Shopping at the dollar store can be a convenient way to buy a variety of things at budget-friendly prices. In addition to toys and household objects, dollar stores also sell foods. But not all dollar store food choices are nutritious.

Most dollar stores have limited options for fresh produce or none at all. Since their food selection is shelf-stable and inexpensive, dollar stores often stock a lot of ultra-processed foods , which are high in sugars, artificial ingredients, and unhealthy fats. These foods are convenient and inexpensive, but not great for your health.

This matters because more and more people are turning to dollar stores for inexpensive food options. Dollar stores are expanding rapidly in the U.S. There are now more dollar stores in America than Starbucks, McDonald's, and Walmarts combined.

Thankfully, you can find healthy snacks if you know what to look for. Here are some ideas of foods to add to your shopping list.

Here are some steps you can take to make sure you're choosing the most nutritious snack options at the dollar store.

Nearly all snacks at the dollar store will have a nutrition label on the package. This label will inform you about things like its calorie, sodium, and fat content. It will also list many other nutrients, including dietary fiber, protein, and vitamins and minerals.

Here are some signs that a snack is nutritious. Healthy snack options typically:

Are low in sodium

Are low in saturated fats

Contain no - or minimal - added sugar

Contain at least some fiber in each serving

Include nutrients, like calcium , potassium , and/or vitamin D

Not all snack options will meet all of these criteria, and that's OK. Just do your best to select foods that provide at least some of the above.

Some snacks may at first appear to be healthy choices until you read the ingredients list. This list contains valuable information. It'll reveal what's actually in the food. The ingredients are listed in order of weight, from the most abundant ingredient to the least. So, if you see sugar listed first, that means the food has more sugar than any other ingredient.

Here are some elements of the ingredients list to pay special attention to:

Number of ingredients: The fewer ingredients, the better. A short ingredient list typically means the food is closest to its natural state.

Types of ingredients: Limit or avoid foods with ingredients you can't pronounce or don't recognize. These are likely chemicals and food additives that aren't good for your body. Instead, look for ingredients with names you're familiar with.

Among the candy and processed packaged foods, you can find some more nutrient-dense snack options in the dollar store aisles. Here are some healthier choices to look for.

Nuts and seeds offer many health benefits . For example, nuts and seeds can help reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. And they contain the perfect combination of fiber, plant-based protein, and healthy fats to curb your appetite until your next meal.

While you probably won't find as much variety as at a supermarket, you can usually find a few options, like pistachios, peanuts, and sunflower seeds. Just aim to limit or avoid sweetened or artificially flavored nuts and seeds.

Most dollar stores carry a few varieties of dried fruit. Dried fruit can help you meet your recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. It may also provide similar health benefits to fresh fruit . Raisins and freeze-dried berries, for example, make healthy choices and provide important nutrients, like potassium and fiber.

Just remember to read the nutrition label and watch out for added sugars.

Canned tuna and salmon are both rich in lean protein, which is great for filling up and keeping satisfied. They're also great sources of omega-3 fatty acids . Omega-3 fats have anti-inflammatory properties and may benefit many areas of your health, such as blood pressure and triglyceride levels.

The healthiest canned fish depends on your individual needs:

If you're on a salt-restricted diet: Choose canned tuna or salmon with either low sodium or no salt added.

If you're looking to reduce calories and fat: Choose one that comes in water instead of oil.

If you're pregnant or breastfeeding: Aim for a maximum of 2 to 3 servings of canned fish per week to make sure you aren't exposed to too much mercury.

Popcorn is naturally high in fiber, but low in calories. This makes it a great snack for filling up without providing excess energy. Plus, plain popcorn is considered a nutritious whole grain .

However, try to avoid flavored and sweetened popcorn. These can add unnecessary sugar, calories, and fat. If selecting salted popcorn, be sure to read the nutrition facts label and try to stick to the recommended portion size, so you don't go overboard on salt intake .

Your local dollar store may carry other whole-grain foods that can serve as healthy snack choices.

Examples of whole-grain snacks may include:

Popcorn

Plain oatmeal

Whole-grain crackers

Whole-grain cereals

These whole-grain snacks will provide a source of fiber, energy, and nutrients to help keep you going throughout your day.

However, keep in mind that many budget varieties of these snacks may have additional, less-healthy food additives and contain varying amounts of added sugar. So, it's still important to check the nutrition label and ingredients list to help determine which ones are the best option.

With oatmeal, choosing a version that contains 100% oats is best (without added flavorings or sugar). With cereal and crackers, look for ingredients like whole wheat at the top of the ingredients list. Remember, even if a given whole-grain food has other additives, it may still be a healthier snack option than many of the alternatives at the dollar store.

Applesauce can make another nutritious alternative to fresh fruit at the dollar store. You may find it in small, individual containers, a jar, or as pouches marketed for young kids. Either way, by eating applesauce, you'll be contributing to your servings of fruit for the day. You'll also get some of the health benefits of apples , such as vitamin C and other antioxidants.

Watch out for sweetened applesauce, which can include high amounts of added sugar. It's best to stick to the unsweetened kind if it's available.

Canned fruits and vegetables can be healthy alternatives when fresh options aren't available. In fact, canned produce can be just as nutritious as fresh and frozen foods because the canning process preserves many nutrients. This means that eating canned produce can provide similar health benefits as eating fresh produce.

When possible, select canned fruits or vegetables that have been canned in water or their own juices, rather than in syrups. Syrups can be high in added sugar.

Also, pay attention to the sodium content, which tends to be higher in some canned foods. Regardless, eating canned produce is still a healthier alternative to many of the other snack options available at dollar stores.

You may not think of eating peanut butter as a snack. But, not only is it used as an ingredient in snacks (like a spread for fresh fruit or crackers), it can also be enjoyed as-is. Peanut butter provides healthy fats, protein, and fiber that will help keep you feeling full, while nourishing your body. It's also a great source of vitamin E , which is a powerful antioxidant .

The peanut butter you may find at the dollar store will probably have a small amount of added sugar in it (about 2 g per serving). As long as you consume it as part of a balanced diet, you can still consider this type of peanut butter an overall healthy snack choice.

The bottom line What's in stock at your local dollar store will vary. If you know what to look for, you can usually find some healthy snacks in stock. Look for foods with short ingredient lists that provide protein, fiber, and/or healthy fats. You might even be able to combine foods at the dollar store - such as nuts paired with dried fruit - for heartier and more nutrient-dense snacks.

