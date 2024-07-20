Key takeaways: Safely picking up a dog requires supporting both their front and back sides and holding them close to your chest for security.

Dogs should not be picked up by their armpits or scruffs, as this can cause back or neck pain.

Some dogs may experience pain or discomfort when being picked up, so it's vital to read your dog's body language and respond appropriately.

Few things in life bring as much joy as picking up and holding a dog. But there are right ways and wrong ways to handle pups. Mastering a few key techniques, and understanding how to adjust your approach based on your dog's unique traits, ensures both you and your pet are comfortable and safe.

So what is the best way to pick up a dog? Keep reading to find out.

There is a correct way to pick up a dog. Your dog's size, health conditions, and personality may require you to make certain adjustments. But in general, the goal is to use both arms to secure your dog as you're lifting them and then use your body to provide extra security as you're carrying them around.

One way to get your dog comfortable with the process of being picked up is to create a positive association, like getting treats, with each step of the process. Here's how to do it:

Reach toward your dog as if you're about to pick them up, then offer them a treat.

Repeat this process, ensuring your dog is relaxed at each step before proceeding to the next one.

Add a verbal cue when you reach to pick them up, such as "up" or "lift."

Eventually, you'll be able to phase out the treats.

If you have a small dog, use the following steps to safely pick them up:

Place one hand on your dog's chest and one hand under their rear legs. Then, pull them in close to your chest.

Alternatively, place both hands under your dog's chest and swoop them up against your body.

Then, cradle your dog with both hands.

If your dog tries to nip you, try placing a hand under their chest and hang on to their scruff with your other hand. This will prevent them from turning around and biting you. Just don't use their scruff to pick them up. The goal is to keep them from turning their head.

Here's how to properly pick up a medium-sized dog:

First, position yourself on one side of your dog.

Place one hand underneath their chest and the other hand either on top of their backside or underneath their hind quarters.

Then, pull your dog close to your chest.

Holding your dog against your chest - a technique some vets call the "chest cradle"- helps to minimize wiggling and support them so they feel secure.

A similar technique can be used to pick up big dogs, but with some adjustments :

First, put one arm around the front of your dog's chest and the other either around their hind legs or waist.

Then, with your knees bent, draw your dog toward your chest before standing up straight.

Try not to bend too much at the waist, as that could make your dog feel insecure.

Many dogs, especially as they get older, develop conditions that cause discomfort when they get picked up. Back pain and arthritis are two common ones. If your dog has a condition that causes discomfort when they're being picked up, it's best to avoid handling them unnecessarily.

When you do pick them up, slide one arm under their front legs and the other under their back legs before raising them up. Make sure you distribute their weight evenly across your arms.

There are a number of things not to do when picking up your dog:

Don't approach your dog from the front and then lean over to pick them up. This can seem threatening, particularly if you move quickly. A better approach is to reach around them from the side.

Don't pick up a dog by their scruff. Even though you've likely seen mother dogs handle their pups that way, it's not safe for you to do. Lifting a dog by their scruff is likely to cause discomfort or even pain.

Don't use a collar or your dog's tail for leverage, either. Pulling on your dog's collar could inadvertently choke them. And applying any pressure to their tail can damage essential nerves and muscles.

Don't lift your dog by their armpits. This can cause pain, particularly for dogs with existing neck or back issues.

Keep in mind that what may seem like affectionate behavior to you - like holding your dog by the armpits and kissing them on the face - may actually be interpreted as a direct threat. This could stress out your dog and prompt a bite.

The best way to know if your dog is in pain when you pick them up is to watch their behavior and body language. If your dog is in pain , uncomfortable, or anxious they may show signs such as:

Shaking

Having a stiff stance

Holding their ears back or flat to their head

Licking their lips

Yawning

Avoiding eye contact

If you see any of these signs, gently release your dog and try again when they're more relaxed.

If you need to hold your dog to cut their nails, remember you're invading their personal space. So it's important to proceed carefully, as well as to read their body language and respond appropriately.

After picking your dog up, continue to hold them against your chest, restraining them as little as possible while still keeping them secure. Avoid restraining their legs, as that's likely to cause your dog to struggle.

If you need to get your dog from one spot to another or hand them off to another person, use both hands to support their front and hind quarters and hold them against your chest while moving around. Maintain that two-handed support when you put them down or pass them to someone else.

Use a dog carrier when you need to transport your pet by car. If your dog doesn't like to be lifted or carried, choose a front-entry carrier. Then train them to walk into it by rewarding them with a treat or their favorite toy.

Wearable dog carriers work well for some small dogs. These carriers can be worn as over-the-shoulder slings or as front-packs or backpacks. Some have adjustable straps and holes that allow you to position your dog's legs comfortably. While they're not advised for dogs with short legs, such as toy breeds and dachshunds, they can offer other small dogs a comfortable way to get around town.

The bottom line All dog owners need to pick up and carry their dogs on occasion, so it's essential to master techniques that will keep both you and your dog safe. When picking up and carrying your dog, it's important to use both arms to provide front and back support and to hold your pet close to your chest for added security. You may need to tweak your technique depending on your dog's size and if they have any medical conditions or show pain or discomfort when being handled. Dog carriers can help you transport your pet comfortably over long distances.

