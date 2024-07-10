GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

INNOVATION COMMITTEE CHARTER

(As of July 8, 2024)

Purpose

The purpose of the Innovation Committee (the "Committee") is to assist the Board of Directors (the "Board") of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") in overseeing the Company's technology and innovation strategy to leverage emerging technological developments and create new products and services to help drive growth.

Composition

The Committee must consist of at least one director. Except as otherwise directed by the Board, a director selected as a Committee member shall continue to be a member for as long as he or she remains a director of the Company or until his or her earlier resignation or removal from the Committee. Committee members must be appointed and may be removed, with or without cause, by the Board. Unless a Chair of the Committee is designated by the Board, the Committee may designate a Chair of the Committee by majority vote of the full Committee membership.

Meetings, Procedures and Authority

The Committee shall meet as often as it deems necessary to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities. The Committee has the authority to establish its own rules and procedures for notice and conduct of its meetings so long as they are not inconsistent with any provisions of the Company's bylaws that are applicable to the Committee. A majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for a meeting. The Committee shall act on the affirmative vote of a majority of members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present.

The Committee may retain any independent counsel, experts or advisors that the Committee believes to be necessary or appropriate. The Company must provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the Committee, for payment of compensation to any advisors employed by the Committee and for payment of ordinary administrative expenses of the Committee that are necessary or appropriate in carrying out its duties.

In addition to the duties and responsibilities expressly delegated to the Committee in this Charter, the Committee may exercise any other powers and carry out any other responsibilities consistent with this Charter, the purposes of the Committee, and the Company's bylaws.

IV. Duties and Responsibilities

1. Oversight of Innovation Strategy. The Committee shall provide general oversight of the Company's major technology and innovation strategies, as developed by management, as well as the execution of such strategies and the resulting impact on the Company's performance,

1