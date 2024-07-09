Key takeaways: Cherry angiomas are small, bright-red spots on your skin that are made up of small blood vessels called capillaries.

Experts aren't sure what causes cherry angiomas, though they occur more as you age.

Cherry angiomas are harmless and don't need to be treated. Some people get them removed for cosmetic reasons.

As you age, you may notice small, bright-red spots on your skin. These are cherry angiomas, sometimes referred to as red moles. They're quite common, and they can start to appear in your 30s or 40s.

Cherry angiomas are benign (noncancerous) and harmless. But some people don't like the way they look and want to remove them.

Here's what you need to know about cherry angiomas and how to have them removed if they're bothering you.

Cherry angiomas are common growths on your skin. They're made up of small blood vessels called capillaries that have clustered together. This gives them a bright, cherry-red color, though some can be blue or purple . They may also be called:

Cherry hemangiomas

Campbell de Morgan spots

Red moles

Senile angiomas

When they first appear, cherry angiomas are flat and tiny (about the size of a pinhead). They may become slightly raised, with a dome shape, and grow larger with time. They can reach up to 2 mm to 3 mm. They usually don't go away on their own.

Cherry angiomas can develop on any part of the body. But they're most likely to appear on your stomach or back. They usually arise gradually over time, and it's normal to have them scattered on your skin.

It's not clear why cherry angiomas occur. You're more likely to get them as you get older. Cherry angiomas typically develop after age 30. And most people over 75 years old have them.

They occur in people of all races and ethnicities - though they're more noticeable if you have lighter skin. They're equally common among men and women.

Certain factors can make you more likely to get them, including:

Other people in your family have had them

Being pregnant

Living in a tropical climate

Some people may have a sudden appearance of many cherry angiomas. These are called eruptive cherry angiomas . They're usually linked to certain medications that suppress the immune system or rare illnesses.

Cherry angiomas aren't harmful, but they may bother you. Occasionally, one can get irritated and bleed, and it may need to be removed. Or you may just not like the way it looks and want it gone. Cherry angiomas can be removed by a dermatologist (skin doctor).

If you're worried about a cherry angioma or aren't sure what the spot is, get it checked by a dermatologist.

Cherry angiomas can usually be diagnosed by a visual exam. If your dermatologist is concerned that your spot is something else, you may need a biopsy to rule out other types of growths .

Normally, cherry angiomas don't go away on their own. The exceptions are those that develop during pregnancy. These may get smaller or vanish after the baby is born.

If you're thinking about removing cherry angiomas, see a dermatologist. Trained professionals at a medical spa may be able to remove them as well. Cost of removal can range from $200 to $400 for a session. A cluster of them can usually be treated in one session.

It isn't safe to get rid of them at home. So don't be tempted to pick at them, squeeze them, or try any home remedies you may see online. These may all lead to infection or scarring.

Cherry angiomas can be removed using a few common techniques. It usually only takes one treatment to get rid of them. Electrocautery and cryotherapy are commonly used. But your healthcare professional may choose other methods, depending on the size of the cherry angioma and your skin color. Each procedure starts with numbing the area of skin to be treated so it doesn't hurt.

Here are some common procedures for removing cherry angiomas:

Electrocautery: This procedure uses an electric current to heat the angioma, which destroys the affected tissue. You may have small scabs, which will fall off in about 5 to 10 days.

Cryotherapy: A dermatologist freezes the cherry angiomas with liquid nitrogen (an extremely cold gas) to remove them. Your skin should heal in 7 to 10 days

Shave excision: The growths are shaved off with a small blade that's held horizontally against your skin. Sometimes, electrocautery will be used after the procedure to stop any bleeding. You may have redness for 5 to 10 days.

Laser therapy: A concentrated beam of light is aimed at the affected area, closing off the tiny blood vessels that form the angioma. You may have mild bruising for a few days.

The bottom line Cherry angiomas are common skin growths that occur with age. They're not a cause for concern. Occasionally, they can bleed if they get scratched or irritated. Also, you may not like how they look. In these cases, talk to a healthcare professional about having them removed. There are several methods for getting rid of cherry angiomas that can be performed in your dermatologist's office.

