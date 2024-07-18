Key takeaways: Cocaine is a powerful stimulant drug that can have dangerous effects.

Overdose deaths involving cocaine have increased significantly since 2015. More than 27,500 people in the U.S. died from cocaine-related overdoses in 2022.

The only way to prevent cocaine overdoses is to avoid the drug completely. Seeking emergency care and practicing harm reduction can reduce the risk.

Table of contents Overdose signs What to do Risk How overdoses happen Overdose statistics How it works Cocaine and fentanyl Prevention Bottom line References

If you think you or someone nearby has overdosed, call 911 right away. Start CPR if someone isn't breathing or you can't feel a pulse, and stay with them until the ambulance arrives.

Cocaine is a powerful and addictive drug. And it's widely misused for its stimulating properties. Cocaine use can result in addiction, dependence, and overdose.

Keep reading to learn more about the dangers of cocaine overdose and ways to stay safe.

A cocaine overdose will look and feel very different from the wanted effects of the drug. Someone under the influence of cocaine may experience:

Euphoria and a sense of confidence

High levels of energy and little need for sleep

Little to no appetite

Increased physical and mental sharpness

When an overdose occurs, these effects give way to concerning mental and physical symptoms. Someone overdosing on cocaine may experience:

Chest and stomach pain

Changes to their heart rhythm

Rapid breathing

Dangerous increase in body temperature

Nausea and vomiting

Twitching and convulsions

During a cocaine overdose, someone may experience psychiatric symptoms like:

Paranoia

High anxiety and panic

Confusion

Aggression, agitation, and violence

Sudden mood changes

Restlessness

In the most serious cases, cocaine overdose, sometimes called cocaine toxicity, can result in:

Heart attacks

Strokes

Seizures

A lack of oxygen due to breathing problems

Coma

Death

These symptoms can worsen quickly. Any time you notice possible signs of a cocaine overdose, contact medical professionals immediately. Call 911, or go to the nearest emergency department for the best care.

If you notice that someone is showing signs of a cocaine overdose, try to stay calm and get them professional emergency care. The risks of cocaine overdose are too great to manage alone.

Currently, there's no medicine to stop or reverse the symptoms of a cocaine overdose. Healthcare professionals will evaluate the person's physical and mental health status to provide effective treatments. Some people need intensive medical care to stabilize their symptoms.

You may worry about seeking help for yourself or a loved one due to legal issues. Many states have laws in place to protect you from charges as long as you're acting to protect someone in need.

First, call 911 right away if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose.

Cocaine speeds up the body, while opioids like fentanyl slow the body down. So, someone overdosing on two or more substances may show a mix of symptoms. And this can make an accurate diagnosis and treatment a challenge.

Someone experiencing an opioid overdose may:

Lose consciousness and go limp

Appear pale, blue, and cold

Have slowed breathing

Have a slowed heart rate

There's a widely available opioid overdose antidote - naloxone (Narcan) - that can be lifesaving. This medication can safely reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Although naloxone won't help with a cocaine overdose, it won't hurt either. In either case, after administering naloxone, it's still important to get follow-up treatment with emergency services.

A cocaine overdose can happen with any dose. The amount it takes to overdose on cocaine depends on different factors, including:

The person's tolerance to cocaine

The purity of the drug

If there are other substances mixed in with the cocaine

Simultaneous use of other substances (like mixing alcohol with cocaine )

Remember that cocaine is a very powerful substance, and there's no guarantee that there aren't other substances mixed in. Overdose death is always a risk with cocaine - even with a small amount.

People may overdose on cocaine simply by having too much of the substance in a short amount of time. Also, they might not understand the purity of the drug they're using and consume more than their body is used to.

Changing the method of use can increase the risk of a cocaine overdose as well. Someone who is used to snorting the drug could have a very different experience if they smoke or inject it.

Other people may overdose when mixing cocaine with other drugs. It's common practice to use it with alcohol or heroin to produce different results.

Yes, accidental overdoses are possible with cocaine and other substances. Someone may not realize that other substances were added or "cut" into the drug. So it's very hard to predict how you may respond.

Through the early 2000s, cocaine overdose rates were fairly steady. Each year, around 5,000 people died from cocaine-related overdoses.

This trend began to change in 2014 and 2015, when cocaine overdose deaths skyrocketed. In 2022, more than 27,500 people in the U.S. died from overdoses involving cocaine.

At the same time, the overdoses that involve cocaine and human-made (synthetic) opioids together have grown tremendously. It seems that the combination of these two substances can lead to seriously negative consequences.

Cocaine has a quick and drastic impact on the body and brain. As a stimulant drug , cocaine speeds up many processes in the body, with significant effects on the cardiovascular system.

In the brain, cocaine disrupts the normal communication of chemical messengers. With changes to chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine, the brain is thrown out of balance. So it sends confusing or damaging messages to the rest of the body.

There are three main stages of acute cocaine toxicity . As you can see in the section above on the signs of a cocaine overdose, the body can go through significant changes in a short period of time:

At first the body may go into overdrive, with a fast heart rate, increased blood pressure, and accelerated rate of breathing.

But as cocaine toxicity worsens, these symptoms go to the other extreme. Blood pressure drops, it gets hard to breathe, and a person can experience loss of vital functions.

At this point, someone becomes unresponsive.

Beyond the immediate risk of overdose, repeated use of cocaine can lead to impaired brain function and other long-term effects .

When a harmful substance is mixed into cocaine, it can increase the risk of overdose. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has discovered cocaine laced with fentanyl and carfentanil, two powerful synthetic opioids with a high risk of overdose.

Fentanyl is a human-made opioid linked to many deadly overdoses . Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine. It only takes about 2 mg of fentanyl to kill someone.

Carfentanil is another, even more powerful opioid. It's about 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Some drug dealers mix in these substances as a way to increase cocaine's effects. Others mix in these powerful drugs accidentally and without being aware of the consequences.

The best way to avoid a cocaine overdose is to not use cocaine at all. Avoidance may not be possible for everyone, so others should consider harm reduction practices .

Harm reduction services can help by:

Teaching you about drug overdoses

Preventing and treating infectious diseases from unsterile practices

Providing testing kits to check the substances you use for fentanyl (called fentanyl test strips )

Offering opioid reversal drugs, like naloxone, which is offered for free in some places

Not everyone can stop using cocaine quickly and easily. Harm reduction centers offer a safe and practical way to avoid deadly overdoses.

The bottom line Cocaine is a powerful drug that can lead to addiction. Because of cocaine's effects on the body and mind, anyone who uses cocaine is at risk of an overdose. Being educated about the risks and knowing how to react can help keep you and the people you care about safe.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. CallSAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.

