Key takeaways: Amoxicillin is a penicillin antibiotic that's used to treat bacterial infections. Many brand-name versions of the medication have been discontinued, but Amoxil is still on the market. Most people are prescribed the generic version.

The price of amoxicillin without insurance depends on several factors, such as a person's location and what pharmacy they use. The price with health insurance largely depends on the plan.

With a free GoodRx coupon, the price of 500 mg amoxicillin (21 capsules) may be as low as $7.99at some pharmacies.

Amoxicillin is a cost-effective medication that was FDA approved in 1974 to treat certain bacterial infections. The penicillin antibiotic is also used off-label to treat conditions such as Lyme disease , periodontitis , and actinomycosis .

Amoxicillin, which is usually prescribed as a short-term treatment, is available in capsule, tablet, and oral suspension forms. The brand-name version Amoxil comes in capsule and oral suspension forms. Other brand-name versions of amoxicillin have been discontinued, including DisperMox , Moxatag , and Trimox .

The price of amoxicillin depends on various factors, including quantity, form, and the reason for taking it. But there are ways to save money on the medication, such as using a GoodRx coupon and comparing pharmacy prices.

The average retail price for amoxicillin is around $11.72for 21 of the 500 mg capsules.

Amoxicillin dosages vary depending on age, body weight, and the condition being treated. For example, amoxicillin dosages for adults and children weighing 88 lbs or more typically range from 250 mg to 500 mg every 8 hours. But some people may be prescribed 500 mg to 875 mg every 12 hours.

Several factors may affect the cost of amoxicillin, including:

Pharmacy: The price of amoxicillin can vary among pharmacies. This is because of differences in pricing policies, negotiated discounts, and membership benefits. Some pharmacies have discount programs that offer lower prices on certain medications.

Location: Where you live can affect the price of amoxicillin because of factors like cost of living, demand for medications, and competition among pharmacies. For example, GoodRx research shows that New Orleans is one of the most expensive cities for prescription medications.

Insurance: Even if you have insurance that covers amoxicillin, you may still have to pay some out-of-pocket costs, like coinsurance or copayments . These costs will depend on your plan and formulary . For example, a nonpreferred medication usually costs more than a preferred medication.

Dose and form: The dose and form of amoxicillin affect how much you pay. For example, the average retail price for 21 capsules of 250 mg amoxicillin is around $11.02. For 20 tablets of 875 mg amoxicillin, the price is around $21.88. Liquid amoxicillin, a common prescription for children, costs around $15.05on average.

Quantity: The amount of amoxicillin you're prescribed can also impact the price. For example, the average retail price for 21 capsules of 500 mg amoxicillin costs around $11.72, compared to $18.49for 40 capsules.

Treatment plan: How often you take amoxicillin affects the amount you need and, in turn, the cost. For example, if you take the medication every 12 hours, you need 2 capsules a day. But if you take it every 8 hours, you need 3 capsules a day.

Medication reason: Amoxicillin is prescribed for both FDA-approved uses and off-label uses. Insurance may only cover the medication when it's prescribed for FDA-approved uses.

Generic versus brand name: Generic amoxicillin typically costs less than the brand-name version.

In most cases, insurance does cover amoxicillin. But some insurers may only cover the medication when it's prescribed for FDA-approved uses (versus off-label uses). The FDA-approved uses for amoxicillin are:

Ear, nose, and throat infections

Helicobacter pylori infections

Lower respiratory tract infections

Skin and soft tissue infections

Urinary tract infections

Coverage may also depend on whether amoxicillin is listed as a preferred or nonpreferred medication on a plan's formulary.

Most Medicare Part D and employer-sponsored insurance plans cover amoxicillin for FDA-approved uses. Medicaid coverage varies from state to state. For example, Washington's preferred drug list (PDL) lists amoxicillin as a preferred medication, while amoxicillin is not listed on Nevada's PDL . If you have insurance, review your plan documents and formulary for coverage details, requirements, and out-of-pocket costs .

If you have insurance, you can take these steps to increase the chances that your plan will cover amoxicillin:

Review your health insurance plan documents. Check your summary of benefits and coverage and formulary to see if amoxicillin is covered and if there are specific requirements or coverage exceptions.

Talk to your medical team. Your healthcare professional can determine if amoxicillin is the right treatment for you. If it is, they can send a prescription to your pharmacy. Your coverage may depend on the reason the medication is being prescribed.

Find out if you need prior authorization. While unlikely, your insurance provider may require prior authorization for amoxicillin. Your prescriber can submit documentation to demonstrate medical necessity.

If your insurance doesn't cover amoxicillin, your healthcare professional will likely prescribe you an alternative medication to start treatment quickly.

Below are four ways to save on amoxicillin whether or not you have insurance coverage.

With a free GoodRx coupon, the price of 500 mg amoxicillin (21 capsules) may be as low as $7.99at some pharmacies. A GoodRx coupon may also be able to help you save you up to 69% off the retail price of amoxicillin tablets.

To get a GoodRx coupon, go to the GoodRx website or app and look up "amoxicillin" in the search box. Click on "amoxicillin (generic Amoxil)" to find coupons you can present at different pharmacies. Select your preferred coupon and call your pharmacist with the information before filling the prescription to prevent delays.

While using the GoodRx app or website, compare amoxicillin prices among various pharmacies in your area. You might find the medication costs less at a location that's not your regular pharmacy.

Generic medications offer the same active ingredients and effectiveness as brand-name versions, but they typically cost much less due to lower research and development costs, increased competition, and reduced marketing expenses. By choosing generic amoxicillin, you can save money without compromising quality or effectiveness.

If you have a flexible spending account (FSA) or a health savings account (HSA), you can use those funds to pay for qualified medical expenses tax-free. This includes amoxicillin prescribed by your healthcare professional.

The bottom line Without insurance, the average cost of amoxicillin is around $11.72for 21 of the 500 mg capsules. The price you pay out of pocket depends on the pharmacy, quantity, and other factors. The price you pay with insurance depends on your plan, and you may not have coverage for off-label uses. You can save money on amoxicillin by using a GoodRx coupon and comparing prices at different pharmacies. If you have a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA), you can use those pretax funds to pay for the medication.

