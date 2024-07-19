Key takeaways: The average cost of a hair transplant is $6,000 to $12,000. Some are more than $15,000.

Hair transplant surgery is safe and effective. It can be a permanent solution to male- and female-pattern baldness. But it's rarely covered by insurance.

Over-the-counter minoxidil and prescription finasteride are lower-cost treatment options that may address your hair loss without surgery.

Table of contents Hair transplant explained Cost Factors affecting cost Insurance coverage Hair transplant types Transplant longevity Is it worth it? Transplant alternatives FAQs Bottom line References

byakkaya/E+ via Getty Images

Hair loss affects 1 in 3 men and up to 1 in 4 women. The chance of hair loss increases with age.

A hair transplant, also known as surgical hair restoration, is a safe and long-lasting solution to hair loss. During hair transplant surgery, hair follicles are moved from parts of the head with more hair to areas that are balding or thinning. The transplanted hair follicles grow in these new spots, filling in thin or bald places.

This surgery can be effective for both male - and female-pattern baldness .

SPONSORED SHINGRIX (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) is now $0 for almost everyone* Get SHINGRIX at the pharmacy or in-network doctor's office today. 98% of privately insured people pay $0 and all Medicare Part D beneficiaries pay $0 at the pharmacy.

Prescribing Information



*Coverage and cost may vary and are subject to change without notice. Reimbursement decisions are made by individual insurance plans. Schedule Now Sponsored By SHINGRIX is an FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults 50 years and older. SHINGRIX is not used to prevent chickenpox. Important Safety Information • You should not receive SHINGRIX if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or had an allergic reaction to a previous dose of SHINGRIX

• An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX

• Fainting can happen after getting injectable vaccines, including SHINGRIX. Precautions should be taken to avoid falling and injury due to fainting

• The most common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, tiredness, headache, shivering, fever, and upset stomach

• SHINGRIX was not studied in pregnant or nursing women. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

• Vaccination with SHINGRIX may not protect all individuals

• Ask your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of SHINGRIX. Only a healthcare provider can decide if SHINGRIX is right for you



You are encouraged to report vaccine adverse events to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Visit www.vaers.hhs.gov to file a report, or call 1-800-822-7967.



For US audiences.



Trademarks are property of their respective owners.



©️2024 GSK or licensor.

PMUS-SGXWCNT240015 May 2024

Produced in the USA.



GoodRx Health information and resources are reviewed by our editorial staff with medical and healthcare policy and pricing experience. See our editorial policy for more detail. We also provide access to services offered by GoodRx and our partners when we think these services might be useful to our visitors. We may receive compensation when a user decides to leverage these services, but making them available does not influence the medical content our editorial staff provides.

Below, we discuss how much these surgeries can cost.

A hair transplant is a procedure that takes healthy hair follicles from areas of the scalp or body and moves them to places on the scalp with thinning or no hair. Your doctor will remove hair follicles through tiny cuts. It's possible for hundreds or thousands of hairs to be transplanted in a single session. Some treatments may involve robotic surgery.

A surgical hair transplant can take 5 to 8 hours and often requires more than one session to achieve the desired results.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Medications can cause hair loss. Commonly prescribed medications that treat many conditions, including depression and high blood pressure, can thin your tresses .

Your shampoo could be doing damage. There have been lawsuits alleging that the ingredients in certain shampoos have caused hair loss .

You can take oral meds for hair loss. Topical treatments and surgery aren't your only options for hair loss. Prescription oral medications, such as dutasteride (Avodart) used off-label, can be more effective than minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia).

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, most people see results in 6 to 9 months after surgery. But it can take up to a year to see the full results. It depends on whether the transplanted follicles survive being moved and how long it takes for transplanted hair to grow.

According to a leading hair restoration company, most procedures cost $6,000 to $12,000 on average. But the cost can exceed $15,000, depending on how many grafts your surgery requires and other factors.

You may be charged for each service involved in your treatment, or you could have an all-inclusive package. Here are some price ranges from hair transplant centers across the U.S.

City or region Price range Chicago $10,000-$20,000 Houston $3,000-$12,000 (all-inclusive package) Los Angeles $4,000-$17,000 Miami $3,000-$15,000 Nashville area $5,800-$16,800 New York City $4,000-$15,000

Your hair transplant cost can vary based on the details of your treatment. For instance, if you choose a surgeon outside your local area, you may need to add transportation and lodging costs.

Here are some factors that will affect the cost of your hair transplant surgery:

Procedure type

Number of grafts or amount of hair needed

Number of sessions

Where you have treatment

Surgeon's expertise and skill

Whether the treatment has an all-inclusive price

Surgeon's consultation fee

Facility fees

Medications prescribed

Travel, including transportation and lodging

No. Hair transplants are almost never covered by insurance because these surgeries are usually considered cosmetic procedures. In rare cases, insurance may cover hair transplant surgery for hair loss caused by a health condition.

Yes. There are two main types of surgical hair transplants:

Follicular unit transplant (FUT): A strip of skin with hair follicles is removed from a donor site of the scalp and placed on the bald area. This procedure takes less time, but your healing period may be longer and there is a higher likelihood of scarring. FUT may be a better option for patients with significant hair loss.

Follicular unit extraction (FUE): Individual hair follicles are removed - usually from the back of the scalp - and transferred to the treatment area, often the hairline. The FUE procedure is more time consuming, but it doesn't require stitches and has a lower risk of scarring.

Advertisement Access this offer star Stop Hair Loss and Regrow Hair in 3-6 months Doctor-trusted ingredients like finasteride and minoxidil

Access to a range of treatment options

100% online process View offer

You can get both types of procedures, depending on your hair restoration goals. During a consultation, your doctor can recommend the best method based on your specific circumstances.

