure from their joints. To help your cat lose excess pounds, your veterinarian may suggest switching to a canned diet or prescription weight-loss diet. Try not to leave food out for them to graze on, and measure out their food at each meal.

A healthy relationship with your cat can go a long way in helping them feel comfortable and reduce their behaviors associated with pain. Any activity that results in a positive emotional state can help. This includes following a consistent schedule so your cat knows when to expect:

Meals

Grooming

Petting

Playtime

Can a cat be in pain and still purr? expand_more Yes, cats in pain will still purr. Even though cats also purr when they're content, purring can be a sign that a cat has severe pain . Experts don't know why cats in pain purr. But it could be a cat trying to relieve their pain. How do cats sleep when in pain? expand_more There isn't one way a cat sleeps when they are in pain . In general, when cats are comfortable, they will sleep in a curled or relaxed position. More rigid or less relaxed sleeping positions could be a sign your cat has pain. Other cats may not move at all or may pretend to be asleep when they're in pain. Cats in pain may also sleep more hours per day than usual. How do you comfort a cat who's in pain? expand_more If you think your cat is in pain, call your veterinarian. This won't comfort your cat immediately. But it will help you determine what's causing the pain and the best ways to treat it. You can then provide comfort to your cat at home by: Ensuring easy access to their favorite beds and sleeping spots

Adding steps or ramps to make climbing more comfortable

Keeping your cat's home and environment as calm as possible

The bottom line Cats are resilient animals, but that doesn't mean they don't feel pain. Look out for signs of pain in your cat, which could include flattened ears, squinted eyes, an arched back and a tucked belly, excessive sleeping, hiding, or aggression. Take your cat to the veterinarian if they show signs of pain that don't improve within 24 hours. After a thorough examination, your vet will come up with the right course of treatment to make sure your pet gets back to feeling their best.

