Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDRX   US38246G1085

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/17/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 1, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time (4:20 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference will take place virtually on Tuesday, December 7, at 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07pGoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/15PUPPY LOVE : How pet parents cope with costs
RE
11/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts GoodRx Holdings PT to $44 From $47, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/15GoodRx Releases New Report Examining the State of Telehealth
BU
11/12GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/11JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for GoodRx Holdings to $33 From $28, Maintains Underweigh..
MT
11/11SVB Leerink Adjusts Price Target on GoodRx Holdings to $49 from $56, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
11/11Barclays Adjusts Price Target on GoodRx Holdings to $47 from $45, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
11/11GoodRx Holdings Adjusted Q3 Profit Flat as Revenue Climbs; Provides In-Line Q4, Full-Ye..
MT
11/10GoodRx Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 749 M - -
Net income 2021 40,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 391x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 935 M 15 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 9,68%
Chart GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,95 $
Average target price 44,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Co-Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-0.97%15 971
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.75%614 342
NETFLIX, INC.27.12%300 911
PROSUS N.V.-11.19%272 194
AIRBNB, INC.41.15%129 753
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.27%84 609