People of all genders who experience baldness - especially those ages 30 and older - can have successful outcomes from surgical hair transplants. The best candidates have healthy hair growth in other areas that can be used for the transplant.

Some hair transplant surgeons recommend the FUT procedure over FUE for most women. That's because women tend to lose hair from the center of their scalps, and FUT is better for restoring volume.

Individuals younger than 24 may be advised to manage hair loss with methods other than hair transplants until they are older. That's because hair loss is still developing in younger people. Waiting also prevents donor sites on their scalps from being overused if they pursue multiple hair transplant treatments over their lifespan.

Researchers also have found that, aside from age, certain other people are not good candidates for hair transplant . They include those who have:

No hair from birth

Poor hair quality or not enough hair to transplant

Serious health conditions that increase their risk for complications from surgery

Hair transplant surgery is a permanent hair loss solution . Ideally, it will last the rest of your life. One small study found that less than 10% of patients experienced a "great reduction" in hair transplant density 4 years after FUT surgery. But results vary from person to person.

It depends on your expectations and outcome. Hair transplants are considered minimally invasive. But as with any medical procedure, there are risks . They include:

Death of the transplanted hair follicles

Infection

Scarring

Excessive bleeding

Poor results

For those who don't want to commit to the intensity or price of a surgical hair transplant, there are alternatives. Some less invasive and more affordable options to treat hair loss include:

Minoxidil: Known by the brand name Rogaine, this is a popular over-the-counter solution for hair loss. Topical minoxidil or Rogaine - available as a liquid or a foam - does not require a prescription. Both formulations are available over the counter. Over-the-counter generic Rogaine can cost less than $15 per month . Prescription minoxidil , an oral medication, also can be used as an off-label treatment for hair loss.

Finasteride: This prescription-only medication, known by the brand name Propecia , may encourage hair regrowth in men. Finasteride is not FDA approved for use by women. It could cause birth defects for people who are pregnant. The medication is used off-label to treat hair loss in women . Insurance doesn't usually cover finasteride when it's prescribed for hair loss. Depending on your dose, you could pay $30 or less for a month's supply of tablets with GoodRx.

Dutasteride: This prescription oral medication isn't FDA approved for hair loss, but dutasteride (Avodart) can be used for this purpose. In fact, some studies suggest that dutasteride is more effective than minoxidil and finasteride.

Laser therapy: Low-level laser therapy can reverse early stage hair thinning or loss. There are several devices on the market for home use, but not all are FDA approved or proven to work .

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP): This newer treatment may help with hair growth by using components from a blood sample for scalp injections. PRP can be painful and isn't covered by insurance.

Microneedling: Small needle injections in the skin can promote hair growth by stimulating stem cells in the hair follicles. Microneedling is considered a cosmetic treatment, so it's not covered by insurance. Results can be significantly improved by combining microneedling with 5% minoxidil use or with PRP.

Is a hair transplant painful? expand_more Patients report that the procedure itself doesn't hurt because of local anesthesia, but the recovery typically involves a tender scalp and itchiness as the transplant hair grows. Are there specific treatments for female-pattern hair loss? expand_more Yes, many of the treatments listed above are effective specifically for female-pattern hair loss , which happens in the front and the top of the head. Is hair transplant an option for hair thinning after weight-loss surgery? expand_more It's common for people who have had bariatric surgery or weight-loss surgery to experience hair thinning or hair loss , but it's a reversible condition. Most people who have had weight-loss surgery regain their hair .

The bottom line Hair transplants can be a long-lasting solution to hair loss, but they often come with hefty price tags. Hair transplant surgery can range from $3,000 to more than $15,000. The average cost is $6,000 to $12,000. Hair restoration surgery can be successful for men and women. Your costs will vary based on the type of procedure, where you have the treatment, your surgeon's fees, and other factors. Insurance does not usually cover hair transplants. There are several effective alternatives to surgery that are less invasive, more affordable, or both.

References American Academy of Dermatology Association. (n.d.). A hair transplant can give you permanent, natural-looking results . American Society of Plastic Surgeons. (n.d.). What are the risks of hair transplant surgery? View All References (15) expand_more American Society of Plastic Surgeons. (n.d.). What is hair transplant surgery? American Society of Plastic Surgeons. (n.d.). Who is a good candidate for hair transplant surgery? Bosley. (n.d.). How much does a hair transplant cost? Dr. Anthony Farole Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center. (2016). Hair transplant differences for women and men . Gupta, A. K., et al. (2022). Microneedling for hair loss . Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Haddad, N., et al. (2022). Evaluating the efficacy of platelet rich plasma and 1550 nm fractional laser in combination and alone for the management of androgenetic alopecia . Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. (n.d.). Hair transplant . Johns Hopkins Medicine. (n.d.). Hair replacement surgery . Kumaresan, M., et al. (2020). Longevity of hair follicles after follicular unit transplant surgery . Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery. Lueangarun, S., et al. (2021). A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials of United States Food and Drug Administration-approved, home-use, low-level light/laser therapy devices for pattern hair loss: Device design and technology . Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. Penn Medicine. (n.d.). Hair transplantation frequently asked questions . Sharma, R., et al. (2019). Follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant: Curves ahead . Journal of Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery. True, R. H. (2021). Is every patient of hair loss a candidate for hair transplant?-deciding surgical candidacy in pattern hair loss . Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery. University of Texas Health Science Center. (n.d.). Hair transplant . Zito, P. M., et al. (2024). Hair transplantation . StatPearls. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined