Key takeaways: The average retail price for Ozempic (semaglutide) ranges from $1,000 to $1,200 or more per month without insurance, which adds up to $12,000 or more a year.

If you have health insurance, you may have coverage for Ozempic if you have Type 2 diabetes. But if you're taking the medication for weight loss, your insurance company probably won't split the costs.

There are many ways to save on the medication, including using an Ozempic savings card, free GoodRx coupon, or patient assistance program.

Ozempic cost Ways to save Bottom line

If you have Type 2 diabetes , your healthcare professional may recommend that you take Ozempic (semaglutide) as part of your treatment plan. If you have insurance, you may have coverage for the medication in this case. However, if you want to take Ozempic for weight loss , your insurance probably won't pay for any of the costs.

Although most insurance companies don't cover Ozempic when it's taken for weight management, there are still ways to save on the costs and make your treatment more affordable.

Without insurance, the average retail price of Ozempic ranges from $1,000 to $1,200 or more per month, which adds up to $12,000 or more a year. People who take Ozempic to regulate their blood glucose (sugar) levels usually take the medication indefinitely, so this is a significant long-term investment.

Currently, there isn't a generic version of Ozempic. How much you will actually pay for the brand-name medication depends on many factors, such as your:

Location

Pharmacy

Insurance coverage

Reason for taking the medication

If you have insurance, the manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, has a cost navigator tool that you can use to figure out how much the medication will cost with your plan. You can also call a representative or complete an online form to review your benefits and get an out-of-pocket cost estimate.

Here are nine ways you can save money, with insurance and without, when paying for Ozempic.

As mentioned, insurance plans typically only cover Ozempic for people who have Type 2 diabetes. To get coverage, you may be required to obtain a prior authorization confirming that you have Type 2 diabetes and that Ozempic is medically necessary. If you're denied coverage, you can request an appeal to reverse the decision.

If you don't have Type 2 diabetes and want to take Ozempic for weight loss, it's still worth looking into insurance coverage options. According to Pharmaceutical Strategies Group's 2023 Trends in Benefit Design Report , 43% of health plans and employers cover weight-loss medications. And it's not only employer-sponsored plans that cover the medications, so you may want to look into:

Medicaid: Since Medicaid coverage varies by state, you should contact your state Medicaid agency to find out about coverage for Ozempic. And keep in mind that a prior authorization may be required.

Medicare: Medicare covers certain antidiabetic medications through Part D. You can compare Part D plans through Medicare's website to find out if coverage for Ozempic is available. " Anti-obesity medications " aren't covered by Medicare.

Tricare: Ozempic may be covered by Tricare when it's prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes. Getting coverage may require a prior authorization and medical necessity review.

If you have private or commercial insurance, you may be able to pay as little as $25 for a 1-month, 2-month, or 3-month prescription by applying for an Ozempic copay savings card . After you sign up, this offer remains active for up to 24 months as long as you have commercial insurance that covers Ozempic.

The following maximum savings limits also apply:

$150 per 1-month prescription

$300 per 2-month prescription

$450 per 3-month prescription

To apply for an Ozempic copay savings card, you can text "BEGIN" to 21848 on your smartphone or visit this website . If you have questions, call 1-877-304-6855. Or, if you speak Spanish, call 1-877-304-6852.

If you're a Medicare recipient with limited income and resources, you may qualify for savings to help with the costs of Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes. The Medicare Part D Extra Help program provides assistance with prescription medication costs such as deductibles and copays.

To apply for this program, you'll need the following documents:

Recent bank statements and tax returns

Proof of individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) account balance if applicable

Statements for any pensions, annuities, U.S. Railroad Retirement Board benefits, or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits

If you have Medicare or are uninsured, you may be able to get Ozempic for free through the Novo Nordisk Patient Assistance Program . Ozempic is one of the many medications listed as a covered product under this program.

You must meet the following eligibility requirements to qualify for this patient assistance program :

Having Medicare or being uninsured

Being a U.S. citizen or legal resident

Having a total household income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL)

Not qualifying for or being enrolled in a federal, state, or other government program such as Medicaid, VA benefits, or Extra Help

Prescription discount cards , like the ones through GoodRx , give people access to medication coupons that may lower costs. You can use these coupons whether or not you have insurance. For example, if you notice that your insurance copay is higher than the cost of the medication with a GoodRx coupon, it may be a good idea to use the coupon instead of your coverage.

To find out how much Ozempic costs with a GoodRx coupon, start by logging on to www.goodrx.com or downloading the GoodRx app and searching for the medication. Then, set your location to see coupons you can use at your local pharmacies. This allows you to compare prices and see which pharmacy offers the lowest price for the medication.

Another way to save money on your medications is to ask your prescriber about generic options or similar medications that cost less. If you are looking for Ozempic alternatives for weight loss, you can ask your prescriber about medications like Wegovy (semaglutide), Zepbound (tirzepatide), and Saxenda (liraglutide). If you have commercial insurance, you may qualify for a Wegovy savings card that allows you to pay as little as $0 for a month's supply. There's also a Zepbound savings card that reduces the price of the medication to as low as $25 per prescription.

If you are looking for medications that are similar to Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes, you might consider the options listed in the chart below.

Medication name Copay savings card Mounjaro (tirzepatide) Mounjaro savings card Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets) Rybelsus savings card Trulicity (dulaglutide) Trulicity savings card

Unfortunately, there aren't generic options for Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus, or Trulicity. You'll either pay the average retail price or a lesser amount, depending on your insurance coverage and formulary .

If you have a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA), you can use the pretax dollars in your account to pay for qualified medical expenses like prescription medications . Just contact your HSA or FSA administrator to confirm that you can pay for Ozempic with your funds.

Some pharmacies offer discounts when you buy medications in bulk, such as a 90-day supply. And you may be able to get additional savings by paying less in insurance copays.

But before you ask your healthcare professional to send the prescription to your pharmacy, verify your insurance plan will cover a 90-day supply of the medication. And keep in mind you may also be subject to certain prescription refill rules , depending on your location.

Your prescriber may be able to order complimentary medication samples from Novo Nordisk. If eligible, they can submit one sample request per month through the Novo Nordisk sample portal. With a sample, you can test out the medication to see if it's effective before paying for it.

The bottom line Without insurance, Ozempic (semaglutide) can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $1,200 or more per month. Your insurance plan may cover Ozempic if you meet certain requirements. But if your insurance doesn't cover the medication or you don't have insurance, there are other ways to lower your out-of-pocket costs, including using an Ozempic copay savings card or GoodRx coupon.

