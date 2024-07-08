Key takeaways: Both instant coffee and regular brewed coffee have some health benefits. But instant coffee has lower amounts of antioxidants and caffeine than regular coffee.

It also has a higher amount of acrylamide, a potential carcinogen. But it's still considered a very small amount.

Some instant coffee packets contain added sugars, fats, and preservatives. These can affect the nutritional value of the coffee as well.

Table of contents Instant vs. brewed Which is healthier? Choosing regular over instant How much is too much Bottom line References

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

We live in a world that often values speed and efficiency. So it's no surprise that this philosophy applies even to our most beloved tradition - a hot cup of coffee. In addition to brewing regular drip coffee, you also have the option of making instant coffee. You simply add hot water to instant coffee granules.

But what is instant coffee, exactly? And does instant coffee have any health drawbacks compared to regular brewed coffee? Here, we'll explore the various pros and cons of each coffee type.

Instant coffee starts out similar to regular brewed coffee, with roasted coffee beans ground into fine pieces. Instead of brewing this ground coffee, special machinery immerses the ground coffee in very hot water (347°F or 175°C) at high pressure. This creates a large batch of concentrated coffee. This coffee is then processed in one of two ways , to turn it into the solid granules we call "instant coffee."

WHAT TO READ NEXT Popular stories this week 11 Foods That May Help Repair Your Liver What Foods Are Good for the Brain? 15 Brain Foods to Try 10 Best Foods to Build Muscle and What to Avoid Top 5 Foods to Avoid While Taking Ozempic View more

In the past, most coffee concentrate was freeze-dried. This involves freezing the coffee, then lowering the pressure gradually as the coffee is heated back up. The ice crystals then change directly from ice into gas. The gas evaporates into the air, leaving only solid instant coffee particles behind. This is a time-consuming and expensive process, so most brands now use spray-drying techniques instead.

Spray-drying involves using an atomizer machine to spray the coffee concentrate into tiny droplets. These droplets are then met with very high heat, which instantly causes the water to evaporate. The powder left behind is packaged to become instant coffee. This process is much quicker and less expensive than freeze-drying. However, many coffee connoisseurs don't enjoy the taste of spray-dried instant coffee, since it does change the flavor.

Both types of coffee have health benefits, but brewed drip coffee tends to be healthier than instant coffee. Instant coffee made with the spray-drying technique exposes the coffee to much higher temperatures and pressure than regular coffee. That changes the chemical properties and health benefits.

For example, instant coffee has:

Lower levels of N-methylpyridinium (an anti- inflammatory and antioxidant substance)

Lower chlorogenic acid levels, which may help lower blood sugar and blood pressure

Lower amounts of other phenolic compounds, on average (though there are variations due to different temperatures, types of coffee, and brew strengths). Phenolic compounds have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

More oxalic acid (a natural component of coffee and many other foods)

More acrylamide (a possible carcinogen , formed during processing of instant coffee)

The additional antioxidants in regular brewed coffee make it a healthier choice overall. And since coffee is the main source of antioxidants in the average American diet, it makes sense to capitalize on the health benefits.

To get the most antioxidants in each cup of your brewed coffee, one study suggests you should choose:

Ground Arabica beans

Brewed with unfiltered water

Brewed at 212°F (100 ° C)

Brewed with a household coffee percolator or espresso machine

This provides an average of 657 mg of phenolic compounds per 100 g of brewed coffee.

In contrast, instant coffee (made with the same bean type, temperature, and water type) contains only 151 mg of phenolic compounds per 100 g.

On average, a cup of instant coffee prepared according to package directions has less caffeine than the same size cup of brewed drip coffee. This depends on how strong you brew your coffee and the type of roast and coffee bean, to some extent.

Two level teaspoons of instant coffee contains 57 mg of caffeine. The average prepared cup of brewed drip coffee contains 92 mg to 95 mg of caffeine.

Some people don't have problems from drinking caffeine, while others notice side effects when they have too much. These problems could include:

Jitteriness

Difficulty sleeping

Anxious feelings

Fast or irregular heartbeat

Stomach upset

Irritability

Headaches

However, caffeine in moderation could provide benefits for some people. For example, research suggests that caffeine can help improve athletic performance and endurance.

For healthy adults who don't have bothersome side effects from caffeine, up to 400 mg per day is safe.

If you drink instant coffee, you may want to check the label: some instant coffee brands contain added sweeteners and preservatives. They also may have milk products and saturated fats added in for flavor. These additives generally don't provide any nutritional value. Added sugars and fats may contribute to health problems in large amounts. While one cup a day is unlikely to be a cause for concern, multiple cups a day could add up to a significant amount of added sugars and fats.

For certain people, instant coffee might not be the best choice for their health. Several groups of people may want to weigh the pros and cons carefully.

If you're prone to kidney stones, your healthcare professional may have told you to eat mostly low-oxalate foods . This is because oxalic acid (oxalate) binds to calcium in the body, and this can form crystals, which can then turn into kidney stones .

Instant coffee contains slightly more oxalates than brewed coffee. So if you drink a lot of coffee, it might make sense to choose brewed coffee rather than instant coffee. However, neither drink is unhealthy as long as you stay well hydrated throughout the day.

