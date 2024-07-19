Key takeaways: The best foods to eat after a colonoscopy are soft foods and low-fiber foods. These are easier on your gut.

It's also important to drink plenty of fluids after a colonoscopy, like water and low-sugar drinks containing electrolytes, so that you stay hydrated.

Some people need to follow a special diet after their colonoscopy. Your healthcare professional will let you know about any dietary restrictions.

Table of contents When can you eat Best foods Best drinks Prebiotics/Probiotics Foods to avoid Avoid alcohol Appetite changes Seek help FAQs Bottom line References

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

If you're getting ready for your colonoscopy (or you've just finished one), you might be wondering when you can start eating again. It's normal to feel hungry after the procedure. After all, you probably haven't eaten for almost 24 hours.

But you might not want to go back to your regular diet right away. Between your bowel prep , anesthesia medications, and the procedure itself, your gut may need to take it easy for 1 or 2 days.

Many people can eat as soon as they leave the outpatient procedure center or hospital after their colonoscopy.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What you eat before your colonoscopy matters too. Here are our recommendations for a pre-colonoscopy diet for the best prep results.

Getting ready for your first colonoscopy? Read three people's experiences on what it feels like to get a colonoscopy .

Wondering when you can finally stop getting colonoscopies? It depends on more than just your age. Here's what you need to consider before you stop getting colonoscopies .

But some people may not be able to eat right away. Not all colonoscopies are the same. If you had biopsies during your colonoscopy or had polyps removed, you may not be able to eat right away. When you're able to eat, you may need to avoid certain foods. This gives your gut a chance to rest and recover from the procedure.

Your team will review your diet instructions with you before you go home. They will also provide instructions in writing. It's important to follow these instructions. Rushing your diet could irritate your bowels and cause complications.

If you don't have any dietary restrictions after your colonoscopy, you can eat as soon as you get home - if you feel up to it. In one study, people who ate soft foods right after their colonoscopy recovered just as well as those who waited.

Popular stories this week How Much Do Dental Implants Cost? A Price Breakdown What Should You Eat Before a Colonoscopy? Best Foods To Try How Much Does a CT Scan Cost? How Much Does a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) Cost? View more

If you've been given the "all-clear" to eat after your colonoscopy, it's best to stick to soft and low-fiber foods for 24 hours.

That's because your digestive system may be more sensitive after a colonoscopy. The bowel prep you took to get ready for your colonoscopy can wash out your normal gut bacteria and irritate the lining of your bowels. These two things make it harder for your gut to move and digest food.

Foods that are easy to digest and good to eat after a colonoscopy include:

Plain crackers (like saltine crackers, either lightly salted or unseasoned)

Clear, broth-based soups or any type of plain broth

Scrambled eggs (limit seasoning, milk, and butter)

Toasted white bread

Yogurt

Jello

Pudding

Applesauce

Mashed or baked potatoes (without the skin)

Soft white fish (like halibut, cod, or bass)

Smooth nut butters

Steamed, baked, or sautéed vegetables (cooked until very soft)

After 24 hours, most people are ready to return to their usual diet. But if your gut still feels sensitive, continue eating easy-to-digest foods. It can take up to 3 days to feel back to normal. If after 3 days you still can't eat your usual diet, talk with your healthcare professional.

You want to drink plenty of fluids after your colonoscopy. Your body loses a lot of fluid during colonoscopy prep. You want to replace that fluid to avoid dehydration .

Water is the best thing to drink after a colonoscopy. It will replace any lost fluids and is also easy on your gut. But if you want something with flavor, you can also opt for:

Low-sugar, electrolyte-containing drinks

Natural, low-sugar fruit juice

Herbal tea (without milk or cream)

Vegetable juice or tomato juice

Popsicles

You can add a prebiotic or probiotic to your daily diet after a colonoscopy. They may help your gut recover:

Probiotics are supplements that contain healthy bacteria and yeast that live naturally in your body.

Prebiotics are foods that act as a food source for these essential bacteria and yeast.

However, keep in mind that there's no official guidance on whether or not you should add prebiotics or probiotics around the time of a colonoscopy, says Dr. Daniel Lavy, a colon and rectal surgeon at Hartford HealthCare's Digestive Health Institute.

But Dr. Lavy added, "If you typically incorporate prebiotics as a part of your daily regimen, you can start back the following day."

Even if you had a routine screening colonoscopy , there are still some foods you should avoid for at least 24 hours.

Foods that are difficult to digest can lead to pain and make you feel queasy, gassy, or bloated.

Here are some foods to avoid after your colonoscopy:

While whole grains are great for your health, they're also harder to digest. Avoid all forms of whole grains, including crackers, breads, brown rice, and oatmeal for at least 24 hours.

Raw fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and nutrients, but they are high in fiber, making them hard to digest. Dried fruit can also be tough on your gut. Completely cooked, softened vegetables and soft fruits without the skin are lower in fiber, so they're easier to eat.

While normally great snacks, you'll need to take a break from nuts, seeds, and popcorn for a few days. They can be tough on your gut.

Lactase, the enzyme that digests dairy, is found on the very top of your gut lining. This lining can be washed away by bowel prep, and lactase can be washed away with it. This can give you a temporary case of lactose intolerance . So it's best to avoid dairy for 1 to 2 days after your colonoscopy.

Fried, greasy foods are hard on your gut and lead to bloating and gas. It's best to avoid them for a day or two after a colonoscopy.

You should avoid all alcohol, including beer and wine, for the first 24 hours after a colonoscopy.

The anesthesia you received during your colonoscopy can linger in your system. Most people feel tired and sleepy and have trouble concentrating for up to 24 hours after their colonoscopy. Alcohol can intensify these effects and make it dangerous for you to drive and do other activities.

Also, alcohol can irritate your stomach lining, making it harder for your gut to recover from your colonoscopy.

It can be normal to have no appetite after a colonoscopy. You may feel mild discomfort and bloating after a colonoscopy. This can affect your appetite. You may also feel nauseous and tired from anesthesia, which can also affect your interest in food. It's OK to follow your appetite after a colonoscopy, but you should still try to drink fluids so that you stay hydrated. It can help to take small, frequent sips of fluids throughout the day.

You should start to feel more like yourself within 24 hours if you had a screening colonoscopy. Call your healthcare team if your appetite doesn't return within 24 hours of your colonoscopy.

Colonoscopies are a safe procedure. But complications can happen. Call your care team right away if you experience any of these symptoms after your colonoscopy:

Fever

Severe stomach pain

Pain that keeps you from moving

Vomiting

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Fainting

Blood in your stools

Low urine output or dark urine

When can I start eating regular foods after a colonoscopy? expand_more Most people can start eating regular foods a few hours after their colonoscopy. Other people may need to wait a few days before going back to a regular diet. It depends on why you needed a colonoscopy and your overall health. Your healthcare team will go over any dietary restrictions you need to follow after a colonoscopy. Can I drink coffee after a colonoscopy? expand_more You can drink coffee after a colonoscopy. But you may want to avoid caffeine for up to 24 hours because it can cause uncomfortable symptoms. Caffeine can make you pee more, which can increase your risk of developing dehydration. Caffeine can make your bowels contract faster, which can worsen gas pains. It can also irritate your stomach and worsen heartburn.

The bottom line Most people can eat as soon as they recover from anesthesia after a colonoscopy. But you want to avoid foods that can irritate your gut for at least 24 hours. These include whole grains, raw fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, and greasy or fried foods. It can help to stick with easy-to-digest foods like crackers, white breads, and soft fish, as well as completely cooked, soft vegetables and applesauce. It's also important to drink plenty of fluids after a colonoscopy to avoid dehydration.

References Alberta Health Services. (2022). Colonoscopy: What to expect at home . Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists. (n.d.). What to eat after a colonoscopy . View All References (4) expand_more Huang, R., et al. (2022). Regular diet is non-inferior to restricted diet after polypectomy with decreased hospitalization length of stay and cost: A randomized-controlled trial . Gastroenterology Report. Kim, J. H., et al. (2021). Effect of gut microbiome on minor complications after a colonoscopy . Intestinal Research. Kryla, E. (2019). After your colonoscopy . University Health Network. Richmond University Medical Center. (2022). The best and worst foods to eat after a colonoscopy . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined