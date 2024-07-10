Key takeaways: Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that involves scraping your skin with a stone tool.

There's limited evidence on gua sha's benefits. But the practice may improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and relieve pain.

With approval from your primary care provider, you can get a professional gua sha treatment or try it at home.

Gua sha involves using a tool to scrape your skin. In recent years there's been a surge in popularity in the Western world, especially among beauty influencers. But it's actually an ancient practice with roots in traditional Chinese medicine.

That said, the benefits of gua sha, such as smoothing wrinkles, are often anecdotal. There's little evidence to support its use. But that doesn't mean it's not worth incorporating into your self-care routine.

Gua sha is one of many practices used in traditional Chinese medicine . In the past, it was a technique used all over the body to remedy health problems.

It involves scraping a smooth-edged tool across lubricated skin. Historically, that tool has been a spoon, bull's horn, or gemstone. Today, a common way to practice gua sha is to apply a rose quartz or jade tool to the face to promote healthy skin. The goal is to increase circulation and improve health. In fact, gua sha means "to scrape away illness."

There's a need for more research on traditional techniques like gua sha. But it's important to understand that these practices have cultural significance, and many people trust them. For example, some gua sha practitioners believe it removes stagnant qi, or the body's life-force energy. And the technique is still commonly practiced today .

Traditionally, gua sha practitioners scraped the skin repeatedly in one direction to cause mild petechiae. Petechiae are round, red spots on the skin caused by bleeding under the surface. And they usually fade within hours or a few days. The scraping is designed to help relieve pain, remove toxins, and heal ailments.

There's limited evidence on the benefits of gua sha. Here's what the science says.

Gua sha may boost blood flow in areas where you use it. In a very small study , gua sha treatments increased circulation in small blood vessels. Eleven healthy people received gua sha therapy on their backs. They had better blood flow in the targeted area for 25 minutes after treatment. Interestingly, women responded better than men.

If you need to soothe sore muscles , gua sha might be useful. In the same small study, people who received gua sha treatments reported an immediate reduction in muscle pain. Interestingly, they had less pain both in the targeted area and other parts of their body. The pain relief lasted beyond the gua sha sessions, though researchers didn't specify how long.

In another study , researchers looked at how different treatments affect chronic low back pain in older adults. Those who received gua sha had less back pain and better mobility than those who used a heating pad. The study concluded that gua sha may have a longer-lasting anti-inflammatory effect than heat therapy.

Gua sha may provide pain relief by changing how a person perceives pain . But this theory has yet to be proven.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha helps move lymph fluid in the body.

The lymphatic system plays an important role in immune function. And lymph fluid helps filter toxins from the body.

When the lymphatic system doesn't function properly, it can cause fluid buildup. Massage therapy and manual lymphatic drainage have been used to reduce swelling and fluid buildup for people with musculoskeletal disorders , breast cancer , and other conditions.

There's a need for more research on how gua sha affects the lymphatic system. But one animal study found that gua sha treatments expanded blood vessels. This helped increase blood and lymph circulation.

People use gua sha for a range of skin care reasons, including smoothing wrinkles, reducing puffiness, and sculpting the face. But researchers have noted that these benefits aren't backed by science.

However, there's some evidence that facial massage may have anti-aging effects. In a small study , 20 women used an anti-aging cream and gave themselves daily facial massages. This combination lessened facial wrinkles. But the women used a massager and not a gua sha tool for their daily treatments.

Many professionals -- from estheticians to acupuncturists -- offer gua sha facials. But you can also try it at home, as long as you get the OK from your primary care provider. All you need is a gua sha tool, like a jade stone, and an oil or serum intended for at-home facials.

According to Jenelle Kim , doctor of Chinese medicine and ninth-generation master herbalist, you'll want to start your gua sha session with a freshly cleansed face. Then apply a facial oil or serum to help the gua sha tool slide smoothly across your face as you use it.

"Begin the gua sha session at your neck," Kim said. "Start at the base of your neck and use the gua sha tool to scrape upward toward your jawline. Cover all areas of the neck."

Here are Kim's tips on how to use a gua sha facial tool on specific areas, including your:

Jawline: Scrape along your jawline, moving from the center of your chin to your earlobes.

Cheeks: Next, use the gua sha tool to scrape from the center of your face outward toward your ears.

Eyes: Use the smaller end of the tool to scrape underneath your eyes from the inner corner. Next, go outward toward your temples.

Forehead: Scrape the gua sha tool upward, beginning at your eyebrows and moving toward your hairline.

Consider these helpful pointers when you practice gua sha:

Apply the tool flat against your skin, not on its edge.

Use gentle pressure, especially where you're prone to acne.

Be mindful as you slowly scrape the tool against your skin.

Pull the gua sha tool in an upward motion.

Repeat the upward movement a few times in each area you're targeting.

Never rub the delicate skin around your eyes hard or roughly.

Be sure to clean the tool after each use and store it in a safe space.

The great thing about gua sha is that you can decide how often you'd like to perform it, Kim says. She recommends using it one to three times a week, taking time between sessions.

"Ultimately, it is important to listen to your body and adjust the frequency of gua sha sessions as needed," Kim added. "If you experience any discomfort or negative side effects, you may need to reduce the frequency or intensity of your gua sha practice."

You have lots of options when selecting the best gua sha tool. Here are some things to consider:

Material: Gua sha tools can be made with a few materials, including rose quartz, jade, and stainless steel. People often use jade because it's softer, whereas rose quartz is cooler. Don't use stainless steel if you have an allergy to it.

Size and shape: Look for a tool that feels comfortable in your hand and is the right size and shape for the areas where you plan to use it. Smaller gua sha stones may be better for the eye area.

Edge thickness: The thickness of the tool's edge can make your gua sha massage more or less intense. The thicker the edge, the more intense the experience, Kim explains. Thinner edges are gentler.

Cost and quality: A more expensive gua sha stone doesn't necessarily mean it's better than a low-cost version, according to Kim. She recommends considering the brand's reputation and looking at user reviews before buying a tool.

It's important to give your body time to recover between sessions because gua sha stimulates the skin, Kim says. Overusing it can lead to skin irritation, bruising, and other negative effects. This is especially true if you apply too much pressure, Kim explains.

If you get a professional gua sha treatment, establish clear communication with your practitioner. Make sure to let them know if you experience pain or discomfort.

The practice may also lead to infections if your skin's surface is broken and the gua sha tool isn't properly cleaned between uses. Avoid using the technique on open wounds or other irritated skin.

Lastly, Kim added, "Gua sha can increase the risk of bleeding, particularly if you are taking blood-thinning medications or have a bleeding disorder."

For this reason, and because there aren't clear guidelines for gua sha, it's best to talk with your primary care provider before trying it.

Does gua sha really work? expand_more There's limited research on whether gua sha actually has health benefits. But this practice has deep cultural roots, and many people find it beneficial and relaxing. Some of the most promising research on how gua sha may work is on relieving sore muscles and lessening the appearance of wrinkles. Since the side effects are minimal, it's not a bad tool to use alongside other remedies. Is gua sha better at night or in the morning? expand_more One of the benefits of gua sha is that you can do it at home on your own. So you can work it into your routine as best fits your schedule. Some prefer to do it at night as a relaxing way to end the day. How soon will I see results from gua sha? expand_more Some people experience relief from muscle pain and soreness right after a gua sha treatment. And the treatment can provide soothing and relaxing effects while you're using a gua sha tool or someone else is performing a treatment on you. But keep in mind that there's little evidence to support these results.

The bottom line With gua sha, you use a smooth-edged tool to scrape the skin on your neck, jawline, cheeks, and forehead. Typically, gua sha tools are made with jade or rose quartz. This traditional Chinese medicine technique may offer health benefits like better circulation and less muscle pain. Though the research on gua sha is still very limited, experts say it can promote well-being. But it's important to get your provider's OK before trying it.

