Key takeaways: If you have health insurance, your screening mammograms may be covered at no cost to you.

Without insurance, you can still get free or low-cost mammograms through various organizations.

Mammogram facilities may also have patient financial assistance programs and special deals to help you save money.

Table of contents About mammograms Mammogram cost How to save Medicare coverage Questions to ask Bottom line References

Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

Mammograms help healthcare professionals find breast cancer early, making treatment more effective. You may not have any copay or coinsurance costs for a screening mammogram if you have insurance. Most private health plans available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) cover screening mammograms for women who are age 40 and older without cost-sharing .

If you don't have insurance or don't have enough coverage, you may still be able to get a mammogram for free or at an affordable price.

Mammograms are the best screening tool for detecting breast cancer early. When cancer is found before it spreads, it's usually easier to treat.

When you should start getting mammograms depends on your age, risk factors for breast cancer, and other considerations. According to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), women should get mammograms every other year, starting at age 40 to age 74. But if you're at high risk of breast cancer, you may need to start screening earlier than age 40. Many factors can increase your risk for breast cancer, such as having certain gene changes, dense breast tissue, and a family history of breast cancer.

The USPSTF's new guidelines could be especially beneficial for Black women, as they are 41% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women. Black and African American women in the U.S. also tend to be diagnosed with more advanced breast cancers at a younger age.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What it feels like: Three women share their experiences with having mammograms.

Abnormal mammograms: Here are a few reasons for an abnormal mammogram and what to expect next.

Breast ultrasound: An ultrasound may be better than a mammogram at detecting early breast cancer in certain situations.

On average, a screening mammogram, which is a regular checkup for breast cancer, costs between $286 and $549 without insurance. But a digital diagnostic mammogram, which is typically done when you have a problem with your breasts that needs closer examination, has an average cost of $243 to $491 .

You may pay more or less for a mammogram depending on several factors, such as:

Facility: A mammogram at a hospital-affiliated facility might be more expensive than one at a free-standing clinic.

Where you live: In Florida, a screening mammogram may cost around $282 to $526 . But, in Massachusetts, for instance, the cost of a screening mammogram can vary significantly, ranging from $105 to $1,022 .

Type of mammogram: In certain places, a three-dimensional (3D) mammogram could cost more than a two-dimensional (2D) one. 3D mammograms are better at finding cancer than 2D mammograms, and they may reduce the need for extra tests.

Other factors include any follow-up tests that might be needed if your mammogram is abnormal . For example, a 2020 study that looked at breast cancer screening costs for women in their 40s with private insurance found that the average price of a screening was $353. The main reasons for this cost included:

Initial screening mammogram

Cost of further evaluation

Other diagnostic tests

Although Black women receive more screening mammograms than other women, they are less likely to undergo 3D mammograms. This is likely due to a combination of factors, including: limited access to facilities offering 3D mammograms; socioeconomic disparities; and higher costs, not covered by insurance, for this technology.

Uninsured women are less likely to get screening mammograms. If you don't have insurance or can't afford a mammogram, there are programs that can help. Some of these options may even be free.

The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program helps women get screened for breast and cervical cancer. This program is available in the U.S., six U.S. territories, and 13 American Indian/Alaska Native organizations.

You may be eligible for a low-cost or free mammogram through the NBCCEDP if you:

Don't have insurance or don't have enough coverage

Are between 40 and 64 years old

Have a yearly income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level

Some younger or older women may also be eligible for screening.

You can find an NBCCEDP program near you through the CDC website or by calling 1-800-232-4636.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation 's patient navigators can connect you to services that offer free screening mammograms in your area. Call its Breast Care Helpline at 1-877-465-6636 to speak to a navigator.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation works with medical facilities in the U.S. It offers grants for free mammograms and diagnostic services.

You may qualify if you have:

Low income

No insurance

Limited insurance coverage

You can search the group's National Mammography Program for facilities near you.

The American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) runs the Breast Cancer Assistance Program. It offers screenings and diagnostic tests for people without insurance.

Applications for assistance are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. There is an approval process that requires proof of residency and income. If you don't meet the requirements, the organization can still provide you with a list of other reputable resources that can help you. To apply, call the foundation's toll-free number at 1-844-219-2223 or email info@abcf.org.

Call local healthcare facilities and imaging centers to ask about grant programs. Grants help make screening mammograms and other diagnostic breast exams more affordable. They are generally meant to help people with limited income, no insurance, or limited coverage.

Additionally, ask a healthcare professional about patient assistance programs. Many hospitals have nurse navigators and social workers who can help you find resources. They can connect you with state or local programs that offer assistance.

Some YWCA chapters offer ENCOREplus programs. These programs provide breast cancer education and screenings for women without insurance or with limited coverage. They also offer educational workshops and support.

If you need help paying for mammogram screenings, ask your local YWCA about the ENCOREplus program.

Certain Planned Parenthood health centers offer low-cost preventive care. This includes regular breast exams to check for any problems.

Planned Parenthood health centers don't have mammogram machines or perform mammograms. However, they can help you find affordable mammograms through referrals. To learn more, contact your local Planned Parenthood center.

The United Breast Cancer Foundation provides free or affordable breast screenings for women and men across the country. Its services include mammograms, ultrasounds, and thermography.

Contact the organization to see if it is currently accepting applications. If eligible, you could receive up to $200 in reimbursement for a breast screening, with one screening covered every 12 months per applicant.

The National Cancer Institute's Cancer Information Service (CIS) can help you find information about cancer prevention, including mammograms.

Contact the group at 1-800-422-6237. The service is free and confidential.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, some imaging centers may have special deals or discounts on mammograms in October. This is a time when organizations focus on raising awareness about breast cancer.

To get these deals, call nearby imaging centers or healthcare facilities and ask if they have any special offers. Some places may even offer free or discounted mammograms throughout the year. It's worth asking about those options, too.

Consider following breast cancer groups on social media. These groups often share important information about breast cancer screenings. They may even post about special events or free mammogram campaigns.

If you can't find help through the programs already mentioned, you can try searching online for "free mammogram" in your state. For example, if you're in Oklahoma, search "Oklahoma free mammogram" and contact trustworthy websites for assistance. In some states, such as New York , there are programs that provide breast cancer screening without any out-of-pocket costs.

Yes. Medicare Part B covers mammograms . If you're 40 or older, Medicare Part B will cover a screening mammogram once every 12 months. Medicare also covers diagnostic mammograms if your healthcare professional says it's medically necessary.

You won't have any out-of-pocket charges for screening mammograms if the facility accepts Medicare rates. However, you'll be responsible for the Part B deductible and 20% coinsurance for diagnostic mammograms.

When you're looking for free or affordable mammograms, it's important to ask questions including:

What are the eligibility requirements for the free or low-cost program?

What documentation do I need to provide to qualify for financial assistance?

What is included in the mammogram cost, and will there be any additional fees?

Will you provide me with a good faith estimate beforehand?

What type of mammogram will I receive: 2D or 3D?

Are the radiologist's fees included in the price?

Are you a certified facility? (You can search for accredited mammogram facilities .)

How long will it take to get the results, and how will I be notified?

What are the next steps if an abnormality is found?

What are your fees if I need a follow-up diagnostic mammogram or breast ultrasound?

Do you offer sliding-scale rates based on income?

Do you charge extra to obtain a copy of my images?

The bottom line A mammogram is the best tool for detecting breast cancer early, before you have any symptoms. Don't let the cost stop you from getting this important test. Many organizations offer help in finding free or affordable mammograms. Make sure to ask about eligibility requirements, hidden fees, and the type of mammogram offered to ensure you get the best care.

References American Breast Cancer Foundation. (n.d.). Our programs: Breast cancer assistance program . American Cancer Society. (2021). Breast cancer risk factors you cannot change . View All References (16) expand_more American Cancer Society. (2023). American Cancer Society recommendations for the early detection of breast cancer . American Cancer Society. (2023). Cancer prevention and early detection: Facts and figures 2023-2024 . Commonwealth of Massachusetts CompareCare. (n.d.). Mammography-77067 . DePolo, J. (2021). 3D mammogram disparities: Black and low-income women often denied access . Breastcancer.org. Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. (n.d.). Diagnostic mammography, both sides . Health Care Transparency. Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. (n.d.). Preventive screening mammography . Health Care Transparency. Health Resources & Services Administration. (2024). Women's preventive services guidelines . Kunst, N., et al. (2020). Use and costs of breast cancer screening for women in their 40s in a US population with private insurance . JAMA Internal Medicine. Medicare.gov. (n.d.). Mammograms . New York State Department of Health. (2021). Breast cancer screening . Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation. (2024). Poverty guidelines . U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Seigel, R. L., et al. (2024). Cancer statistics, 2024 . CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Susan G. Komen. (2024). How do breast cancer screening rates compare among different groups in the U.S.? . United Breast Cancer Foundation. (n.d.). Breast screening . U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (2024). Breast cancer: Screening . Yedjou, C. G., et al. (2020). Health and racial disparity in breast cancer . Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined