Key takeaways: Emotional freedom technique (EFT) tapping can be used to lower mental health symptoms and other stressors. It combines tapping acupressure points with elements of exposure and cognitive therapy.

Some research suggests that EFT tapping may help reduce major depression symptoms, anxiety, and stress, and may help manage pain and improve sleep. But more high-quality studies are needed.

You can practice EFT tapping on your own from anywhere. But a mental healthcare professional can help you determine the best treatment plan for your concerns.

Table of contents How it works Benefits of tapping How to do EFT Bottom line References

microgen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

If you're one of the millions of people in the U.S. affected by a mental health condition, emotional freedom technique (EFT) may be able to help.

EFT - sometimes just called tapping - is a technique that uses acupressure points on your body to relieve symptoms. It's easy to learn and do on your own. Some research suggests that EFT tapping may help with several health conditions, from pain to anxiety and major depression.

Let's take a look at how this technique works and how you can try it out for yourself.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Other ways to manage anxiety: Need other ideas to calm down your anxiety fast? Try these other anxiety coping skills .

OTC anxiety relief: There are some over-the-counter (OTC) products that may help give you relief from your anxiety.

Anxiety + depression: Tackling anxiety and depression symptoms at the same time can be challenging. The good news is there are ways to manage these two mental health conditions together.

Like acupuncture , EFT tapping targets certain acupressure points on your body that are associated with symptom relief. But instead of using needles to restore balance like in acupuncture, EFT uses the percussive tapping of fingers. EFT tapping also uses some elements of cognitive therapy and exposure therapy.

Here's how to do EFT tapping on your own.

First, you say a " setup statement " that helps you focus on the issue you want to soothe during a tapping session. The first part of the sentence starts with: "Even though I am [state your symptom, issue or stressor]." This is then followed by: "I deeply and completely accept myself."

Popular stories this week 9 Natural Hair-Growth Remedies 11 Sauna Benefits for Your Health and Body 5 Health Benefits of Ice Baths Do Acupressure Mats Work? How to Use, Benefits, and Risks View more

The first part of your setup statement exposes you to the issue you're facing. The second part of the sentence is an element of cognitive therapy designed to help you develop self-acceptance.

Here are some example setup statements:

"Even though I got angry at my partner, I deeply and completely accept myself."

"Even though I'm anxious about getting on a plane, I accept myself and how I feel."

"Even though I'm stressed about my work presentation, I choose to be kind to myself."

Once you have your setup statement, you target nine acupressure points on your hand, face, and below your armpit. You repeat your setup statement while first tapping the side of your palm. Then you repeat your problem while tapping the other eight acupressure points. (We outline the full process below.)

The combination of repeating your statement while tapping on your acupressure points can help reduce symptoms.

Studies suggest there may be many benefits of EFT tapping. There's still a need for high-quality randomized controlled trials. But here's what we know so far about its effectiveness.

The EFT tapping technique can be a helpful anxiety-coping tool to use when you need it. A number of studies suggest that EFT tapping can reduce anxiety symptoms. Other research suggests EFT can be helpful to treat specific phobias, such as fear of spiders or heights.

Therapies for anxiety, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can take some time to work. EFT tapping may be able to relieve some of your anxiety symptoms sooner.

EFT tapping has also been shown to reduce major depression symptoms . Researchers found that EFT can reduce depression symptoms and can be an effective add-on to other treatment methods.

EFT tapping may also help manage the symptoms of mild postpartum depression .

EFT tapping may also help reduce the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For people with PTSD, it's best to do a form of EFT called clinical EFT . This method combines EFT with more traditional PTSD treatments, including therapy and medication.

EFT tapping may reduce pain, though we don't have as much evidence yet on how well it works. Small studies have looked at how EFT tapping could reduce chronic pain , tension headaches , and pain from a frozen shoulder .

These small, early studies suggest that EFT could effectively help people manage their pain symptoms. In addition, EFT seemed to help some people in these studies manage the psychological effects of living with pain.

If you're trying to reduce food cravings, you may want to try EFT tapping. Some studies suggest that regular EFT practice for just 8 weeks can reduce food cravings and help people stick to a diet plan. And in some cases, cravings could be reduced for up to 2 years after doing EFT tapping for 8 weeks.

More research is needed to understand how well EFT works for other disordered eating patterns. But one small study suggests EFT may help people with binge eating disorder manage their symptoms.

There's some evidence that EFT tapping could help you sleep better. But the research on EFT and sleep is pretty limited so far.

For example, one small study suggests that EFT tapping improved sleep quality for older adults. But learning more about sleep hygiene had even better results compared to tapping.

The EFT tapping technique is a simple and accessible tool that can be done anywhere. You can check YouTube or other online videos to practice on your own. Or ask a mental healthcare professional for support and guidance.

Here's how the process breaks down.

Start by identifying your focus. Maybe you want to feel less anxious or reduce your sense of pain. Try to focus on one thing at a time.

Before you start tapping, reflect on the intensity of your topic, and rate it from 0 to 10. This will help give you clarity on when the EFT is working. Once you start tapping, repeat the process until your intensity level reaches a 3 or lower.

Next, write your setup phrase. This should include a statement about the issue and an affirmation of self-acceptance. A common example is: "Even though (describe the symptom or concern), I deeply and completely accept myself."

Now you can begin tapping. You'll start by tapping the side of your hand about halfway between the end of your pinky and your wrist. You can think of this as the "karate chop" spot.

Use four fingers to tap this part of your hand as you repeat your setup phrase. Repeat your phrase and the tapping 3 times.

Next you're going to tap the eight other acupressure points one at a time while repeating a " reminder phrase ."

Your reminder phrase will be a few words, and it will label the concern you're focused on in the first part of your setup phrase. For example, if you want to reduce your anxiety symptoms, your reminder phrase can be "anxiety symptoms." Or, it could be more specific, like "broke up with girlfriend."

Gently tap on the eight points listed below, tapping 5 to 7 times at each point before moving to the next one. Repeat your reminder phase as you tap each point. This helps you stay focused on your concern.

These are the eight tapping points:

Your forehead between your eyebrows The outside corner of each eye Under each eye Between your lip and nose Beneath your lips Below the start of each collarbone Below each armpit The crown of the head

The bottom line EFT tapping is a technique that uses acupressure points in your face, upper body, and hand that can provide relief from mental distress. Research suggests tapping may also help with things like pain and insomnia. EFT is a simple, quick, and low-risk practice that you can do from anywhere just using your hands. It's likely not enough on its own to treat a mental health condition. But it can be an effective coping tool to help calm your symptoms.

References Bach, D., et al. (2019). Clinical EFT (emotional freedom techniques) improves multiple physiological markers of health . Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine. Blacher, S. (2023). Emotional freedom technique (EFT): Tap to relieve stress and burnout . Journal of Interprofessional Education & Practice. View All References (15) expand_more Bougea, A. M., et al. (2013). Effect of the emotional freedom technique on perceived stress, quality of life, and cortisol salivary levels in tension-type headache sufferers: A randomized controlled trial . Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing. Church, D., et al. (2016). Pain, range of motion, and psychological symptoms in a population with frozen shoulder: A randomized controlled dismantling study of clinical EFT (emotional freedom techniques) . Archives of Scientific Psychology. Church, D., et al. (2018). Guidelines for the treatment of PTSD using clinical EFT (emotional freedom techniques) . Healthcare. Church, D., et al. (2022). Clinical EFT as an evidence-based practice for the treatment of psychological and physiological conditions: A systematic review . Frontiers in Psychology. Glisenti, K., et al. (2021). The feasibility of emotion-focused therapy for binge-eating disorder: A pilot randomized wait-list control trial . Journal of Eating Disorders. Güdücü, N., et al. (2023). The effect of emotional freedom techniques (EFT) on postpartum depression: A randomized controlled trial . Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing. Healthwise staff. (2022). Emotional freedom technique (EFT) . HealthLinkBC. National Institute of Mental Health. (2023). Mental illness . Nelms, J. A., et al. (2016). A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized and nonrandomized trials of clinical emotional freedom techniques (EFT) for the treatment of depression . Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing. Soulim, N., et al. (2022). Effectiveness of emotional freedom techniques (EFT) vs. sleep hygiene education group therapy (SHE) in management of sleep disorders among elderly . Scientific Reports. Stapleton, P., et al. (2018). Food for thought: A randomized controlled trial of emotional freedom techniques and cognitive behavioral therapy in the treatment of food cravings . Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being. Stapleton, P., et al. (2020). Online delivery of emotional freedom techniques for food cravings and weight management: 2-year follow-up . The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. Stapleton, P., et al. (2022). Neural changes after emotional freedom techniques treatment for chronic pain sufferers . Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. Stapleton, P., et al. (2023). Emotional freedom techniques for treating post traumatic stress disorder: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis . Frontiers in Psychology. The Tapping Solution. (n.d.). Tapping 101 . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined