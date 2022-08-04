Log in
GoodRx Offers Free Telehealth Appointments to Kentucky Residents Affected by Flooding

08/04/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
Kentuckians can use the code KY-CARE-100 to access free online healthcare provider visits via GoodRx Care through the end of August

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it is offering free online healthcare provider visits to Kentucky residents impacted by local flooding. Now through the end of August, Kentuckians can visit goodrx.com/ky and use the code KY-CARE-100 to be seen by a licensed medical provider on GoodRx Care for a variety of conditions not requiring lab work.

Thousands of Kentuckians across the state have been impacted by the devastating flooding, which may prevent them from getting treatment for new or existing conditions. Using GoodRx Care, residents with or without insurance can speak with licensed medical providers for fast and easy treatment of a variety of conditions such as the flu, UTIs, and more.

GoodRx Care can also be used to get quick access to medication that may have been lost or left behind during flooding and evacuation. During the telehealth appointment, a medical provider can refill existing medications and send them to a local pharmacy for pick up or mail them directly to a household, anywhere in the state. Residents in need can also find quality information from physicians on relevant topics or questions at GoodRx Health.

“We know this is a challenging time for Kentuckians, so we want to be there to support however we can,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. “Rebuilding homes and lives after a natural disaster is difficult enough. No one should also be worrying about how to access and afford their healthcare.”

For more information, please visit www.goodrx.com/ky.

Terms

Promo code KY-CARE-100 is valid from August 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022 for Kentucky residents only. This offer does not apply to services with labs including but not limited to blood type testing, hepatitis C testing, HIV testing, pregnancy testing, tuberculosis testing, metabolic testing, vitamin D testing and pre-diabetes testing.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding GoodRx Care’s charitable endeavors related to natural disasters and/or other promotional opportunities provided by GoodRx to certain residents impacted by natural disasters. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.


© Business Wire 2022
