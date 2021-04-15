Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoodRx Holdings, Inc.    GDRX

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GoodRx : Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://investors.goodrx.com

Dial-in number:

(833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07pGOODRX  : Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
03/24GOODRX  : Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
MT
03/24GOODRX  : Offers Largest Appointment Tracker for COVID-19 Vaccines
BU
03/15GOODRX  : Credit Suisse Adjusts GoodRx Holdings' Price Target to $50 From $49, M..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Back on Positive Ground Just Ahead of Friday ..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Narrowly Lower in Recent Trade
MT
03/12GOODRX  : Q4 Revenue Beat Driven by Increase in Monthly Active Consumers, RBC Ca..
MT
03/12GOODRX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/11GOODRX  : Q4 EPS, Revenue Rise; FY21 Sales View Mostly Above Street
MT
03/11GOODRX  : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 749 M - -
Net income 2021 27,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 659x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 772 M 14 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 5,70%
Chart GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,92 $
Last Close Price 37,67 $
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-6.62%14 772
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.55%764 474
NETFLIX, INC.-0.13%239 172
PROSUS N.V.7.31%183 148
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.14%110 221
AIRBNB, INC.20.18%105 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