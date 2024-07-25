Key takeaways: Most obstetricians suggest waiting 6 weeks to have sex after giving birth.

Physical and emotional issues -- such as vaginal dryness, pain, and body image -- can affect sex after birth.

To make postpartum sex more comfortable, take it slow. You can also use lubricant, try different positions, and do Kegel exercises. Talk with your healthcare professional if you have persistent pain or concerns.

Bringing a new baby home can change your life. You have to learn to care for your little one while adapting to many physical and emotional changes.

Somewhere along the way, you might start thinking about when it's safe to have sex after birth. Some people feel ready for sex a few weeks after birth, and others need more time. When you do feel ready, there are ways to make postpartum sex more comfortable.

Most obstetricians recommend waiting about 6 weeks to have sex after birth, Anna Cabeca , DO, a triple-board-certified OB-GYN, told GoodRx Health. A rule of thumb is to wait until after you get the OK from your OB-GYN at your first postpartum visit . This usually happens around 4 to 6 weeks after giving birth.

This waiting period gives your body enough time to heal and recover after delivery. Having sex too soon after giving birth increases the risk of severe bleeding or uterine (womb) infection. These risks are especially high in the first 2 weeks after giving birth. That's why it's important to refrain from intercourse. You should avoid inserting anything in your vagina, including tampons.

This is true no matter how you deliver your baby :

For vaginal delivery: Your body needs time to recover. This is especially true if you have tissue tears or an episiotomy. An episiotomy is a cut your obstetrician makes to widen the vaginal opening during delivery. The perineum (area between your vagina and anus) may be swollen and sore for several weeks.

For cesarean delivery: The incision in your belly needs time to heal after a C-section .

But everyone recovers at their own pace. You may have to wait longer if you had complications during childbirth or develop any issues after delivery. Yet, some people may feel ready to have sex as early as 2 weeks after birth, according to Cabeca. Still, it's best to talk with your medical team before resuming sex.

Another thing to consider is an unplanned pregnancy. You can ovulate and become pregnant again soon after giving birth, Tamara Guichard, a gynecologist based in New York , told GoodRx Health. This can happen even before your first menstrual period returns. Using birth control can help you plan your family and avoid unexpected pregnancies.

Recovery from childbirth isn't just the physical aspect. Waiting also allows you to adjust to the emotional changes that come with having a new baby.

Sex may not feel the same for a while due to physical changes that occur after birth. These include:

Pain: Tears or an episiotomy during vaginal birth can lead to painful sex after birth. After a C-section, you may have pain near your incision. These discomforts can make sex less enjoyable .

Vaginal bleeding: Postpartum bleeding, called lochia , can last for several weeks after delivery. Lochia is normal , but it can make sex messy and uncomfortable.

Vaginal dryness: Low estrogen levels after childbirth, especially if you're breastfeeding, can cause vaginal dryness. This can lead to irritation, burning, and pain during sex.

Swollen breasts: Swollen or tender breasts, particularly if you're breastfeeding, can make certain sexual positions uncomfortable.

Hemorrhoids: Hemorrhoids can occur after giving birth, causing discomfort or pain during sex.

Postpartum symptoms can vary widely from person to person. Some physical issues may go away in a few days, while others could last for weeks. If physical symptoms continue, such as painful sex after birth, talk with your medical team.

It might take time to feel emotionally ready for sex after birth. For example, some people experience:

Fatigue and sleep deprivation: Caring for a newborn can be overwhelming. There are constant feedings, diaper changes, and sometimes soothing a fussy baby. "It's easy to fall into a rhythm where all you do is care for the baby," Cabeca said. This can lead to fatigue and sleep deprivation , making it difficult to find the energy or desire for sex.

Postpartum depression: The sudden drop in hormone levels that occur after birth can cause emotional changes, including postpartum depression (PPD), Guichard said. Unlike the baby blues , which typically last a few days, PPD can persist for weeks or months. This can significantly impact your sex drive .

Relationship adjustments: The arrival of a new baby can change your relationship with your partner. Your partner may feel left out or disconnected as you focus on the newborn.

Body image concerns: Your body undergoes many changes during pregnancy and after having a baby. You may not feel comfortable getting intimate, and it's completely normal.

Stress and anxiety: Adapting to life with a new baby requires a lot of adjustment, which can be stressful . It's normal to feel nervous and anxious about your ability to handle the demands of parenthood. With all this going on, sex might be the last thing on your mind.

Everyone's emotional journey after childbirth is unique. Take the time you need and avoid rushing into sex before you're ready. Open communication with your partner is important. Support from loved ones or professionals can help you navigate this new chapter of your life.

There are several things to consider when you're ready to resume your sex life after having a baby. These tips may help make the experience more comfortable.

Your body has gone through a lot during pregnancy and childbirth. Take things slowly when you start having sex again, Cabeca said. Pay attention to what feels good and what doesn't. That way, you can better help your partner understand your needs, making the experience more comfortable for both of you.

Cabeca said it's common for relationships to undergo changes during this time, but keeping the lines of communication open with your partner can help. Share your desires and any discomfort you may have. Discuss body image concerns, too. Work together to find activities you both enjoy, whether they involve penetration.

Plan ahead with your partner for intimate time together. Arrange childcare and start the excitement early. For example, you can send a playful text or share a meaningful touch. This gives you a chance to discuss the sexual activities you want to try, set the mood, and ensure you're rested.

Give your body time to become aroused and naturally lubricated before engaging in penetrative sex. Spend more time on foreplay activities that you and your partner enjoy, such as giving each other a massage.

A water-based lubricant can help reduce friction and make sex more enjoyable if you have vaginal dryness. "Something as simple as [over-the-counter] K-Y jelly can help avoid any tears or irritation," Guichard said. Avoid oil-based lubricants , as they can irritate sensitive tissue and damage condoms.

Your body may respond to sex differently after giving birth. Positions you enjoyed before might not feel as good now, so try different angles and positions. "Being on top gives you more control and can definitely be a helpful tip to ease your body back into it," Cabeca said.

Kegel exercises involve tightening and relaxing your pelvic floor muscles. They may make sex more comfortable. Cabeca said Kegel exercises help the healing process and strengthen the pelvic floor. These exercises can also have other benefits, like better bladder control and improved core strength, all of which may help improve sex.

Pain during sex can last several months if you had an episiotomy. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen before intercourse may help and are generally safe if you're breastfeeding. For persistent pain during sex, your OB-GYN may recommend treatments like physical therapy.

Your medical team is there to support you. If you're experiencing PPD, know that it's not your fault. And your medical team can help you explore treatment options. They can also assist with questions about postpartum sex and connect you with resources to help enhance intimacy.

Some people might feel ready for sex at 6 weeks or when they get the OK from their obstetrician, while others need more time. Your body and emotions will let you know when you're ready. In the meantime, there are ways to stay close to your partner that don't involve penetration. Snuggling up for a movie, sharing a long hug, or even just holding hands can help you feel connected. Go at a pace that feels right for you physically and emotionally.

It depends on the birth control method you choose. Here's what to consider:

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants: The IUD and birth control implant can be inserted immediately after giving birth or at your first postpartum checkup.

Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA): DMPA is commonly known as the birth control shot. You can get your first shot right after delivery.

Combined hormonal methods (pills, ring, or patch): If you're not breastfeeding, you should wait at least 3 weeks after delivery to start these methods . This is because they can increase the risk of developing blood clots in your veins, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), during the postpartum period. If you're breastfeeding, it's best to avoid combined hormonal methods for the first 4 to 6 weeks after childbirth, as the estrogen in these methods may affect your milk supply.

Barrier methods: Condoms and spermicide can be used whenever you're ready to have sex again after birth. Diaphragms, cervical caps, and sponges should be used only after 6 weeks postpartum, once your uterus and cervix have returned to their usual size. If you previously used a diaphragm or cervical cap, you'll need to be refitted after childbirth.

It's a good idea to decide on your preferred birth control method while you're still pregnant. If you're not breastfeeding, you could start ovulating just a few weeks after delivery. If you're breastfeeding, ovulation may be delayed but usually returns within about 6 months.

Once you start ovulating, you can get pregnant even if you haven't had your first postpartum period yet. Healthcare professionals suggest spacing pregnancies at least 18 months apart , so both you and the baby can be as healthy as possible. Using contraception after having a baby allows you to prevent unexpected pregnancies and plan your family size according to your wishes.

The bottom line Most OB-GYNs recommend waiting about 6 weeks or until after your first postpartum visit before having sex. This timing gives your body time to heal and recover after birth. Still, everyone's journey is different, and you may feel ready earlier or need more time. When you do decide to have sex after giving birth, take things slowly, communicate openly with your partner, and talk with your medical team if you have any concerns. Pregnancy and delivery change many things about your body and your sex life. It's OK to wait until you feel physically and emotionally ready before having sex after birth.

