Key takeaways: When recovering from a tonsillectomy, good nutrition and hydration play an important role for a speedy recovery.

Certain foods are easier to chew and swallow after you get your tonsils out. But this can still include a lot of variety - from smoothies to scrambled eggs.

Properly managing your pain makes it easier to eat and drink after a tonsillectomy. So timing these activities with pain medication may also be helpful.

Table of contents Best foods and drinks Day-by-day diet Returning to your normal diet Foods to avoid Tips to manage pain FAQs Bottom line References

omgimages/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Recovering from tonsil surgery can be a tough process. It can feel painful to eat or drink anything. But good food and hydration is a key part of recovery. The first 3 days tend to be the hardest, although a full recovery may take a couple of weeks.

So, let's look at some tips on what to eat after a tonsillectomy - and what you can do to make swallowing less painful.

When you're recovering from a tonsillectomy, eating and drinking enough is more important than targeting specific foods. Studies show that specific diets don't make a big difference in recovery time. But there are some foods that will likely be more comfortable to swallow right after the surgery. Here are our top picks.

Refrigerated or iced beverages may help soothe and numb the pain in the back of your throat. A plain glass of cold water is easy and refreshing.

Icy items like popsicles and ice chips are another great way to get in some cold liquids. And they might feel more satisfying than only drinking fluids.

One fun study showed that ice cream actually decreased pain after a tonsillectomy.

Smoothies are a great way to get the calories, protein, vitamins, and minerals that the body needs to recover. You can get in some good nutrients by adding:

Fruit

Veggies

Dairy products

Nut butters

Protein powder

Yogurt and pudding can be great options because they're cold and usually quite filling.

Warm dishes are also good to eat and comfortable. Soup can be a heartier option to soothe hunger pains. Pureed or thin soups will be easier to swallow in the first days. As you feel better, you can go for chunkier soups.

Oatmeal doesn't take much prep time, and it can be a soothing food. There are lots of ways to add protein to oatmeal and other cooked grains. Mixing in peanut butter or milk can increase the caloric content too.

This is another great, hearty option. Pasta may be easier to swallow with cream sauces rather than tomato-based sauces.

Scrambled eggs can be a great source of protein that's easy to swallow.

For about 2 to 3 weeks after surgery, most people will have a sore throat along with pain around the ear and neck. The pain may be the worst up to 4 days after surgery. Then, 1 to 2 weeks after surgery, pain may worsen because the scabs start to fall off. The amount of pain you experience through your recovery will help guide what you feel comfortable eating and when.

When the pain is at its worst, you may be tempted to avoid drinking. But it's very important to stay hydrated. Drinking fluids will help with the pain and your recovery.

If you're caring for a child who had their tonsils removed, you may need to strongly encourage them to drink - even if they don't want to. If necessary, use rewards (like watching a movie or reading a book), and restrict activities to make sure they drink enough.

Here's a quick guide to help with how much your child should drink each hour.

Child's weight Fluids per hour 25-40 lbs 2 oz (¼ cup) 41-99 lbs 2-3 oz (⅓ cup) 100 lbs and up 3 oz (½ cup) or more

Since hydration is so important, the first foods you should eat or drink after surgery should have more fluid than solids. The food can be warm or cold. The best things to drink are cool, clear liquids you can see through. You can pick up an oral electrolyte drink like Pedialyte, or you can make your own at home .

Here are some more easy-to-swallow and hydrating choices for the first days after surgery:

Juice: Apple, white grape juice, peach, pear, or apricot nectar are all great choices. But avoid tomato, lemonade, orange, lime, or grapefruit juices.

Fruit: You can try strained or pureed fruit, such as applesauce or baby food fruit.

Milk: Milk, chocolate milk, shakes, instant breakfast, and yogurt drinks are all OK.

Soup: Any strained soup that doesn't have chunks of food is fine.

Cereal: Cooked cereals such as cream of wheat or oatmeal are great options.

Desserts: You can choose from ice cream, pudding, Jell-O, custard, sherbet, and yogurt.

Once you or your child start to feel better, you can move toward a soft-food diet. Crunchy or fried foods may hurt the back of your throat. So, plan to stick to these foods for up to 2 weeks before going back to your usual diet. Here are some options:

Fruit: Canned fruit and soft, fresh fruit such as melon and bananas are great options. Avoid citrus fruits and juices such as lemon, orange, lime, and grapefruit.

Bread, rice, and potatoes: Choose fine-grain breads without seeds or nuts. Other options include plain muffins, biscuits, pancakes, French toast, waffles, and white rice. Potatoes or sweet potatoes are OK, too. Just bake or mash them without the skin.

