Key takeaways: The collarbone, or clavicle, is a bone located near the front of the shoulder. It joins with part of the shoulder blade to form the acromioclavicular (AC) joint.

Collarbone pain occurs with trauma, such as car accidents, sports injuries, and falls. It can also develop more slowly over time with conditions that affect the AC joint. These include osteoarthritis, AC joint strain, and weightlifter's shoulder.

If you have collarbone pain, it's best to see a healthcare professional as soon as possible. Some causes need immediate medical attention. Others should receive treatment early in order to prevent pain from worsening.

stefanamer/iStock via Getty Images Plus

You may not think of the collarbone as important. But this bone - known as the clavicle - is important for stabilizing the shoulder joint. Because the collarbone is used so much to help support the arm, it can easily be injured.

Fractures, dislocations, and strains can all affect the collarbone or the joints at each end of it. Continue reading to learn more about common causes, symptoms, and treatments for collarbone pain.

Injuries that directly impact the shoulder or collarbone, such as a fall or direct blow, can cause injury to your collarbone. In other cases, poor posture or repeated strain can irritate the ends of the collarbone where it meets another bone. Here are six causes of collarbone pain.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Why do your joints hurt? Pain in other joints, in addition to the ones around your collarbone, could be due to a few things. Here are three common causes.

Other shoulder injuries: Severe shoulder injury can also cause shoulder dislocation. Learn more about signs and symptoms .

Pain relief: A short course of NSAIDs can ease collarbone aches and pains. Here are eight of the most common NSAIDs .

The collarbone is a thin bone. While it has an important role in stabilizing the shoulder and arm, it can be at risk for injury. High-impact trauma, including car accidents, contact sports, and falls, can break the collarbone . A sudden onset of pain, swelling, and difficulty moving the arm are common.

The collarbone connects the shoulder blade (scapula) to the breastbone (sternum). A high amount of force can cause the collarbone to dislocate at the sternoclavicular (SC) joint where it connects to the breastbone. This injury - called an SC joint dislocation - often occurs with a motor vehicle accident or contact sports injury.

Rarely, dislocations can occur without trauma if you have arthritis or loose ligaments . Dislocations also result in sudden onset of pain, swelling, and limited arm movement.

The acromion is a small part of the scapula that meets the end of the clavicle, forming the acromioclavicular (AC) joint. Direct injury to this area or a fall can damage the ligaments that secure the AC joint in place. This causes an AC joint sprain if the ligaments are stretched, or AC joint separation if the ligaments are torn. Both conditions cause pain and difficulty with arm movements, especially overhead and across the body.

Osteoarthritis is wear-and-tear arthritis that occurs over time. It develops when the cartilage at the ends of bones that form joints slowly breaks down. Osteoarthritis can affect the AC joint, especially if you've had an injury there in the past. This results in AC joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and limited movement.

Weightlifter's shoulder causes collarbone pain at the AC joint. As its name suggests, it can occur in weightlifters due to repeated stress from heavy lifting. This condition, officially known as distal clavicular osteolysis, results from breakdown of bone at the end of the collarbone due to repeated friction. It causes pain at the AC joint, which is worse with heavy lifting and overhead movement. It also makes sleeping on the affected side painful.

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) isn't exactly common, but it's an important issue to know about. TOS results from compression of nerves and/or blood vessels between the collarbone and first rib.

This results in symptoms from the shoulder down the arm like:

Pain

Numbness

Tingling

Weakness

Decreased blood flow

It's rare to have collarbone pain alone without other symptoms in the arm or hand. But there are a number of possible causes, including:

Poor posture

Repeated activity

Abnormal bone structure

Injury

Most cases of collarbone pain result from injury, overuse, or poor posture. In rare cases, less common causes can affect the collarbone and result in pain. These include:

Osteomyelitis , or bone infection

Condensing osteitis , abnormal thickening of the bone due to inflammation

Bone tumor

Treatment for collarbone pain usually starts with rest from aggravating movements and activities. Repeated upper body movements can irritate the collarbone and AC or SC joints. When possible, avoid heavy lifting and repeatedly lifting your arm up overhead or across your body. These movements place stress at the AC joint and can make symptoms worse.

Other treatments that can help collarbone pain include:

Wearing a shoulder sling for a short amount of time

Ice or cold therapy

Pain relieving medications, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Physical therapy to strengthen the surrounding muscles, improve posture, and support the AC joint

If you have collarbone pain following an accident, contact injury, or fall, see a healthcare professional right away. These injuries can result in fractures or dislocations, which require immediate medical attention. A medical professional will take an X-ray of your collarbone to make a diagnosis. If a fracture or dislocation has occurred, you may be given a shoulder sling to keep your arm stable and allow your collarbone to heal. In more serious cases, surgery may be needed to fix a fracture or realign the collarbone.

For collarbone pain not caused by trauma, you may still want to schedule a visit with a healthcare professional as soon as possible. Some conditions that affect the AC joint occur over time. But without treatment, they could get worse. In some cases, a corticosteroid injection into your AC joint could help relieve pain and inflammation.

The bottom line Collarbone pain can impact many daily activities since the collarbone is needed to support the arm with movement. Traumatic injuries can cause collarbone fractures, dislocations, or AC joint separation. Collarbone pain can also develop more gradually with conditions like AC joint osteoarthritis, weightlifter's shoulder, and thoracic outlet syndrome. If you're experiencing collarbone pain, consider talking with a healthcare professional. It's best to start treatment as soon as possible to prevent symptoms from getting worse.

References Aibinder, W. R., et al. (2017). Sternoclavicular (SC) joint disorders . OrthoInfo. Athwal, G. S. (2022). Shoulder separation . OrthoInfo. View All References (8) expand_more Davis, T. A., et al. (2022). Sclerosis of the clavicle--a challenging diagnosis . Radiology Case Reports. Evans, D. C., et al. (2023). Distal clavicular osteolysis . StatPearls. Githens, M. F., et al. (2022). Clavicle fracture (broken collarbone) . OrthoInfo. LeVasseur, M. R., et al. (2021). Acromioclavicular joint injuries: Effective rehabilitation . Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine. Morell, D. J., et al. (2016). Sternoclavicular joint dislocation and its management: A review of the literature . World Journal of Orthopedics. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (2023). Thoracic outlet syndrome . Priemel, N. H., et al. (2019). Bone tumours of the clavicle: Histopathological, anatomical and epidemiological analysis of 113 cases . Journal of Bone Oncology. Saglam, F., et al. (2014). Bilateral clavicle osteomyelitis: A case report . International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined