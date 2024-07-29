Key takeaways: Caplyta (lumateperone) is an atypical antipsychotic medication. It's used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar depression (depressive episodes associated with bipolar 1 or 2 disorder).

Caplyta may begin working within 1 to 2 weeks of starting it. Most people experience noticeable symptom improvement after 4 to 6 weeks of treatment.

Caplyta may be less likely to cause weight gain than many other antipsychotic medications. But everyone's experience is different, and weight gain is still possible.

There are ways to save on Caplyta. If you're eligible, a manufacturer savings card can help you get Caplyta for as little as $0 per month for the first 2 months and $15 per prescription after that. A patient assistance program is also available.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Caplyta

Table of contents When Caplyta starts working Caplyta's uses Controlled substance status Caplyta and body weight Withdrawal symptoms How to save Bottom line References

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Caplyta (lumateperone) is an atypical antipsychotic medication. It can be useful when it comes to managing certain mental health conditions, such as depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder. With its once-daily dosage , Caplyta can be a convenient treatment option.

If you're just starting Caplyta, it's normal to have questions. Top of mind for many people is how long it takes Caplyta to work. Others may be curious about its uses or whether it causes weight gain. Below, we'll answer five frequently asked questions about Caplyta.

Caplyta may begin to work about 1 to 2 weeks after you start taking it. Typically, you should have a noticeable improvement in your symptoms after taking it for 4 to 6 weeks.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What to expect: Antipsychotics, including Caplyta, tend to cause similar side effects. Learn about notable antipsychotic side effects - from dry mouth to weight gain - and how to manage them.

How to cope: One woman shares her tips for how she manages bipolar disorder - from following routines to developing coping strategies.

What dose to take: Caplyta has a standard recommended dosage . But liver function and drug interactions can affect how much you should take.





We don't know how long it takes people to experience the full effects of Caplyta. The clinical trials for the medication were relatively short in length: 4 weeks for people with schizophrenia and 6 weeks for people with depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder. But in general, antipsychotics typically take a few months to reach their full effects.

There's an ongoing clinical trial that's studying longer-term effectiveness in people with schizophrenia who take Caplyta for 6 months. This study may help shed light on whether continued use of Caplyta provides greater symptom improvement.

Caplyta has two FDA-approved uses:

The treatment of schizophrenia in adults

The treatment of bipolar depression in adults

Popular stories this week Caplyta Dosage: How Much Caplyta Should You Take? - GoodRx View more

Bipolar depression refers to depressive episodes that happen for people living with either bipolar 1 or 2 disorder . When taken for bipolar depression, Caplyta can be prescribed by itself. But it can also be combined with lithium (Lithobid) or valproate (Depakote) - two medications commonly used to treat symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Caplyta is currently being studied for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in children . It's also being studied for treating major depressive disorder and manic episodes associated with bipolar 1 disorder. So the list of Caplyta's approved uses may grow in the future.

Experts don't fully understand how Caplyta works . However, it's thought to have the following effects in the brain:

It helps balance levels of dopamine , a chemical that helps regulate mood and motivation.

It helps raise levels of serotonin , a chemical that plays a role in mood, emotion, and sleep.

It helps regulate the activity of glutamate , a chemical that plays a role in mood, emotion, and the way you think. Glutamate may also contribute to certain symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that others don't).

No, Caplyta isn't a controlled substance . A controlled substance is a medication that has a risk for dependency and misuse. These medications have legal restrictions on how they're prescribed and dispensed. Caplyta isn't known to have a risk for misuse and doesn't have these extra prescribing restrictions.

Caplyta seems to be less likely to cause weight gain than many other antipsychotic medications. In studies, weight gain wasn't reported by people who took Caplyta for 1 year. In fact, some people even lost weight. But the availability of long-term side effects studies is limited. So it's possible that people could gain weight while taking Caplyta long term.

If you're concerned about weight gain, it's a good idea to develop a plan with your prescriber to help prevent or minimize weight gain while taking Caplyta. They may suggest lifestyle changes , such as following a nutritious diet or exercising more. If you notice weight gain that you're uncomfortable with, let your prescriber know. Depending on your health history, they may discuss medication options to help you lose weight.

Withdrawal symptoms weren't reported during Caplyta's clinical trials. But it's possible for antipsychotic medications to cause these types of symptoms when you stop taking them:

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

Headache

Fast heart rate

Sweating

Muscle pain

Anxiety

Abnormal movements

Restlessness

Withdrawal symptoms can start within the first month after stopping an antipsychotic medication. And they can last for several weeks or months.

If you want to stop Caplyta, talk to your prescriber first. If they determine that stopping the medication is appropriate for you, they can help you do so safely. They'll likely have you slowly lower your dosage over several weeks and watch you closely for withdrawal symptoms.

There are ways to save on Caplyta, which is only available as a brand-name medication. GoodRx can help you navigate between copay savings cards and patient assistance programs to save money on your prescription.

Save with a copay savings card. If you have commercial insurance, you may be eligible to pay as little as $0 per month for the first 2 months using a savings card from the manufacturer. After that, you may pay as little as $15 per prescription (up to a 90-day supply).

Save with patient assistance programs. If you're uninsured or underinsured , you may be eligible for Caplyta's patient assistance program, which offers the medication free of cost.

The bottom line Caplyta (lumateperone) is an atypical antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar depression. Caplyta may start working in 1 to 2 weeks. Most people notice significant symptom improvement after about 4 to 6 weeks of treatment. Research suggests that Caplyta is unlikely to cause weight gain for most people. But long-term studies are needed to confirm this information.

References Brandt, L., et al. (2020). Antipsychotic withdrawal symptoms: A systematic review and meta-analysis . Frontiers in Psychiatry. Calabrese, J. R., et al. (2021). Efficacy and safety of lumateperone for major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder: A phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial . American Journal of Psychiatry. View All References (10) expand_more ClinicalTrials.gov. (2024). Lumateperone for the prevention of relapse in patients with schizophrenia . U.S. National Library of Medicine. ClinicalTrials.gov. (2024). Safety and tolerability trial of lumateperone in pediatric patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder . U.S. National Library of Medicine. ClinicalTrials.gov. (2024). Study of lumateperone in the treatment of patients with bipolar mania . U.S. National Library of Medicine. ClinicalTrials.gov. (2024). Study of lumateperone as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder . U.S. National Library of Medicine. Correll, C. U., et al. (2020). Efficacy and safety of lumateperone for treatment of schizophrenia: A randomized clinical trial . JAMA Psychiatry. DePietro, T. (2023). Lumateperone: A truly innovative antipsychotic medication? American Journal of Psychiatry. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (2023). CAPLYTA- lumateperone capsule [package insert] . Maini, K., et al. (2021). Lumateperone tosylate, a selective and concurrent modulator of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate, in the treatment of schizophrenia . Health Psychology Research. Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center. (n.d.). Facts about antipsychotic medications . U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Tarzian, M., et al. (2023). Illuminating hope for mental health: A drug review on lumateperone . Cureus. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined