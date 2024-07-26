Key takeaways: Saxenda (liraglutide) is a once-daily injection for weight loss. Saxenda may start working in as little as 2 weeks. But you may need to use it long term to maintain weight loss.

Saxenda works by acting like a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). Among other actions, it slows the movement of food through your digestive system, helping you to feel fuller for longer. Saxenda also works in parts of the brain that help regulate appetite.

Saxenda is safe for many people to use. But it's important to discuss your full medical history with your healthcare team before starting the medication. They can help you determine if Saxenda is the best option for you.

There are ways to save on Saxenda. GoodRx can help make your prescription more affordable.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Saxenda

Table of contents When Saxenda starts working How Saxenda works How long it lasts Where to inject Saxenda Length of use Side effects Safety How to save Bottom line References

JNemchinova/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Saxenda (liraglutide) is an injectable weight-loss medication. In 2014, it was the first medication in its class to be FDA approved for chronic weight management. And in 2020, it became the first in its class to be approved for use in adolescents ages 12 and older.

Saxenda can be an effective weight-loss option for many people. But it works best when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise .

If you're thinking about starting Saxenda, it's common to have questions about it. For instance, how long does it take for Saxenda to work? And how long do people usually need to use it? Below, we answer seven frequently asked questions about Saxenda.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT How they compare: Wegovy (semaglutide) and Saxenda (liraglutide) are two injectable weight-loss medications on the market. Let's compare to see which might be right for you.

Dosage guide: Saxenda is a once-daily injection for weight loss. But exactly how much Saxenda should you inject? Here are the typical Saxenda dosages for adults and adolescents .

Proper storage: When stored improperly, medications such as Saxenda may not work as well for weight loss. Learn how to store Saxenda correctly , including when you're on the go.

Saxenda starts working after your first injection, but you won't notice its weight-loss effects right away. The starting dosage (0.6 mg per day) and gradual dose increase are intended to limit side effects while your body adjusts to it.

You may start seeing some weight loss with Saxenda in as little as 2 weeks . And you'll likely continue losing weight during the first few months of treatment. Most people see Saxenda's maximum effects about 6 months after starting it.

If you haven't lost at least 4% of your starting body weight within the first 16 weeks (3 to 4 months), let your prescriber know. Saxenda may not be the right weight-loss medication for you.

Popular stories this week How Much Is Saxenda Without Insurance? Does Saxenda Need to Be Refrigerated? Yes, Here's How to Store It Saxenda Dosage for Weight Loss: Schedule, Max Dose, Form What Do You Need to Know About Saxenda for Weight Loss? View more

Good to know: It takes 5 weeks to reach the recommended maintenance dosage of Saxenda (3 mg per day). Speeding up the dosing schedule during the first 5 weeks doesn't make Saxenda work faster. But it does raise your risk of experiencing side effects.

Saxenda is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist . It works by mimicking GLP-1, a natural gut hormone . This hormone helps regulate your appetite and blood glucose (sugar).

Once injected, Saxenda slows the digestion of your meals. This means the food you eat stays in your stomach longer. This helps you feel fuller for longer. Αnd when you feel full, you tend to eat fewer calories.

Saxenda also sends signals to your brain that help decrease your appetite and reduce food cravings. So you may notice that you no longer have a desire to eat certain foods. Some people describe these feelings as a reduction in " food noise ."

Saxenda doesn't stay in your system too long. In fact, it only takes about 13 hours for your body to clear half of the medication. This is considered Saxenda's half-life , and it's used to determine how often you should inject doses.

Since it has a relatively short half-life, you should inject Saxenda once a day. If you stop taking Saxenda, small amounts of the medication may be present in your body for close to 3 days.

You can inject Saxenda under the skin of your stomach, thigh, or upper arm at any time of day. You can time this around a meal time or on an empty stomach. Many people prefer to use either the stomach or thigh areas if they're self-injecting. It can be challenging to inject your own upper arm. So if this is your desired injection site, consider asking someone else to help you inject Saxenda safely.

