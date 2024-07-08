Key takeaways: It's totally normal to have problems with orgasm from time to time. And many women have never had an orgasm at all.

Trouble having an orgasm can be caused by many different things, including health problems, hormone changes, and medication side effects.

Social, cultural, and psychological factors can also make it difficult to orgasm.

If you're hoping to have more orgasms, there are many things that can help. It can also be worthwhile to talk with a healthcare professional, especially if you're feeling sad or down about your sex life.

If you've ever had trouble having an orgasm, you're not alone. In reality, lots of women have problems with orgasm at some point during their life. And in heterosexual couples, it's especially common for men to have orgasms more often than women (sometimes dubbed the "orgasm gap").

Many women also feel pressured to "achieve" orgasm during vaginal sex - even though most women aren't able to orgasm this way. It can be frustrating to struggle to reach orgasm, but learning about orgasms, your body, and sex in general can help to improve your experiences.

Let's explore why orgasms can be tricky, and what you can do to have more frequent or satisfying sexual experiences if you so desire.

It's hard to say. But it's common: In one large study , 1 in 5 women said they had challenges with orgasm.

Problems with orgasm are usually caused by a combination of things. These can be physical factors, psychological factors, or social and cultural factors. Let's take a closer look at some examples.

Hormonal changes (like pregnancy or menopause )

Chronic pain disorders

Chronic illnesses, especially ones that damage nerves or blood vessels

Involuntary muscle spasms in your vagina ( vaginismus )

Vaginal dryness or pain

Medication side effects (especially antidepressants)

Disinterest or boredom in a relationship

Dissociation during sex

Lack of attraction to your partner

History of sexual abuse, assault, or trauma

Relationship challenges

Negative feelings, guilt, or shame about sex

Lack of knowledge about sex

Social stigmas about sex

Anorgasmia is when you're not able to have an orgasm - even when you're feeling turned on, or being stimulated in a way that feels good. It's also sometimes called "female orgasmic disorder" or "orgasmic dysfunction."

There are three types of anorgasmia:

Primary anorgasmia: Primary (lifelong) anorgasmiais when you've never had an orgasm.

Secondary anorgasmia: This is when you've had orgasms in the past, but are now having trouble having them consistently.

Situational anorgasmia: This is when you can only orgasm in specific situations.

It's OK if you've never had an orgasm, especially if you're satisfied with your current sex life. After all, when it comes to sex, orgasms aren't the only way to have fun.

But if you do want to have better or more frequent orgasms , here are some tips that may help:

Practice having an orgasm on your own. Set aside some private time to explore your body and touch yourself (masturbate). Learn what feels good and practice. This can help you understand what turns you on, and possibly make it easier for you to orgasm.

Educate yourself about sex and orgasms. Look for books about orgasm and sex, or consider taking a class. You can also check out trusted online resources like Planned Parenthood or Scarleteen .

Make changes in your sex life. Changing how you think, talk, and act during sex can sometimes help you have an orgasm. This could include thinking positively, using "sexy" talk and movements, or trying new sex positions.

It can also be helpful to check in with a healthcare professional, like your primary care provider or a therapist. They may be able to help you understand what's causing your orgasm problems, and put together a treatment plan (more on this below).

Not really. The truth is: Over 4 out of 5 women aren't able to orgasm through penetrative vaginal sex. And for women who can orgasm this way, the best sexual position for orgasm is different for everyone. It depends on your preferences, your anatomy, and your partner's anatomy.

Many women enjoy sexual positions that stimulate some part of the clitoris , including the external parts, the internal parts (like the G-spot), or both. In a survey of 500 women , the top three favorite positions for vaginal penetration were:

Woman on top

Rear entry

Missionary (face to face)

But if you don't have a "favorite" position for orgasm, you're not alone. Many women find it easier to orgasm if they switch between different positions and activities during sex. And of course, some women don't enjoy vaginal penetration at all - and prefer other ways of being intimate. But take heart: No matter what types of sex you enjoy, there are many different ways to have an orgasm .

After all, at the end of the day, there's no sex position or activity that's 100% guaranteed to lead to orgasm, despite what popular media may tell you. Figuring out what turns you on when it comes to sex can help you choose sexual positions and activities you take pleasure in.

If you feel sad, anxious, or worried about orgasm, it might be worth reaching out to a healthcare professional. They can help you understand whether your physical or mental health could be affecting your orgasms.

For some people, working directly with a sexual health specialist is also helpful. Specialists include:

Psychiatrist or therapist

Sex therapist

Pelvic floor physical therapist

Sexological bodyworker

It's important to find a specialist who you can be yourself with. Many sexual health specialists are comfortable working with people of different races and ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations. But for some folks, seeking out a professional who's LGBTQIA+ or Black, Indigenous People, People of Color (BIPOC) can be especially affirming.

Depending on what's causing your problems with orgasm, your healthcare professional or therapist might propose different treatments. Examples include:

Masturbation training ( directed masturbation )

Sensate focus exercises

Sexual wellness devices

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Medication changes

Hormone replacement therapy

Medications to help with low libido or vaginal dryness

Do some women have more orgasms than others? expand_more Yes. Some women are able to have orgasms more frequently than others. There's some evidence that women have more frequent orgasms if they are in a positive, intimate relationship. Women are also more likely to orgasm if both partners initiate sex, and if their partner knows how to make their body feel good. Being able to communicate openly about sex also helps. But it's also worth mentioning that not everyone orgasms - and certainly not every time they have sex. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, 10% to 15% of women have never had an orgasm. Who's having more orgasms: Straight, bisexual, or lesbian women? expand_more Lesbian women seem to have more orgasms than other women. In a 2017 survey of over 50,000 people, 86% of lesbian women said they orgasmed "usually or always," compared with about 65% of straight and bisexual women. And in a different study, cisgender women with partners who were also cisgender women had more orgasms than cisgender women who were in relationships with transgender, nonbinary, or male partners. Do all women care about having an orgasm during sex? expand_more No. Some women care a lot, and some don't . Most people are probably somewhere in the middle. What really matters is how you feel about your orgasms and whether your orgasms (or lack of) are causing you distress. For example, in one study, Black and white women said they had orgasms about the same amount. But Black women attached more importance to having an orgasm. There's also evidence that many women value their partner's orgasm more than their own.

The bottom line When it comes to orgasms, there's really no right or wrong. After all, orgasms are different for everyone. What really matters when it comes to sex is figuring out what feels good to you. But if you're not feeling satisfied with your orgasms, take heart. There are many changes you can make in your personal life that can help you have more fulfilling sexual encounters. And if you have more questions, don't be shy about talking to a healthcare professional. They can help you understand what's causing your sexual difficulties, and help support you in creating a rewarding, authentic sex life.