Drinking coffee regularly seems to reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes . Although we don't fully understand why, it's thought that chlorogenic acid and other antioxidants play an important role. Chlorogenic acid helps protect the pancreas (where insulin is made) and improves blood sugar levels. So since regular brewed coffee contains more chlorogenic acid, it may be a healthier choice for people with high blood sugar.

But if you love instant coffee, don't worry: Large-scale studies show that drinking any type of coffee may help prevent diabetes. That includes instant or regular, caffeinated or decaffeinated types.

In theory, chlorogenic acid might help repair liver damage and decrease liver inflammation. So if you have liver problems and love to drink coffee, you might want to choose regular coffee over instant. The higher levels of chlorogenic acid may be beneficial for you.

Instant coffee contains more acrylamide than regular coffee, although the total amount is very small. Acrylamide in very high doses promotes cancer growth in rats . You would be unlikely to get this amount in even multiple cups of instant coffee. And there's some debate about whether acrylamide affects humans in the same way it affects rodents. But those who are extremely cautious may want to steer clear of instant coffee.

Furthermore, instant coffee has lower amounts of N-methylpyridinium than regular brewed coffee. N-methylpyridinium may be protective against cancer. So drinking regular coffee might be a better choice for people who want to do everything possible to prevent cancer but still enjoy coffee.

It's important to note that both types of coffee have been linked with fewer cancer deaths, though the benefits are greater for brewed coffee than instant.

Drinking instant coffee every day is unlikely to harm you, as long as you're not sensitive to caffeine. In fact, in one large study, people who drank up to 8 cups of coffee a day had a longer lifespan.

However, for many people, caffeine intake can interfere with sleep . And since many people are already low on sleep, drinking too much coffee might make it worse. Sleep is important for many reasons . So drinking coffee earlier in the day makes sense for most people.

And of course, if you develop other side effects from coffee, you might want to cut down on your intake or switch to a decaffeinated version. Possible side effects from caffeine include heart palpitations and worsening symptoms of a nxiety . Decaffeinated coffee provides many of the same health benefits as caffeinated coffee. Instant coffee comes in both forms.

The bottom line Both instant coffee and regular brewed coffee have health benefits. Ultimately, which one you should choose depends on your preference. But since it has more antioxidants and other healthy compounds, regular coffee may be a slightly better choice.

References Astrup, A., et al. (2021). Dietary saturated fats and health: Are the U.S. guidelines evidence-based? Nutrients. Boettler, U., et al. (2011). Coffee constituents as modulators of Nrf2 nuclear translocation and ARE (EpRE)-dependent gene expression . The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. View All References (23) expand_more Eastman, P. (2005). New research on antioxidants shows surprising role for coffee . Oncology Times. Evans, J., et al. (2024). Caffeine . StatPearls. Gardiner, C., et al. (2023). The effect of caffeine on subsequent sleep: A systematic review and meta-analysis . Sleep Medicine Reviews. Hečimović, I., et al. (2011). Comparative study of polyphenols and caffeine in different coffee varieties affected by the degree of roasting . Food Chemistry. International Agency for Research on Cancer. (1997). Acrylamide: Summary of data reported and evaluation . Jeon, J. S., et al. (2019). Contents of chlorogenic acids and caffeine in various coffee-related products . Journal of Advanced Research. Klaunig, J. E. (2008). Acrylamide carcinogenicity . Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Kolb, H., et al. (2021). Coffee and lower risk of type 2 diabetes: Arguments for a causal relationship . Nutrients. Lee, A. H., et al. (2016). Plasma concentrations of coffee polyphenols and plasma biomarkers of diabetes risk in healthy Japanese women . Nutrition and Diabetes. Loftfield, E., et al. (2018). Association of coffee drinking with mortality by genetic variation in caffeine metabolism . Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine. Mojska, H., et al. (2013). Studies of acrylamide level in coffee and coffee substitutes: Influence of raw material and manufacturing conditions . Roczniki Państwowego Zakładu Higieny. National Cancer Institute. (2017). Acrylamide and cancer risk . Olechno, E., et al. (2020). Impact of brewing methods on total phenolic content (TPC) in various types of coffee . Molecules. Quarta, S., et al. (2021). Coffee bioactive N -methylpyridinium attenuates tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α-mediated insulin resistance and inflammation in human adipocytes . Biomolecules. Rahman, M. M., et al. (2022). Role of phenolic compounds in human disease: Current knowledge and future prospects . Molecules. Rusinek, E. (2012). Evaluation of soluble oxalates content in infusions of different kinds of tea and coffee available on the Polish market . Roczniki Państwowego Zakładu Higieny. ScienceDirect. (n.d.). Search results for instant coffee . Temple, J. L., et al. (2017). The safety of ingested caffeine: A comprehensive review . Frontiers in Psychiatry. Villalon-Lopez, N., et al. (2018). An 1H NMR-based metabolomic approach to compare the chemical profiling of retail samples of ground roasted and instant coffees . Food Research International. Wadhawan, M., et al. (2016). Coffee and liver disease . Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology. Worley, S. L. (2018). The extraordinary importance of sleep . Pharmacy and Therapeutics. Yu, Y., et al. (2022). Chlorogenic acid intake guidance: Sources, health benefits, and safety . Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Zuñiga, L. Y., et al. (2018). Effect of chlorogenic acid administration on glycemic control, insulin secretion, and insulin sensitivity in patients with impaired glucose tolerance . Journal of Medicinal Food. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined