GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 1, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time (4:20 p.m. Eastern Time)

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference will take place virtually on Tuesday, December 7, at 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

