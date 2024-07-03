Key takeaways: The best blood pressure device to use at home is one that measures blood pressure at the upper arm.

There are a few simple measures you can take to be sure your numbers are accurate.

A single high reading doesn't mean you have high blood pressure. It's best to track your numbers with a journal.

Table of contents Reasons for monitoring How to How often Reading the numbers Buying a cuff FAQs Bottom line References

Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

High blood pressure ( hypertension ) affects nearly half of adults in the U.S. That includes more than 1 in every 5 people under age 40 and 3 out of every 4 over the age of 60.

Managing high blood pressure can lower your risk of heart disease , stroke , kidney disease , and even dementia . But many people don't know that their blood pressure is high. And less than half of people with high blood pressure have it under control. That's why regular blood pressure checks are important.

In this article, we'll talk about why, when, and how to check your blood pressure at home. And we'll tell you what to do next if you get a high reading.

Checking your blood pressure at home is obviously more convenient than going into a medical setting to have it done. It also allows you to check it more regularly. Home blood pressure readings can give you an accurate idea of how your blood pressure is doing over time, rather than at one point in time.

This is important in several different scenarios:

You'll be able to tell how certain foods, stress, or other conditions affect your blood pressure.

For people with hypertension, it can indicate how well your blood pressure medication is working.

If you have low blood pressure (hypotension), it's a good idea to check your blood pressure regularly.

Many people don't get accurate blood pressure readings in a medical office. As many as 30% of people have " white coat hypertension ." That means that the stress of being in a medical office may drive the numbers up.

Another 10% to 15% of people have normal blood pressure in the office but high blood pressure at home. This is called masked hypertension .

One study took a close look at how blood pressure affects the heart muscle. It found that checking your blood pressure regularly at home seemed to give a more accurate reading than office readings.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Hypertensive emergency: Worried about your blood pressure being too high? Here's when to go to the ER .

Sometimes hypertension can be reversed. There are ways to lower your blood pressure so you can reduce or even stop your medications.

Many people don't know they have high blood pressure. Learn about why hypertension is called the " silent killer " and when to get your blood pressure checked.

A few different types of blood pressure cuffs are available. But the most accurate blood pressure cuff for most people is an automatic upper arm cuff machine. Here's how to use it .

Avoid exercise, smoking, or caffeine for 30 minutes prior, and empty your bladder if needed. Sit quietly for 5 minutes before checking your blood pressure.

Use a straight backed chair , and not a sofa, if possible. Make sure you're leaning against the back of the chair to avoid getting numbers that are too high.

Avoid crossing your legs. That's because crossing your legs can raise your blood pressure by an average of 10 points if you already have hypertension.

Blood pressure readings may be accurate even when the cuff is placed over a thin layer of clothing like a blouse or shirt. But thicker clothing (like a typical sweater) may add or subtract as much as 15 points. To be safe, it's best to use your bare arm.

Your arm position should be at heart level. That's about the middle of your chest. This is important for a few reasons:

If your arm is below heart level, your blood pressure reading can be as much as 10 points higher.

If the arm is too high, you might get a falsely low reading.

If you hold your arm up, the effort of holding it in position can raise your blood pressure reading. So it's best to rest your arm on a table.

Don't chat or use your other arm to look at your phone, since that can raise your blood pressure by as much as 10 points. Take this opportunity to enjoy a few mindful moments instead.

Your blood pressure cuff will wrap around your upper arm, just above the elbow. Read the manufacturer's instructions, or watch their video. Your cuff may have markings on it that will help you place it correctly. Usually there's a button that you'll press to inflate the cuff. Wait until the indicator shows that the reading is complete before moving around or taking the cuff off.

It can be helpful to get a couple of readings a minute or two apart. If there's a big difference, there could be a problem with your cuff. Or you may have just needed a little extra time to settle in. When in doubt, a third reading can be useful.

If you have normal blood pressure, there's usually no need to check it at home regularly. But be sure to see your primary care provider yearly. Adults older than 40 years should get their blood pressure checked once a year.

If you have a high blood pressure reading in a medical setting, your healthcare professional may ask you to check your blood pressure at home. This usually means checking twice daily for 3 to 7 days . That way you'll know if it was just a single episode, or if you have hypertension. Checking at different times of the day will give you and your healthcare professional a better idea of how your blood pressure may vary.

If you do have hypertension, you may be asked to monitor your blood pressure a couple of times daily for a few weeks after starting or changing medications. Once your blood pressure is under control, the American Heart Association recommends checking it one to three times weekly. Check in with your healthcare professional for more personalized recommendations.

If you have hypotension, or low blood pressure, knowing your normal range can help your healthcare professional decide if there's a problem. By checking your blood pressure a couple of times daily for a week, you'll have a log of your usual numbers. It's also a good idea to check it when you feel dizzy or lightheaded, since those can be symptoms of low blood pressure.

Your home blood pressure cuff is a great tool that can help to keep you healthy. If you follow the steps above and use a cuff that fits you well (more below), current upper arm devices are quite accurate.

When you check your blood pressure, you'll get two numbers . The top number is your systolic reading and the bottom number is your diastolic pressure. Both of these numbers are important for determining whether you have hypertension.

Normal: systolic below 120 and diastolic below 80

Elevated: systolic 120-129 and diastolic below 80

High (hypertension): systolic above 130 or diastolic above 80

Low (hypotension): systolic below 90 and diastolic below 60

Yes. A single high reading will not usually give you a diagnosis of hypertension. That's why it's helpful to keep track of your blood pressures. In your tracker or journal, make a note of the following:

Date

Time of day

Any details about what was going on at the time

Any new medications, over-the-counter medications or supplements

Take your blood pressure journal with you when you visit your healthcare professional. And of course, if you have unusually high or low readings, let them know. That way they can help you manage your blood pressure.

You can find a blood pressure cuff at most drugstores, big-box stores, and online.

Here are a few things to consider:

The American Medical Association recommends getting one that has been tested for accuracy by the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing .

The best type of blood pressure cuff measures blood pressure from your upper arm. Wrist and finger devices are not as accurate.

When choosing a cuff , it's important to get one that fits your upper arm. If not, your reading will not be accurate. Measure around your upper arm before buying and know that you might need to order the right size for you online.

It can be a little confusing and overwhelming, and you don't want to waste your time or money. So when in doubt, ask your pharmacist or healthcare professional for help.

When should you see a healthcare professional about your blood pressure? expand_more If you're noticing frequent elevated or low readings, check in with your healthcare professional. And if you have started medication and haven't noticed a change within a few days, that's another reason to get things checked out. Last, but not least, be sure to chat with your healthcare professional before stopping any blood pressure medications suddenly, as this can be dangerous . Can high blood pressure be an emergency? expand_more Yes. Hypertensive crisis is defined as a blood pressure over 180/120. This requires an urgent evaluation, usually in the emergency room (ER). Sometimes blood pressure can be dangerously high even if it's not in the "crisis" zone. If you have worrisome symptoms, then get to the ER right away. These include severe headache, changes in your vision, and chest pain, among others. These symptoms can be a sign of a life-threatening situation, so don't delay getting care. Should I lie down if my blood pressure is high? expand_more If your blood pressure is high, simply taking a slow deep breath can help. So can lying down, as long as you're able to relax. If your blood pressure is in the "elevated" range (below 130/80), a brief and relaxing walk or some gentle stretches can sometimes bring it down. Give yourself a good 10-15 minutes, then recheck. If it's still high, check in with your healthcare professional for further advice. Is it normal for my blood pressure to vary? expand_more It's completely normal for your blood pressure to vary during the day. For most people, blood pressure is higher in the morning. Several factors - like caffeine, smoking, alcohol, stress, and activity - can temporarily change your blood pressure. Sleep problems like insomnia and sleep apnea can also affect your blood pressure.

The bottom line Checking your blood pressure at home is an important way to monitor your health. Use an automatic upper arm cuff for the most accurate results. Follow the steps we've outlined above to be sure that your readings are reliable. Remember, a single high reading doesn't mean you have high blood pressure. Instead, it's a good idea to track your numbers over time. Regular home monitoring can help you and your healthcare professional better understand and manage your blood pressure. And that can lower your risk of serious health issues.

References Alpert, B. S., et al. (2023). Comparison of outcomes for routine versus American Heart Association-recommended technique for blood pressure measurement (CORRECT BP): A randomised cohort study . The Lancet. American Heart Association. (2024). Home blood pressure monitoring . View All References (22) expand_more American Heart Association. (2024). Low blood pressure - when blood pressure is too low . Aronow, W. S. (2017). Masked hypertension . Annals of Translational Medicine. Beevers, G., et al. (2001). ABC of hypertension. Blood pressure measurement. Part I-sphygmomanometry: Factors common to all techniques . BMJ (Clinical Research Edition). Casaglia, E., et al. (2016). Poor reliability of wrist blood pressure self-measurement at home . Hypertension. Choi, E. J., et al. (2011). The impact of bladder distension on blood pressure in middle aged women . Korean Journal of Family Medicine. Franklin, S. S., et al. (2013). White-coat hypertension . Hypertension. Handler, J. (2009). The importance of accurate blood pressure measurement . The Permanente Journal. Hodgkinson, J. A., et al. (2019). Schedules for self-monitoring blood pressure: A systematic review . American Journal of Hypertension. Kawano, Y. (2010). Diurnal blood pressure variation and related behavioral factors . Hypertension Research. Lin, K. (2023). For accurate blood pressure measurement, cuff size matters . American Family Physician. Ma, G., et al. (2008). A comparison of blood pressure measurement over a sleeved arm versus a bare arm . CMAJ: Canadian Medical Association Journal. Million Hearts. (2023). Estimated hypertension prevalence, treatment, and control among U.S. adults . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Munter, P., et al. (2019). Measurement of blood pressure in humans: A scientific statement from the American Heart Association . Hypertension. National Institutes of Health. (2020). High blood pressure awareness and treatment declining . Ostchega, Y., et al. (2020). Hypertension prevalence among adults aged 18 and over: United States, 2017-2018. NCHS data brief. no. 364 . National Center for Health Statistics. Ozone, S., et al. (2016). Comparison of blood pressure measurements on the bare arm, over a sleeve and over a rolled-up sleeve in the elderly . Family Practice. Peters, G. L., et al. (1999). The effect of crossing legs on blood pressure: A randomized single-blind cross-over study . Blood Pressure Monitoring. Schwartz, J. E., et al. (2020). Reliability of office, home, and ambulatory blood pressure measurements and correlation with left ventricular mass . Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Shimbo, D., et al. (2020). Self-measured blood pressure monitoring at home: A joint policy statement from the American Heart Association and American Medical Association . Circulation. Smith, T. M. (2023). Are you sure you're accurately measuring BP? Here's how to know . American Medical Association. Weinfeld, J. M., et al. (2022). Home blood pressure monitoring . American Family Physician. Zheng, D., et al. (2012). Effect of respiration, talking and small body movements on blood pressure measurement . Journal of Human Hypertension. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined