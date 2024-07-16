Key takeaways: Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an injectable Type 2 diabetes medication that's in short supply due to high demand. Medication shortages can sometimes lead to counterfeit products. And there are reports of people receiving fake Mounjaro.

Mounjaro pens come in six different doses. Each dose has a different color on the package and pen to help you tell them apart. But all Mounjaro pens have a purple injector button that doesn't move or extend.

Fake Mounjaro pens may have packaging that looks different, or labels that don't stick well. Checking the pen you received against official Mounjaro images can help you spot fakes.

It's best to use a local pharmacy to fill your Mounjaro prescription, if possible. They have safeguards in place to help make sure you get real Mounjaro pens.

The injectable Type 2 diabetes medication, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), has been growing in popularity. So much so, in fact, that the demand for it has led to shortages at pharmacies across the country.

Medication shortages can leave people without the care they need. But they can also give rise to another problem: the circulation of counterfeit (fake) products. It can be tricky to spot imposters on your own, so we're here to help. Below, you'll find six images of Mounjaro injection pens, plus tricks for spotting fake Mounjaro. Because getting the right pen is an important step when it comes to taking charge of your diabetes.

Note: Mounjaro also comes available in vials from the manufacturer. But the pens are more commonly prescribed. This guide will only provide Mounjaro pen images and descriptions.

Mounjaro comes in six doses , ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. You should receive Mounjaro in a box that contains four single-dose pens.

Every Mounjaro pen is shaped like a cylinder, with a gray, triangle-shaped safety cover on one end. The other end has a purple injector button that's slightly curved. To make it easier to tell Mounjaro pens apart, each dose has a different color label. But there's more to check for when verifying your Mounjaro pen is genuine.

You should also look for a National Drug Code (NDC). This unique string of numbers can help you identify your medication. Think of an NDC like a fingerprint for a medication. Mounjaro should have two NDCs : one on the box and one on the pen.

The NDC on the box will be on the front, in the upper left-hand corner. The NDC on the pen will be on the right-hand side of the label, next to a black box that contains the pen's expiration date.

Below are images of all six Mounjaro doses, along with their NDCs. If you see an NDC that's different from what's listed here, contact manufacturer Lilly at 1-800-545-5979.

Mounjaro 2.5 mg uses the color gray on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large gray triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (2.5 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the gray triangle.

The Mounjaro 2.5 mg pen label will have a gray box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this gray shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 2.5 mg box should be either 0002-1506-80 or 0002-1506-61. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1506-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Mounjaro 5 mg uses the color purple on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large purple triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (5 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the purple triangle.

The Mounjaro 5 mg pen label will have a purple box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this purple shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 5 mg box is 0002-1495-80. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1495-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Mounjaro 7.5 mg uses the color green on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large green triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (7.5 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the green triangle.

The Mounjaro 7.5 mg pen label will have a green box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this green shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 7.5 mg box is 0002-1484-80. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1484-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Mounjaro 10 mg uses the color pink on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large pink triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (10 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the pink triangle.

The Mounjaro 10 mg pen label will have a pink box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this pink shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 10 mg box is 0002-1471-80. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1471-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Mounjaro 12.5 mg uses the color blue on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large blue triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (12.5 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the blue triangle.

The Mounjaro 12.5 mg pen label will have a blue box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this blue shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 12.5 mg box is 0002-1460-80. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1460-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Mounjaro 15 mg uses the color orange on its labeling.

The box it comes in will have a large orange triangle and image of the pen on the right-hand side. The concentration (15 mg/0.5 mL) is written in white in the center of the orange triangle.

The Mounjaro 15 mg pen label will have an orange box on it that's tapered into a point on one side. The concentration will be written in white in the middle of this orange shape.

The NDC on the Mounjaro 15 mg box is 0002-1457-80. The NDC on the pen is 0002-1457-01.

Courtesy of Lilly and Mounjaro

Unfortunately, fake Mounjaro is out there . In March 2024, Lilly put out a statement warning people not to use counterfeit versions of the medication. The FDA has also received reports from people that they received fake Mounjaro.

But there are steps you can take to ensure your Mounjaro pens are legitimate:

Check the box. Fake Mounjaro boxes may look different from real ones. The colored triangle might be in a different place. Or the concentration may not be visible on the box or on the image of the Mounjaro pen.

Check for the brand name. There is no generic version of Mounjaro available. So the brand name should be on both the box and pen. If someone claims they sell "generic Mounjaro" or "generic tirzepatide," it's not real Mounjaro.

Check the NDC. Fake Mounjaro may not have an NDC on either the box or pen. Make sure to check for both. If you don't see an NDC on the packaging or device, don't use it.

Check the injector button. This should be a purple color. It should also have a small indent where you can place your thumb during injection. The button on the U.S. Mounjaro pens shouldn't move or extend.

