Everyone has pain from time to time. But if you have pain that's lasted for longer than a few months, it's possible that you could be dealing with a common problem: chronic pain.

Chronic pain is pain that lasts longer than 3 to 6 months. For some people, chronic pain can last for years, or even decades. And it's a common situation, too. In a national survey , more than 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. said they had chronic pain.

When you're dealing with chronic pain , it can have a major impact on your day-to-day life. That's why communicating with your care team is so important.

But in reality, it can be hard to talk to a doctor about chronic pain . After all, pain is hard to describe. Or maybe you feel embarrassed about your symptoms, or you worry that you won't be believed. You might even be frustrated that you have been dismissed in the past, or that you haven't found the right treatment yet.

No matter what the reason, talking about pain can be tough. But it is important. Your healthcare team needs to know about your pain, and how it affects your daily life - so they can partner with you to find a treatment plan that works.

And just to clarify: In this article, we're using the term "doctor" to talk about your healthcare professional. But in reality, there are many different healthcare professionals that work with chronic pain. Your healthcare professional could be a medical doctor (MD or DO), a physician's assistant (PA), or a nurse practitioner (NP). And it's common to have other people on your care team, too, like nurses, physical therapists, or psychologists.

Let's take a look at some strategies for talking with your doctor about chronic pain.

When you're dealing with chronic pain, it's essential to communicate well about it. Here are some things you can do - at home and the doctor's office - to help make your conversations as productive as possible.

If you're dealing with chronic pain it can be hard to ask for help, especially if you're struggling. Some people feel embarrassed or even ashamed that they can't manage the pain on their own. Others think they'll seem "weak," or like they're exaggerating or complaining.

But the truth is: When you see your doctor, it isn't time to hold back. Though it can be hard to admit you're having a difficult time, your doctor needs to know what's really going on. Being honest helps them understand what you're dealing with, so they can work with you to find a way to manage the pain.

Try to be as specific as possible when describing your chronic pain. Again, the more your doctor knows, the more they can help. For example, instead of saying "my neck hurts" you might say "my neck hurts, and sometimes the pain spreads down my shoulder and arm."

It's helpful to be creative and detailed with your descriptions, too. This could mean using descriptive words like "burning," "stabbing," or "aching" to explain what the pain feels like to you. Or maybe you can share a story that illustrates how chronic pain is causing problems in your daily life.

If you're dealing with chronic pain, it can seem like your symptoms never stop. But in truth, many people with chronic pain have pain that comes and goes. And there might be things that make your pain worse, or better.

Keeping a daily pain journal can help you give your doctor a clear and accurate picture of what's really going on. This means writing down your daily experiences and bringing this document to every appointment. In your pain journal, include:

What type of pain you had that day, and how long it lasted

How bad the pain was, on a scale of 1 to 10

Whether anything seemed to make the pain better or worse

Whether your pain interfered with your daily activities

What medications you took and whether they helped

When you see your doctor, bring a list of questions with you. This can help you communicate more clearly, share your fears, and clear up any misconceptions you or they may have about your symptoms. And, of course, it's a great way to get answers - instead of relying on friends, or the internet.

Remember: Your doctor is there to help you understand your chronic pain, not just to diagnose and treat you.

The more your primary care provider understands your overall health, the better they can understand and treat your pain. That's why it's a great idea to bring as much information as possible with you to your medical visit.

This includes:

Your past and current medical diagnoses

Your recent surgeries or procedures

A list of medications and supplements you're currently taking

A list of chronic pain treatments you've tried in the past

It's especially important to bring this information with you the first time you meet with a new doctor. But you should bring updates to every visit, especially if things have changed between appointments.

Chronic pain can have a major impact on your day-to-day activities , including:

Getting enough good-quality sleep at night

Taking care of your personal hygiene

Cooking and eating nutritious meals

Enjoying social events and hobbies

Being productive at work or in school

Interacting with other people

Taking care of your daily responsibilities

Caring for your children, pets, or home

If your pain is interfering with your daily activities, be sure to share these details with your doctor. This can help them understand how your pain affects you, so they can better understand your needs and work with you to improve your quality of life.

Absolutely. After all, medication is a good treatment for many people with chronic pain.

Medication options include:

Over-the-counter nonopioid medications , like Tylenol and Advil

Prescription nonopioid medications, like Celebrex and Neurontin

Prescription opioids , like Vicodin and OxyContin

But even though pain medications can be helpful, it's a great idea to stay open to other treatment options, too. After all, when it comes to treating chronic pain, medications are just one piece of the puzzle.

Other treatments for chronic pain include:

Surgeries or other procedures

Physical therapy

Mental health therapy

Yoga

Acupuncture

Mindfulness

Massage

Lifestyle changes

It's not easy living with chronic pain. But even though you might be tempted to deal with it on your own, there are times when it's a good idea to check in with your doctor's office.

This is especially important if:

Your pain has lasted for more than 3 months.

Your pain is new or getting worse over time.

Your pain is causing problems at work, home, or school.

Your pain is interfering with your daily needs, like eating, sleeping, or getting dressed

You're feeling sad, defeated, or hopeless.

If you're ready to talk about your pain with a healthcare professional, reaching out to your primary care provider is a great place to start. In some cases, they might suggest you see a pain management doctor . A pain management doctor is a specialist with extra training in diagnosing and treating pain.

The bottom line Though it can be hard to talk about chronic pain, it's worth it. After all, being able to communicate with your healthcare team is important in any situation. And it's especially true if you're dealing with the challenges of chronic pain. When talking with your doctor about pain, try to be as honest and detailed as possible. Ask questions if needed. You can also consider keeping a pain journal to help you report objectively on your symptoms. And finally: Stay open-minded to different treatments. Medication can help, but there are other treatments that can help alongside medication, or instead of it.