Meats and proteins: Soft proteins include eggs, cheese, ground or finely chopped meat, chicken, and fish.

Vegetables: You can eat a range of vegetables. Just make sure they're soft and well cooked. Steaming is a great way to prepare soft veggies.

Soups and pastas: There are lots in this category, including casseroles, spaghetti, or macaroni and cheese.

Most people will be back to eating a regular diet by 2 weeks after their surgery. Remember that continuing to drink and eat is more important than what you eat. Staying hydrated and getting good nutrition will help you heal. As you feel better, you can start eating a more varied diet.

There are no specific foods that have been shown to be harmful after tonsil surgery. But some may be easier to swallow than others. Here are some foods to avoid:

Foods with sharp edges: People used to think that hard foods, like chips and cold cereal, could increase your risk for bleeding. Even though studies have shown this isn't true , they still might be a little harder to swallow.

Carbonated drinks: The bubbles in these drinks can make them uncomfortable to swallow. Letting a carbonated drink sit out for a bit can make it a little less fizzy and easier to drink.

Citrus: Acidic foods might sting a little bit when swallowing. These include citrus fruits and juices, like orange juice.

Spicy foods: It's best to avoid foods that can cause some discomfort even on a good day. But as the throat heals, you may be more sensitive to spice than normal.

You'll be more likely to get the nutrition and hydration you need if you take steps to manage your pain. To set yourself or your child up for success, consider timing your pain medications with when you eat. You likely have medications and instructions to help manage your pain.

These tips can help you coordinate your pain medications:

Fill any prescription medications your healthcare team recommends.

Make sure you have an adequate supply of any recommended over-the-counter (OTC) medications .

Track when you take your medications. When you're uncomfortable and trying to recover, it can be hard to remember which medication you took or when you took it.

It's best to eat and drink when your pain medications have kicked in. This is usually about 30 to 45 minutes after you've taken them.

One study has shown that taking pain medications with a teaspoon of honey can help with pain. Even better, some evidence suggests that honey may even improve wound healing.

How long is the tonsil removal recovery? expand_more The recovery after a tonsillectomy can be up to 2 to 3 weeks. Pain is usually worse over the first few days as the anesthesia wears off. Make sure to keep up with your pain medication so you can drink enough fluids to stay hydrated. You'll slowly feel better over the following 2 weeks. Keep in mind that some people experience pain when the scabs fall off. What's the hardest day of tonsillectomy recovery? expand_more The hardest days are usually days 2 to 4, when the pain medication from the surgery has worn off and you're still in the acute stage after surgery. Can I eat ramen noodles after tonsillectomy? expand_more As you start feeling better, you can add back in soft foods like pasta - including ramen. The warm broth may even help with hydration. Can you use a straw after a tonsillectomy? expand_more It may be tempting to use a straw to help you drink fluids and stay hydrated. But it may not be a good idea. If the straw hits the back of your throat, it will cause damage to the fresh wound. Plus, the sucking motion may cause more pain in your mouth and throat. What activities should you avoid after a tonsillectomy? expand_more Avoid strenuous activities for up to 2 weeks after your surgery. That means holding off on the gym, sports, and woodwind instruments. You may go back to work after 3 days, so long as your job doesn't include strenuous activity. Children should stay home from school for 1 week.

The bottom line After a tonsillectomy, drinking and eating well will help your body heal. Make sure to take it easy and get back to your normal diet and routine little by little. If your pain has lessened and what you're eating doesn't bother you, try eating things that need more chewing. If your throat hurts when you eat something, take a step back and try something smaller. Your body will heal at its own pace. Trust your body and let it be your guide.

References Albeladi, M. A., et al. (2020). The effect of ice cream intake on pain relief for patients after tonsillectomy . Cureus. Banniester, M., et al. (2017). Post-tonsillectomy dietary advice and haemorrhage risk: Systematic review . International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology. View All References (6) expand_more Boroumand, P., et al. (2013). Post tonsillectomy pain: Can honey reduce the analgesic requirements? Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine. Cook, J. A., et al. (1992). A randomized comparison of three post-tonsillectomy diets . Clinical Otolaryngology and Allied Sciences. Hwang, S. H., et al. (2016). The efficacy of honey for ameliorating pain after tonsillectomy: A meta-analysis . European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology. Meybodian, M., et al. (2019). Effect of cold diet and diet at room temperature on post-tonsillectomy pain in children . Iranian Journal of Otorhinolaryngology. Millington, A. J. F., et al. (2016). Post-tonsillectomy dietary advice: Systematic review . The Journal of Laryngology and Otology. Tan, L., et al. (2020). The time course of pain after tonsillectomy . Paediatric Anaesthesia. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

