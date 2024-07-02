Key takeaways: Age spots are brown or gray blotches caused by exposure to the sun. They're usually nothing to worry about.

Age spots don't require medical treatment, but you may want to lighten or remove them for cosmetic reasons. This isn't typically covered by health insurance plans.

See a dermatologist, since blemishes that look like age spots can be precancerous or skin cancer.

Have those freckles on your hands or face turned into large brown splotches? If so, you've likely developed age spots. Despite their name, age spots aren't caused by age. Rather, they're caused by years of sun exposure. The spots are very common as you age, and they're usually harmless.

But if you don't like the way they look, there are ways you can lighten or remove them.

Below, we'll review what causes age spots - and treatments that may help lighten or remove them. Plus, we'll go over when to have them checked by a dermatologist.

Age spots are light brown or gray spots on your skin. They're also called liver spots, solar lentigines, or sunspots.

These dark spots are the result of years of sun exposure. They occur most commonly on parts of your body that are most exposed to sun, like the backs of the hands and face. The spots are also common on the chest, shoulders, and upper back.

Age spots tend to occur after the age of 30. And they're usually benign (not cancerous).

An age spot can look like a large freckle or blemish. The spots are:

Tan, brown, or gray marks on the skin

Flat

Oval-shaped

Not usually symmetrical

Age spots are most common in people with fair skin. But they also occur in people with darker skin. "Age spots may look very dark brown or even gray on dark skin," said Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City.

Age spots are usually caused by exposure to sunlight. Over time, ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun causes a number of changes to the skin. This leads to an accumulation of melanin , the pigment in the skin. That's why age spots occur on the most sun-exposed parts of your body, like the backs of your hands and your face.

Some people are also more likely to get age spots because of their genetics.

Sun exposure is cumulative, meaning it builds up over time. Many people start to see the effects of decades of sun exposure in their 40s and 50s.

Age spots aren't harmful themselves. But they're a sign that you've been exposed to a decent amount of sun over the years. If your skin has sun damage, you're at higher risk for skin cancer .

Age spots themselves won't become cancerous. But they can change over time. And it may be hard for you to know what is - and what isn't - normal.

It's a good idea to get checked by a dermatologist if:

A spot is new and you aren't sure what it is

A spot has changed in any way

Some people opt to cover dark spots and imperfections with makeup. But if an age spot bothers you, you have two options:

Removal procedures Treatment to fade the spot's color

Fading your age spots is the easier, cheaper, and less invasive route. Removal is usually more effective. But it can be costly and have side effects.

Below, we'll go over fading and removal options. Talk to your dermatologist to find out what's best for you and your skin.

A range of over-the-counter (OTC) products claim to fade age spots. These may make a small difference. But these creams are considered only a little helpful at lightening.

OTC products can also take a lot of time and effort. For example, you may need to apply a product twice a day for several months, says Rosalyn George, MD, a dermatologist based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Here are the types of ingredients you'll find in OTC skin-lightening products:

Alpha hydroxy acids: These can exfoliate skin, which increases skin cell turnover. Alpha hydroxy acids include glycolic acid, kojic acid, and lactic acid.

Retinoids: These are derived from vitamin A and speed up skin turnover. OTC retinoids typically contain retinols. These are weaker versions of the retinoid medication available by prescription (more on that later).

Vitamin C: This vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that can protect skin from sun damage. One review of the research found that applying a product with vitamin C helped lighten signs of sun-related skin aging . You'll need to apply it long term to see significant fading of age spots.

There are a number of prescription creams that can help fade skin spots. These usually take 2 to 3 months for you to notice any fading. Prescription medications include:

Hydroquinone: This reduces the production of melanin pigment. People usually apply hydroquinone cream twice a day. It can take 2 to 3 months of daily use to show results. If you don't see results after 3 months, you may be advised to stop using the treatment.

Tretinoin (Retin-A, Renova): This vitamin A-based medication increases skin turnover and has other anti-aging effects. It's usually used once a day and can also take 2 to 3 months to see results.

Combination treatments: Some prescription products combine hydroquinone or tretinoin with other medications. These may be more effective .

Compared to cream and lotions, removal procedures may work more quickly. They're done by a dermatologist or other medical professional. They're usually more expensive and may cause side effects.

Your healthcare professional can help choose the best procedure for you. Some factors to consider are:

Size of the age spot(s)

Location (face or hands, for example)

Number of spots

Darkness of the spots

Your skin color

Your budget is another thing to consider. These treatments are elective, meaning they're not needed for medical reasons. So, they're typically not covered by health insurance plans.

Here are the most common removal procedures for age spots:

Microdermabrasion: This procedure exfoliates the outer layer of skin. It's used to treat age spots, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. During the procedure, tiny crystals gently sand the outermost layer of your skin. This causes new skin to form . It typically requires 4 to 6 weekly treatments to see results.

Chemical peels: These use acids to exfoliate or resurface the outermost layers of the skin and remove pigment. Chemical peels are especially effective for lightening spots on the hands .

Laser treatments: These are considered the fastest and most effective way to remove spots. But they're typically more expensive. And they may come with a greater risk of post-procedure side effects, such as scabbing or temporary darkening of age spots.

Cryotherapy: In this procedure, a liquid nitrogen solution is used to freeze and remove age spots. It tends to be more painful and takes longer to heal than chemical peels. This may be a good choice if you only have one or two age spots you want removed.

Your healthcare professional may recommend a treatment plan that includes a combination of one of these medical procedures along with a prescription lightening cream or lotion.

The best things you can do are to avoid the sun and use sunscreen. If you fade or remove age spots, they may return with sun exposure. Age spots that you have will continue to darken if you don't shield them from the sun.

It's important to protect your skin from UV light. This will help prevent spots from darkening. It will also maintain results after your treatment.

Here are some prevention tips:

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis (don't forget the backs of your hands).

Wear protective clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

The bottom line Age spots are caused by years of exposure to the sun. There are a variety of ways to try to fade them, from OTC creams and lotions to prescription-strength medications and medical procedures. The in-office procedures are the most effective, but they're also the most expensive and invasive. Prescription medications may be a good place to start, as they're more effective than OTC products. Be sure to have regular skin checks by a healthcare professional to look for skin cancers.

