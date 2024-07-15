Key takeaways: Human papillomavirus (HPV) and herpes simplex virus (HSV) are two different viruses that can cause sexually transmitted infections.

HPV can only be transmitted by direct sexual contact. HPV infection can cause genital warts and certain types of cancer.

HSV infection can be transmitted sexually, but it can also spread through more casual contact like kissing or sharing utensils. HSV can cause recurrent, painful ulcers in the mouth or genitals.

Table of contents HPV HSV Differences Treatment FAQs Bottom line References

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can spread from person to person through sex. Human papillomavirus (HPV) and herpes simplex virus (HSV or herpes) are two STIs that can have long-term effects.

HPV and HSV sound similar, but they are not the same thing. Let's look at the differences and similarities between HPV and herpes.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that can infect skin or mucous membranes (the lining of the nose, throat, mouth, urethra, rectum, and vagina). Over 200 types of HPV have been identified.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Does HPV go away on its own? Yes, most of the time, the immune system is able to fight off the HPV virus .

Can you get herpes from a toilet? No, it's almost impossible to get herpes this way.

When's the best time to get tested for an STI? Usually 2 to 6 weeks after a sexual encounter.

Most people with HPV don't have any symptoms . And often, people are able to clear the infection without ever knowing they had it. But some types of HPV can cause genital warts. And other types of HPV cause damage that can lead to anal, cervical, oral, penile, vaginal, or vulvar cancer.

HPV can be prevented with a vaccine. The HPV vaccine ( Guardasil ) protects against the types of HPV known to cause cancer. But they only work if you haven't already been exposed to the virus. Vaccines can't help resolve an existing infection.

Herpes simplex virus (HSV or herpes) is a virus that can infect the skin around the mouth and genitals. There are two types of herpes virus: HSV-1 and HSV-2. Herpes blisters near the mouth (cold sores) are usually caused by HSV-1. Herpes near the genitals (genital herpes) is usually caused by HSV-2.

WHAT TO READ NEXT Popular stories this week Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Symptoms At-home STD Test: Everything You Need to Know Can STDs Be Passed Along From Kissing? Chlamydia: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment View more

Herpes causes painful blisters that last up to 10 days. Eventually, the blisters will heal, and the virus becomes inactive. During this inactive period, people don't experience any symptoms.

There's no way to completely eliminate herpes once you have it. And there's no vaccine to prevent getting HSV. However, antiviral medications like valacyclovir (Valtrex) and acyclovir (Zovirax) can lower the chances of having future outbreaks.

Here's a rundown of the differences between these two viruses.

HPV HSV (herpes) Transmission (how is it spread?) Skin-to-skin contact during sex Skin-to-skin contact during sex, or direct contact with herpes blisters or saliva Incubation time (time between exposure to the virus and having symptoms) Can range from 2 weeks to 8 months , but symptoms usually appear after 2-3 months A couple of days to weeks Symptoms Often has no symptoms. Can cause genital warts. Cervical infection can cause pelvic pain and vaginal bleeding between periods. There may be no symptoms. May cause pain, tingling, or burning in the skin followed by the development of small, fluid-filled blisters. Prevention The HPV vaccine is recommended for all adolescents and some adults up to age 45 . Vaccines are not available . Condoms can help lower the chance of HSV transmission. Diagnosis Currently, tests for HPV are designed to look for HPV virus in the cervix or vagina. HPV testing can be performed at the same time as a Pap smear . Or it can be done as a stand-alone test . The fluid inside blisters can be tested for HSV . Treatment Genital warts caused by HPV can be treated with topical medication, excision, or cryotherapy . Antiviral medications such as acyclovir or valacyclovir can treat herpes blisters and prevent future outbreaks. Curable Yes. In 80%-90% of cases the immune system clears the virus within 2 years. No. HSV can be managed with medication but is not curable.

Yes.

Most of the time, the body's immune system is able to fight off and clear the HPV virus. People with HPV and precancerous cells that are at risk for becoming cancerous should undergo treatment to remove the precancerous cells. Genital warts caused by HPV can be treated with topical medications and cryotherapy.

Herpes outbreaks can be treated with antiviral medications like acyclovir or valacyclovir. Starting antiviral treatment when herpes symptoms begin can help herpes blisters faster. People who experience frequent outbreaks may take antiviral medications every day to prevent future outbreaks.

Which is worse, HPV or herpes? expand_more HPV and herpes can both have negative long-term effects. HPV infection can result in anogenital, cervical, and head and neck cancers. Herpes simplex virus doesn't cause cancer, but it can cause painful outbreaks. Can HPV cause a false positive herpes test? expand_more No. HPV and herpes are caused by two different viruses. An HPV test can only pick up the HPV virus. HSV tests only pick up HSV virus or the antibodies to the HSV virus. Does the HPV vaccine help prevent herpes? expand_more No. The HPV vaccine only protects against strains of HPV known to cause genital warts or cancer. Can you have herpes and HPV at the same time? expand_more Yes. It's possible to have both HPV and herpes at the same time.

The bottom line HPV and herpes are sexually transmitted infections. HPV can cause genital warts or cancer of the anogenital area, cervix, and head and neck. You can prevent HPV infection with the HPV vaccine. There's no vaccine for herpes, which can cause recurrent painful ulcers in the mouth or genitals. Using condoms during sex can reduce the risk of developing herpes.

References American Cancer Society. (2024). HPV testing . Anic, G. M., et al. (2011). Genital HPV infection and related lesions in men . Preventive Medicine. View All References (12) expand_more Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2021). HPV vaccination recommendations . Huber, J., et al. (2021). Human papillomavirus persistence or clearance after infection in reproductive age. What is the status? Review of the literature and new data of a vaginal gel containing silicate dioxide, citric acid, and selenite . Women's Health. Krishnan, R., et al. (2021). Developments in vaccination for herpes simplex virus . Frontiers in Microbiology. MedlinePlus. (2023). Herpes (HSV) test . MedlinePlus. (2023). Human papillomavirus (HPV) test . Meites, E., et al. (2021). Human papillomavirus . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MyHealth.Alberta.ca. (2023). Mucous membranes . National Cancer Institute. (n.d.). Cervix . Quinlan, J. D. (2021). Human papillomavirus: Screening, testing, and prevention . American Family Physician. Victorian Government Department of Health. (2023). Herpes simplex infections . Wang, R., et al. (2020). Human papillomavirus vaccine against cervical cancer: Opportunity and challenge . Cancer Letters. World Health Organization. (2023). Herpes simplex virus . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined