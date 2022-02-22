Log in
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2022 | 04:08pm EST
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 8, at 7:25 a.m. Pacific Time (10:25 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 9, at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time (11:10 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 15, at 6:35 a.m. Pacific Time (9:35 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 749 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 590x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 108 M 10 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float -
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,34 $
Average target price 41,31 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-22.46%10 108
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.50%543 994
NETFLIX, INC.-35.05%173 718
PROSUS N.V.-18.56%173 035
AIRBNB, INC.5.05%109 520
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.29%67 283