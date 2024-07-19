Key takeaways: Children younger than 10 years old are most likely to get hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). But adults can get it, too.

Common symptoms of HFMD include rash, mouth ulcers, sore throat, and muscle aches.

Treatment for HFMD includes drinking plenty of fluids, taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers, and resting.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a contagious illness that can cause fever, a painful sore throat, and a rash. It can affect people of all ages. Here's what to know about how HFMD can affect adults.

HFMD is a common illness that usually affects babies and children. But adults can get it too. Older adults and those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system are more likely to come down with the illness.

HFMD causes uncomfortable symptoms like mouth sores, rash, and muscle aches. People can also develop more serious complications.

Coxsackieviruses andenteroviruses cause HFMD . These viruses are very contagious and pass easily from person to person. Despite common belief, coxsackieviruses can affect some adults.

There are many strains of coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses. For many years, coxsackievirus A16 was the most common cause of HFMD in the U.S.

These viruses are most active in the summer and fall . So, most outbreaks of HFMD tend to happen during summer months and the back-to-school season. But you can get HFMD during any time of the year.

Yes, adults can develop HFMD. But they tend to get it less often than children and usually have milder symptoms.

Children younger than 10 are more likely to develop HFMD. This is because they haven't been exposed to coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses before. Once exposed, children build immunity against these viruses. This immunity lasts for years, which is why adults are much less likely to get sick with HFMD.

But new strains of these viruses pop up from time to time, like coxsackievirus A6 . The immune system isn't able to fight off new strains as quickly. This is why coxsackievirus A6 is more likely to cause HFMD in adults. People who come down with coxsackievirus A6 usually develop more severe HFMD symptoms.

It's also important to note that as people age, their immune system changes . So, they're more likely to have more severe symptoms when exposed to these viruses. People who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system are also at higher risk for more serious symptoms from coxsackievirus and enterovirus infections.

Symptoms of HFMD are usually the same in adults as they are in children.

People with HFMD typically develop oral ulcers and a rash on their hands and feet. That's where the name HFMD comes from.

The most common symptoms of HFMD include :

Small, painful mouth ulcers that look like canker sores

Red, sore throat

Ulcers in the back of the throat

Muscle aches

Bumps on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, fingers, and toes

These symptoms last between 7 and 10 days and get better on their own. Not everyone with HFMD develops all these symptoms. But most adults do report muscle aches and pains .

Sometimes, people who've had HFMD develop nail shedding or skin peeling on their fingertips and toes. These symptoms develop several weeks after people get sick. While this sounds scary, the shedding and peeling aren't painful. And the skin and nails grow back normally.

HFMD appears as a red rash on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, or around the mouth and chin. The rash may change day by day.

Close-up of blisters on hand caused by hand, foot, and mouth disease. Close-up of the inner lip with tiny blisters and open sores on the inner lip caused by hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Close-up of the sole on the foot with early signs of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

In the early stages, an HFMD rash will look like small pink dots. After a couple of days, the dots will turn into red raised bumps that can be filled with fluid. In the final stages, blisters and bumps may peel and lighten in color.

There's no cure for HFMD. People get better on their own within 7 to 10 days.

But there are things you can do to stay comfortable while you wait for your symptoms to go away.

Mouth pain and sore throats make it hard to eat and drink, which can lead to dehydration. It's important to drink plenty of fluids while you're feeling sick. Try cold liquids and popsicles, which can also help relieve throat pain.

Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin) can reduce muscle aches and pains. They may also help with throat and mouth pain.

Self-care or home remedies for sore throat can also help. Saltwater gargles, lozenges, and throat sprays are popular options that combat sore throat from other viruses. They will help with HFMD-related pain, too.

Stick with foods that will soothe a sore throat until you feel better. Opt for soft foods and skip anything too hot, spicy, or sour. These foods can irritate mouth sores and make you feel worse.

HFMD is very contagious. If a child in your home or someone in your workplace has it, here's what you can do to keep from picking it up.

Hand washing is key to stopping the spread of coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water throughout the day. Always wash your hands before and after caring for someone with HFMD. If you can't use soap and water, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses can live on surfaces. It's a good idea to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces a few times a day. Prioritize toilets, changing tables, and faucet handles. Opt for bleach-based cleaners or disinfectant wipes.

Coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses can pass through the air, though this isn't common. It's a good idea to avoid kissing and coming into close contact with people who are sick whenever possible. Also, avoid sharing cups, utensils, toothbrushes, and personal items with people who are sick.

When is hand, foot, and mouth disease the most contagious? expand_more People are most contagious during the first week of their illness with HFMD. Most people can go back to their regular routines once they're fever free for 24 hours and their blisters scab over. What are the stages of hand, foot, and mouth disease? expand_more The first stage of HFMD includes fever, sore throat, and other flu-like symptoms. After a few days, the rash and mouth ulcers start to appear. The rash can take a few days to fully develop in this second stage. During the third stage, the rash slowly heals and other symptoms go away. It takes about 10 days to go through these 3 stages. Can hand, foot, and mouth disease lead to serious complications? expand_more Most people recover easily when they have a coxsackievirus or enterovirus infection. But it's possible to develop more serious illnesses or complications. Adults with HFMD can develop brain infections like encephalitis and meningitis. They can also develop myocarditis , which is an inflammation of the heart muscles. These complications are very rare.

The bottom line HFMD causes mouth sores, sore throat, skin bumps, and muscle aches. It's caused by coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses. Adults can get HFMD, but it's uncommon. When adults do develop HFMD, they're more likely to experience muscle aches and pains. Symptoms usually go away on their own in 7 to 10 days. OTC pain relievers and self-care options can keep you comfortable until your symptoms resolve.

