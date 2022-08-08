Log in
    GDRX   US38246G1085

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
7.760 USD   +9.76%
05:55pGOODRX : Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:55pGoodRx Holdings Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Higher Revenue; Issues Q3 Revenue Guidance; Shares Soar After Hours
MT
04:19pGoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
GoodRx : Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

08/08/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif. August 8, 2022 - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its second quarter 2022 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company's business outlook. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Investor Contact

GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Disclaimer

GoodRx Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 21:54:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 815 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,28 M - -
Net cash 2022 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9 303x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 803 M 2 803 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 10,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 9,31 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Raj Beri Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-78.37%2 803
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.66%374 211
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%100 850
PROSUS N.V.-13.48%90 183
AIRBNB, INC.-29.66%74 892
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.66%63 377