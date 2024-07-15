Key takeaways: All makeup has a shelf life. But an expiration date isn't always listed on the packaging.

The shelf life of makeup can range from 3 months to 2 years. Shelf life varies depending on the type of makeup product, its packaging, how you apply it to your face, and where you store it.

Water-based makeup products have shorter lifespans, while powdered makeup products last longer. But if your makeup causes skin or eye irritation, or if you suspect it may be expired, stop using it and throw it away.

Table of contents What is expired makeup? When to replace Health risks Signs of expired makeup Brushes and sponges Tips Bottom line References

milan2099/E+ via Getty Images

Makeup doesn't have a manufacturer-set expiration date like food does, but it still needs to be replaced periodically. So, how often should you replace your makeup? That depends on the type of makeup, its ingredients, how it's packaged (and applied), and how you store it.

Expiredmakeup is makeup that has become contaminated over time, or whose ingredients have broken down. While most makeup products aren't labeled with official expiration dates, they do have a recommended shelf life.

Most makeup contains preservatives that fight off bacteria and keep it fresh. But these preservatives can become less effective over time . This leaves your makeup susceptible to microbial growth and more likely to:

Harbor bacteria

Contribute to infections, breakouts, and skin irritation

Change texture or color

Foundations and concealers may oxidize over time. This is when they get exposed to oxygen (air), and change in some way. Oxidation isn't harmful, but it can darken the color of your makeup , leaving you with a mismatched shade that doesn't look quite right.

A few factors play a role in how quickly a makeup product expires:

Moisture content: Water-based makeup is more easily contaminated than powders, since some bacteria prefer moist environments.

How/where it's stored: Heat and light can prematurely break down the preservatives that keep makeup fresh, while moisture (like from a bathroom environment) can allow bacteria and fungi to thrive.

Packaging: Pumps and tubes are more sanitary than other types of packaging that repeatedly expose the product to air, fingers, and other contaminants. Dark jars help block out light and heat that can also affect certain ingredients.

How you apply it to your face: Makeup that comes in direct contact with your skin will have a shorter lifespan than makeup that doesn't. That's because bacteria is more easily introduced when your skin comes in contact with a product directly. Makeup that comes in contact with unclean brushes and/or sponges will also expire faster for the same reason.

The easiest way to determine how often you should replace your makeup is to look for a period-after-opening (PAO) symbol on the packaging. The symbol is shaped like a cosmetic jar and states how many months the product should last once opened.

But not all makeup has a PAO symbol. It's more commonly found on packaging for products with a high moisture content, like liquid foundations, mascara, and lotions/skin care items. Powder products often don't have the PAO symbol because they're less prone to bacterial growth.

Since many makeup products don't come with built-in guidelines, keeping track of expiration dates falls on the consumer. Here's some guidance on the typical shelf life of different makeup products.

Open mascaras should be replaced every 3 months . One reason for the short shelf life is that mascaras are water-based, which allows bacteria to thrive. And every time you use mascara, the brush is exposed to the natural bacteria that live on your eyelid and eyelashes . When you replace the wand, you introduce those microbes back into the tube.

The lifespan of eyeliner depends on which kind you use. Liquid eyeliner should be used for 3 to 6 months for the same reasons as mascara.

Pencil eyeliners can be used for up to 1 year since they don't harbor bacteria in the same way liquid eyeliner can. Regularly sanitizing the tip of your pencil eyeliner (and your sharpener) can prevent bacteria buildup. To sanitize a pencil eyeliner, wipe down the tip with 70% rubbing alcohol at least once a week, and let it dry completely before using it.

Powder eyeshadows can last 2 years (assuming you're using a clean brush to apply it, not your finger). This longer shelf life is because powders don't contain much moisture. So, they're not as likely to harbor bacteria.

Sanitizing powder eyeshadow can help it last the full 2 years. Using a spray bottle with rubbing alcohol in it, spritz the product from at least 6 inches away. The goal is to mist the powder's surface without getting it too wet. Let the alcohol dry completely before using the eyeshadow.

The lifespan of foundation and concealer depends on the type and the packaging. Liquid foundations and concealers should be replaced every 6 to 12 months. Powders can last up to 2 years. Cream formulas fall somewhere in between - about 12 to 18 months.

But the type of packaging matters. Products with pump dispensers are exposed to less air and contaminants. This extends their shelf life when compared to products that come in jars or open-mouthed containers.

Cream products that come in pots or use applicator sticks/wands that make direct contact with your skin will fall on the shorter end of the span mentioned above. Cream makeup that comes in a tube or a bottle with a pump may be good for the full 18 months.

Cream-based or liquid blushes should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, while powder blushes can last 2 years - so long as you're using a clean brush to apply it. Cream blush that comes in contact with your skin may have a shorter shelf life.

Your mouth is home to 700 species of bacteria and other microbes, which can easily make their way into your lip products. Because of this, lipsticks should be replaced every 1 to 2 years. Lip gloss should be replaced more frequently - every 6 to 12 months - since gloss is more susceptible to bacterial growth than lipstick given its higher moisture content.

If you're prone to dry lips or have cracked skin around your mouth, try to avoid using expired lip products. This is because microbes can more easily enter the irritated parts of your skin.

If you use a lip product when you have an active cold sore, you should toss it so you don't reintroduce the infection. Some experts also advise throwing away lip products if you use them when you're sick, though there isn't a scientific consensus on this. That being said, it's always better to be safe and discard your lip products if you're unsure.

Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and serums last about 6 to 12 months, depending on what's in the product.

Natural skin care products with fewer preservatives won't last as long as products that contain more preservatives.

Water-based products will expire faster than oil-based ones.

Products that contain active ingredients (those that provide some type of therapeutic benefit) often have a shorter shelf life than basic skin care. This is because active ingredients - including vitamin C , hyaluronic acid, retinol , and chemical exfoliants - can break down faster when exposed to light and/or heat.

The FDA regulates sunscreen to make sure it meets certain standards .

All sunscreen expires 3 years from purchase, and the FDA requires that it hold its strength for that long. But there are things that can speed up a sunscreen's expiration.

Leaving your sunscreen out in the scorching sun can break down sunscreen's protective ingredients and make it expire faster . Humidity can also cause early expiration. So if you leave your sunscreen outdoors for a long time in summer weather, you may want to toss it. And if you observe changes in color, texture, or smell, those may be signs of reduced effectiveness, and it's a good idea to replace it.

Using expired makeup may cause:

Clogged pores

Acne

Skin irritation and redness

Skin infections, like impetigo or folliculitis

Eye irritation and infections, such as styes, conjunctivitis ("pink eye"), and blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelid)

You often can't tell if your makeup has expired. For this reason, it's a good idea to label products with the date you bought and opened them so you know when it's time to throw them out.

Irritation on your skin or eyes are clear signs your product may be expired. But there may also be less obvious signs that makeup has reached the end of its lifespan:

Note changes in color, smell, and/or texture. Often, expired foundations will oxidize, which is when exposure to oxygen causes them to develop an orange hue and an "off" smell. Mascaras may become dry and flaky.

Look for unusual separation or clumping in liquid products.

Pay attention to how the makeup applies. Expired makeup may not go on as smoothly as fresh makeup.

Note any changes in the effectiveness of skin care products.

All of these are clues that it's time to replace your makeup. If you're ever in doubt, stop using the product.

Like makeup, sponges and other applicators can harbor bacteria and other microbes. Ideally, you should clean your makeup brushes at least weekly.

In addition, "beauty blenders" and other makeup sponges should be replaced every 1 to 3 months, since these types of applicators hold onto debris and bacteria more than other types .

Makeup brushes can be used for up to 3 years. Just make sure you're washing them weekly, letting them dry completely, and storing them in a brush holder to keep them off surfaces.

There are some things you can do to make premature expiration of your makeup less likely:

Store products in a cool, dry place to limit exposure to heat and light. Heat and light can break down preservatives faster while speeding up the growth of bacteria and fungi.

Keep makeup out of the bathroom - and make sure it's closed tightly. Exposure to moisture from the bathroom can speed up microbial growth. Exposure to air can cause oxidation.

Avoid touching makeup with your fingers. Even if the product comes in a wide jar, try to use a clean brush to apply it. If you do use your fingers to apply makeup, wash your hands prior.

Avoid sharing makeup, since this can increase the risk of contamination and shorten the product's shelf life. If you must share makeup, try to use fresh cotton swabs or new applicators every time you dip in.

For products with active ingredients, choose those that come in dark jars. This prevents light from breaking down the active ingredients.

The bottom line You should replace your makeup every 3 months to 2 years, depending on the product. But these are just guidelines, so pay attention to any changes in your makeup's color, texture, or smell. If makeup isn't stored properly or applied in a sanitary way, it can break down faster, so you may need to replace it sooner. If you're not sure whether your makeup is expired, it's always better to be safe and replace it.

