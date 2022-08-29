Log in
    GDRX   US38246G1085

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
6.020 USD   -1.47%
GoodRx to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
BU
DA Davidson Starts GoodRx Holdings at Neutral With $8 Price Target
MT
TRANSCRIPT : GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Presents at BofA Securities 2022 SMID Cap Ideas Conference, Aug-10-2022 11:20 AM
CI
GoodRx to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 15, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 7,80 M - -
Net cash 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 399x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 433 M 2 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Raj Beri Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-81.30%2 433
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.03%393 900
NETFLIX, INC.-62.94%99 294
PROSUS N.V.-11.70%89 949
AIRBNB, INC.-32.24%72 148
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.84%56 586