Check for an attached needle. Mounjaro pens sold in the U.S. come ready to use, with a needle already attached to the device. If your device requires you to attach a pen needle before using it, it's not a real Mounjaro pen.

Check to make sure there's no dose counter. You don't need to dial up a dose with U.S. Mounjaro pens. If you notice a dose counter around the injector button, it's not an FDA-approved Mounjaro pen.

Check the pen's label. Fake Mounjaro pens may not have a label. The label may also be peeling off or not have the concentration written on it.

If something still seems off and you're unsure whether you have a real Mounjaro pen, hold off injecting your dose. You can check the manufacturer's website for official images to check yours against. Your pharmacist is also a great resource for spotting fake products.

Good to know: Mounjaro pens look different in different countries. For instance, Mounjaro pens sold in the United Kingdom are intended for multiple doses. They require people to dial up doses and attach pen needles before use. While these aren't counterfeit Mounjaro pens, they're not FDA approved and you shouldn't use them.

There are several risks when it comes to using fake Mounjaro. These could include:

The pen may contain a different medication, or no medication at all.

The pen may have the wrong amount of medication in it (too much or too little).

The medication in the pen may not be stable, or it could be expired .

The pen or its contents could be contaminated with bacteria or other germs.

The pen could malfunction and hurt you when you inject your dose.

Lilly is the only manufacturer allowed to make Mounjaro in the U.S. They follow strict guidelines from the FDA when producing it. This helps ensure that your Mounjaro pen works safely, effectively, and consistently every time. If you use fake Mounjaro, there's no guarantees on any of this.

Your local pharmacy is the best place to find legitimate Mounjaro. These pharmacies follow various regulations set by state Boards of Pharmacy. Among other rules, pharmacies must purchase medications from licensed wholesalers. And both pharmacies and wholesalers take steps to help remove fake, defective, or recalled medications from distribution.

But what if local pharmacies don't have Mounjaro in stock? With medication shortages, that's a possibility. And this scenario can cause people to purchase it online. But you should take extra care if you're considering this route.

There are many online pharmacies. But not all of them are legitimate. However, there are ways to determine if the website you're looking it is safe:

Check for credentials. Legitimate online pharmacies are usually certified or accredited. You can use Digital Pharmacy Accreditation or LegitScript certification to help look for these credentials. It's best to use these websites to search. Risky online pharmacies sometimes place a picture of a seal on their website when they're not actually certified or accredited.

Check NABP's Safe Site Search tool. You can search online pharmacies on the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy's (NABP's) website. This tool will tell you if a pharmacy you've looked up is safe or risky. You can also see if a pharmacy isn't following current regulations and safety rules.

Keep in mind that Mounjaro is a prescription-only medication. If someone is selling Mounjaro or tirzepatide without requiring a prescription, don't buy or use it.

First and foremost, if you receive fake Mounjaro, don't use it. As discussed above, there are several safety risks with using counterfeits.

There are also ways you can report counterfeits to the proper authorities. This can help prevent others from receiving fake Mounjaro in the future. The steps include:

Reporting it to the FDA: You can use the FDA's online reporting form if you find or receive counterfeit medications.

Reporting it to the manufacturer: You can call Lilly, Mounjaro's manufacturer, to report fake Mounjaro. Their customer service number is 1-800-545-5979, and representatives are available Monday through Friday.

Reporting suspicious pharmacies to NABP: You can use NABP's online reporting form if you find an online pharmacy that seems suspicious. NABP can then review and investigate the pharmacy further if needed.

Where is the best place to inject Mounjaro for weight loss? expand_more You can inject Mounjaro in the stomach, the outer thigh, or the back of the upper arm. But no location is better than the other. The body absorbs similar amounts of medication from each area. (Mounjaro isn't approved for weight loss , but some people use it off label for this reason.) What happens if you inject Mounjaro in the wrong place? expand_more If you inject Mounjaro in the wrong place, you should contact a healthcare professional. They can let you know the next best steps to follow, including when you should use your next dose. If your Mounjaro pen malfunctions, you should contact the pharmacy that filled your Mounjaro prescription. You can also reach out to the manufacturer, Lilly, at 1-800-545-5979 for guidance. What is Mounjaro's needle size? expand_more Mounjaro's needle size isn't listed on medication's labeling. But generally speaking, needles used for under-the-skin (subcutaneous) injections are very short - between 4 mm and 12 mm (0.15 inches to 0.5 inches). And they're also pretty thin, with needle gauges typically ranging from 29G to 32G.

The bottom line Mounjaro (tirzepatide) pens come in six doses. Each pen has a unique color to help you tell them apart at a glance. But all FDA-approved Mounjaro pens have a purple injector button that doesn't move or extend. And the end with the needle should have a triangle-shaped gray safety cover on it. There are many safety risks when it comes to using fake Mounjaro. But there are steps you can take to tell if your product is legitimate. From reviewing official Mounjaro images to asking your local pharmacist, there are many resources available to help.

