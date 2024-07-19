Key takeaways: Sleeping with socks on can help regulate your body temperature, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

People with certain conditions, such as diabetes, may need to check with a healthcare professional first, as sleeping with socks on could decrease circulation and delay injury healing.

If you decide to wear socks to bed, always pick a loose, comfortable, and clean pair.

You might not expect something as mundane as socks to be the subject of debate. But many people have strong opinions about wearing socks to bed. One camp swears they sleep better with socks on, while the other says it's uncomfortable and disruptive.

According to a survey from the Better Sleep Council , almost a third of adults in the U.S. sleep with socks on at least a few times a week. If that many people do it, is it bad to sleep with socks on?

Find out what the research says about the pros and cons of sleeping with socks on. Plus, get tips for restful sleep when you wear socks to bed.

There isn't a lot of reputable research on the benefits of sleeping with socks on. And existing studies are often older or very small.

That said, it's generally safe to wear socks to bed. So, deciding if it's best for you depends on your preferences and overall health. Consider these potential benefits.

Research suggests there are some modest sleep benefits from slipping on your favorite pair of socks before bed. That's because keeping your feet warm before bed may help you fall asleep faster .

Researchers tested this theory in a very small study . Men who wore socks to bed fell asleep more than 7 minutes faster than when they didn't. They also slept for 32 minutes longer, on average, and woke up less often throughout the night.

Putting on cozy socks might help you doze off faster and get more restful sleep. Other methods, like a warm foot bath , might also help you fall asleep faster if you're uncomfortable wearing socks at night.

Wearing socks to bed might help you fall asleep because it changes your body temperature.

Your body temperature is linked to your circadian rhythm , a 24-hour biological clock that controls your sleep-wake cycle. It rises and falls throughout the day. But body temperature is usually highest late in the afternoon before it drops to prepare for sleep . When your extremities are warmer, blood vessels widen to increase circulation. This may help lower your core body temperature .

Wearing socks to bed could signal that it's time to relax and go to sleep.

Hormone changes and elevated core body temperature may trigger hot flashes during menopause. These uncomfortable waves of heat can make it hard to fall or stay asleep.

Putting on socks -- or any other warm clothing -- might be the last thing you want to do to reduce hot flashes. Since wearing socks can help lower your core temperature, some people believe it might help prevent hot flashes. But there aren't any studies that show that sleeping with socks on reduces hot flashes.

If you put this idea to the test, pick socks made of breathable fabrics like cotton. You can also try natural hot flash remedies like cooling pajamas and sheets.

Wearing socks while sleeping has some downsides. And it could be harmful for certain people without a little extra care and attention.

Socks that are too tight could reduce blood flow to your legs and feet. That could make you uncomfortable and disrupt your sleep. For example, if your socks put too much pressure on your nerves, your feet might fall asleep , which could, counterintuitively, wake you up.

This risk is a bigger problem if you have conditions -- like peripheral artery disease (PAD) or diabetes -- that affect circulation. Wearing tight socks to bed may further restrict blood flow to the legs and feet. That could increase the risk of complications, such as foot pain , slow-healing injuries, and infections.

Sleeping in socks could make your feet hot and sweaty, and overheating can make it harder to sleep. Choosing a cool, comfortable pair of socks might be a simple solution. (Learn how to pick the perfect pair of socks below.)

Many of the best sleep hygiene tips aim to help you relax and make your environment more comfortable. Anything that makes you uncomfortable in bed can leave you tossing and turning. That includes your sleepwear, from head to toe. If your socks are tight, hot, or itchy, you might not sleep as well.

Bacteria and fungi thrive in warm, damp environments. So if your feet sweat inside your socks, it could cause smelly feet and skin infections like athlete's foot . That's why it's important to put on a clean, breathable pair of socks before bed. If your feet sweat no matter what kind of socks you wear to bed, you can ditch them and let your feet breathe overnight instead.

If you're not concerned about circulation problems, wearing socks to bed is generally safe and depends on your preference. You might need to try sleeping in a few different pairs of socks to see how you feel and whether they affect your sleep.

So, what kind of socks are best for sleeping? Keep these tips in mind when choosing the best pair.

Wear clean socks every night. This can help prevent foot odors and infections.

Pick comfortable, loose-fitting socks. Your socks shouldn't squeeze your legs or feet too much. A loose-fitting pair will be easier to slip off if you do get hot overnight.

Try lightweight, moisture-wicking socks. This will help keep your feet dry.

Choose socks made of natural materials. Synthetic fabrics like polyester or rayon may trap moisture in your socks if your feet sweat. Natural, breathable materials like cotton or merino wool can help your feet stay cool and dry.

Avoid compression socks. Compression socks apply pressure to your legs and feet, which can squeeze nerves and limit circulation. Don't wear them to bed unless directed by a healthcare professional.

The bottom line Is it bad to sleep with socks on? Probably not. In fact, it might help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. But if you have a condition like diabetes that causes circulation issues, you'll want to get a healthcare professional's approval first. Otherwise, it's generally safe to try sleeping in socks as long as you pick a comfortable, loose, and clean pair.

