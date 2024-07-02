Key takeaways: Canned soup can be a nutritious, fiber-filled option when you need a quick meal. But some are healthier than others.

It's important to look out for sodium content in soups. It's best to choose one with less than 400 mg per serving.

If possible, get a soup with these three things: broth-based over creamy, a protein like chicken, beans, or lentils, and a fiber source like vegetables.

Canned soup isn't just a staple for when you're sick. It can be a healthy and convenient option when you need a meal that keeps you full and satisfied. It can also be a great way to add nutritious foods like vegetables, beans, and lentils to your diet.

But all soups are not created equal. So, what are some things you can look out for in a quality canned soup? We'll explain what to avoid when shopping the shelf at your local grocery store, and some do's and don'ts of canned soups.

The healthiest canned soups are low in sodium and high in fiber. If the soup is the main part of your meal, it's best to have some protein in there as well. Here's what these recommendations look like in practice:

Low sodium: Usually this means anywhere from 100-400 mg per serving (note that the sodium content in "low sodium" soups can vary depending on the brand)

High in fiber: Look for at least 4-8 g per serving

Adequate protein: Aim for at least 5-10 g per serving (especially if your meal doesn't have other sources of protein)

Some common canned soups that often meet these criteria include:

Minestrone

Vegetarian chili

Vegetable barley

Mexican black bean

Red lentil

Split pea

Butternut squash

Chicken noodle

Chicken and vegetable (broth-based)

Chicken and wild rice

Pasta e fagioli

It's important to note that this isn't a comprehensive list. You can also determine if a soup is a healthier pick based on ingredients. Here are some ingredients to look for on the label when shopping for canned soups:

Broth-based (versus creamy)

Lentils

Beans (like black beans, kidney beans, red beans, and garbanzo)

Non-starchy vegetables (like broccoli, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, and zucchini)

There are still plenty of nutritious options that may not fit every criteria listed above. But it's a good place to start when comparing soup options back to back.

One of the biggest things to watch for when eating canned soup is sodium content. Too much sodium can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Many canned soups can have between 700 mg to 1,000 mg of sodium per serving. The American Heart Association recommends keeping your sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day . This means some soups hit over one-third of your daily recommended intake in just one serving.

In addition to sodium, it's also important to watch for saturated fat in canned soups. Some soups - like broccoli cheddar, chowder, and bisques - have a cream or cheese base. This usually means they're higher in saturated fat , which is the type of fat that can increase your cholesterol and risk of heart disease. Try to find one that is less than 4 g of saturated fat per serving.

Higher saturated fat content also usually means they're more calorie-dense. This may be important to people who want to be mindful of their calorie intake.

When comparing canned soups, the options that are less healthy are typically high in sodium and saturated fat, and low in fiber and protein. Some examples of soups that tend to fit this profile include:

Beef stew

Beef stroganoff

Broccoli cheddar

Chicken and dumpling

Clam chowder

Creamy tortellini

Creamy potato

Creamy tomato

Cream of chicken

Loaded baked potato

Remember, just because these soup options are less nutritious than other options doesn't mean you have to rule them out entirely. Consider making them a side dish rather than the main course.

You can also think of how you pair these soup options with other foods to fill in any nutritional gaps you might be missing. For example, try:

Beef stew with whole grain bread

Adding fresh or frozen broccoli to broccoli cheddar soup

Having grilled chicken salad with creamy potato soup

You can tailor your meal to fit your own personal health needs.

The bottom line There's a large variety when it comes to canned soups. A small portion of any soup can fit into a well-balanced and nutritious diet. If canned soup becomes a more regular part of your weekly diet, consider choosing options that don't have too much sodium. And look for soups that provide a good source of fiber, protein, and veggies.