Be sure to rotate your injection sites to help reduce redness and irritation of the skin. Changing your injection site also helps your body absorb the medication better. If you want to keep using the same area of the body, just make sure to use a different spot. For instance, if you injected Saxenda into the left side of your stomach one day, you should use the right side for your dose the next day.

There's no set answer for this. Your prescriber can help you determine how long you should use Saxenda. For some people, the medication is a stepping stone to help them reach a health goal. For others, Saxenda is a long-term medication.

If you stop using Saxenda, there's a good chance you'll regain some of the weight you lost. This is true even when people continue with recommended lifestyle changes. In studies, people regained an average of 15 lbs to 21 lbs during the year after they stopped using Saxenda.

When using Saxenda, it's common to experience gastrointestinal side effects , including:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Indigestion

These are usually mild and tend to get better or go away over time. You'll likely see these effects when you first start Saxenda and when your dosage increases. If you feel you need more time to adjust to a dose change, ask your prescriber about slowing down your schedule. They may suggest waiting an extra week before raising your dosage.

If these side effects don't seem to get better or become severe, let your prescriber know. Saxenda may not be the right weight-loss medication for you.

Saxenda is generally well-tolerated and safe for many people. But it's important to discuss your medical history with your healthcare team before starting the medication. There are some cases where Saxenda isn't recommended.

You shouldn't use Saxenda if you have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2). Animal studies of Saxenda showed a higher risk of thyroid tumors. However, these risks weren't seen during human clinical trials. This recommendation is there as a precaution.

Other rare but serious Saxenda side effects and risks include:

Swelling of the pancreas ( pancreatitis )

Gallbladder disease, including gallstones

Sudden kidney damage (usually caused by severe vomiting or diarrhea)

Severely low blood glucose

Allergic reactions

Your prescriber should review your medical history when deciding if Saxenda is the best option for you.

There are ways to save on Saxenda, which is only available as a brand-name medication. GoodRx can help you save over 20% off the average retail price of Saxenda. If cost is an issue, consider discussing Saxenda alternatives with your prescriber. Many of these other weight-loss treatments are available as lower-cost generics or have other savings opportunities available.

The bottom line Saxenda (liraglutide) is a once-daily weight-loss injection. Saxenda may start working in as little as 2 weeks. Full effects are typically seen about 6 months after starting it. Saxenda works by mimicking a natural gut hormone that helps regulate appetite. Many people need to use Saxenda long term. Stopping it can cause you to regain some of the weight you lost. Saxenda is considered safe for chronic weight management for many adults and adolescents. But some people may have greater risks of certain serious side effects. Talk with your healthcare team to determine if Saxenda is right for you.

References American Thyroid Association. (n.d.). Medullary thyroid cancer . Ard, J., et al. (2021). Weight loss and maintenance related to the mechanism of action of glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists . Advances in Therapy. View All References (8) expand_more Hayashi, D., et al. (2023). What is food noise? A conceptual model of food cue reactivity . Nutrients. Jensen, S. B. K., et al. (2024). Healthy weight loss maintenance with exercise, GLP-1 receptor agonist, or both combined followed by one year without treatment: A post-treatment analysis of a randomised placebo-controlled trial . eClinical Medicine. National Center for Biotechnology Information (2024). PubChem compound summary for CID 16134956, Liraglutide . PubChem. National Organization for Rare Disorders. (2024). Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 . Novo Nordisk Inc. (2010). SAXENDA- liraglutide injection, solution [package insert] . Novo Nordisk Inc. (2014). Novo Nordisk receives FDA approval for Saxenda (liraglutide [rDNA origin] injection) for chronic weight management . PR Newswire. Novo Nordisk Inc. (2020). FDA approves Saxenda for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17 . Saxenda. (n.d.). Learn how to use the Saxenda pen . Novo Nordisk Inc. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined