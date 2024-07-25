Key takeaways: Dogs become more susceptible to heart disease as they age. Genetics, nutrition, and environmental exposures can also increase heart disease risk.

Common symptoms of heart disease in dogs include heart murmurs, abnormal heart rhythm, coughing, labored breathing, and difficulty exercising.

If your dog is diagnosed with heart disease, your veterinarian will develop a treatment plan that may include medication, surgery, and/or lifestyle changes.

Our dogs have our hearts, so naturally, we want to do everything possible to protect theirs. Understanding the risks of heart disease in dogs, as well as the symptoms and treatment options, is a great place to start.

Here's what you need to know about the most common types of heart diseases in dogs, the symptoms to watch out for, and the treatments that are available. With this information, you can work closely with your veterinarian to protect your dog's heart health and quickly develop a treatment plan should it start to decline.

The first step in treating heart disease is determining what type a dog has. Some of the most common types of heart disease in dogs are detailed below.

Chronic degenerative valve disease (CVD) causes the valves between the atrium and ventricle to thicken and leak blood into the upper chambers of the heart. It's the most common type of heart disease in dogs.

The most common symptom of CVD is a heart murmur . But as the disease progresses, dogs may show more serious symptoms such as:

Labored breathing

Restlessness

Trouble exercising

Coughing

CVD can cause pulmonary hypertension, a dangerous increase in blood pressure in the lungs.

Small breeds that face a high risk of CVD include:

Cavalier King Charles spaniels

Miniature poodles

Dachshunds

Cocker spaniels

Dilated cardiomyopathy occurs when heart muscle cells, or myocytes, die off in large numbers or malfunction. When this happens, the heart muscle loses its ability to contract and pump blood normally, causing symptoms such as:

Heart murmur

Abnormal heart rhythms

Difficulty breathing

Coughing

Decreased appetite

Large breeds like boxers, Great Danes, and Saint Bernards face a high risk of dilated cardiomyopathy. Other risk factors include having a history of viral infections, such as parvovirus, or a deficiency of the amino acid taurine in the diet.

Heartworm disease occurs when a certain type of parasitic worm enters a dog's body via mosquito bite. Tiny worms then travel to the right side of the heart, where they grow, causing inflammation and damaging the heart, lungs, and arteries.

Symptoms of heartworm disease include:

Coughing

Labored breathing

Exercise intolerance

Blood clots are restrictions in blood flow that can form in any artery or vein in a dog's body. Blood clots can become infected. And, in rare cases, they can travel and become lodged in the aorta or lungs, restricting vital blood flow and oxygen supply to body tissue.

Symptoms of a blood clot include:

Sudden breathing difficulties

Bloody mucus or urine

Abdominal pain

Heart defects that are congenital - meaning they're present at birth - are often genetic. But they can also be caused by poor environmental conditions, infections, and nutritional deficiencies in the mother.

It's very rare that a congenital heart defect causes heart disease in dogs. But the defects most likely to lead to heart disease are:

Patent ductus arteriosus, a defect that disrupts blood flow in the heart

Pulmonic stenosis, which blocks blood flow from the right ventricle to the lungs

Aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aorta that interrupts blood flow out of the heart

Congestive heart failure (CHF) occurs when a dog's heart is no longer able to pump enough blood to fulfill the body's needs. This can affect either one or both chambers of the heart.

Dogs who have any of the disorders listed above typically develop CHF eventually. The disease can also be caused by high blood pressure .

Common symptoms of CHF in dogs include:

Persistent coughing

Labored breathing

Tiring easily

Pale or bluish gums, accompanied by a heart murmur

Fluid buildup in the lungs and/or belly

Arrhythmias are abnormal heart rhythms that can cause a wide range of problems. The most common types of arrhythmias in dogs are:

Ventricular arrhythmia: This abnormal rhythm is most often seen in boxers, German shepherds, and bulldogs. When it occurs in rapid succession, it can lead to decreased blood flow throughout the body.

Atrial fibrillation: This rapid beating of the heart, most often seen in large breeds, is associated with an enlarged heart or poor heart function.

Sick sinus syndrome: When the heart's sinus node fails to trigger contraction, the heart stops, causing fainting. This syndrome is seen in some small breeds, including miniature boxers, cocker spaniels, and dachshunds.

Heart block: When the ventricles fail to contract, heart block occurs, causing weakness and sometimes collapsing.

Myocarditis: This inflammation of the heart can cause ventricular arrhythmias or heart block.

There are several treatment options for heart disease in dogs. Picking the right one for your dog starts with a trip to your vet, who will choose the ideal treatment regimen based on your dog's specific disease and its cause, as well as their age and lifestyle.

Below, we discuss the various types of treatment.

In general, medications that treat heart disease in dogs are designed to relieve symptoms and delay progression to CHF. But some medications work better for certain types of heart disease than others.

If your dog has pulmonary hypertension, your vet may prescribe them sildenafil (Viagra, Revatio). This medication expands blood vessels and relaxes muscles in the lungs.

If your dog has heart disease related to blood clots, your vet will likely prescribe them medication to prevent future clots, since it's difficult to break up existing ones. Some options are:

Clopidogrel (Plavix)

Aspirin

Heparin

Warfarin

There are several medications that are effective at managing heart arrhythmias in dogs, including:

Amiodarone, which reduces the frequency of abnormal heart rhythms

Beta blockers such as atenolol and carvedilol, which slow heart rate, thus reducing abnormal rhythms

Digoxin, which is effective at slowing the heart rate of dogs with atrial fibrillation and CHF

Diltiazem, which blocks an electrical signal that causes abnormal heartbeat

Mexiletine or sotalol, both of which can be prescribed to treat ventricular arrhythmias

Dogs with CVD or another heart condition that has progressed to CHF can be prescribed a wide range of medications, including:

Diuretics, which remove excess fluid from the body, such as furosemide (Lasix, Salix), spironolactone, and torsemide

Medications that improve the heart's ability to pump blood, such as pimobendan (Vetmedin) and sacubitril / valsartan (Entresto)

Medications that reduce blood pressure, such as hydralazine

Omega-3 fatty acid supplements

Dogs with heartworms are treated with melarsomine dihydrochloride (Immiticide, Diroban). Though, the best defense is to prevent heartworms from infecting your dog in the first place with one of the many preventative treatments on the market.

If your dog has an abnormal heartbeat, you may have treatment options beyond medication. Veterinary cardiologists often implant pacemakers in dogs with abnormal heart rhythms.

Your veterinarian may recommend several lifestyle changes that can benefit your dog's heart health. For example, an exercise regimen tailored to your dog's age and abilities can help them maintain a healthy weight and blood pressure, as can a balanced diet.

Maintaining healthy teeth and gums is also important, because bacteria in your dog's mouth can also cause heart inflammation. Brushing your dog's teeth, using dental wipes, or using water additives are good strategies for controlling harmful bacteria.

Some congenital heart defects can be surgically corrected before they lead to CHF. For example, pulmonic stenosis can be treated by inserting a balloon into the heart to widen the narrow valve.

Surgical options have traditionally been limited for dogs with CVD. Though, a new treatment may be on the horizon. A team of veterinarians and medical device makers recently developed a procedure for dogs called TEER (transcatheter edge-to-edge repair). This involves inserting a small clip into the heart through a small incision in the dog's chest. The clip helps the heart valve close more fully, restoring normal blood flow.

If your vet suspects heart disease, they will use a stethoscope to listen to your dog's organs, including their heart, lungs, and stomach. Your vet will also check your dog's pulse and examine any areas of swelling.

Sometimes, veterinarians also use X-rays to detect CHF or an EKG to diagnose irregular heart rhythms. A cardiac ultrasound, or echocardiograph, can be useful for obtaining a complete picture of how the heart, including the valves, is functioning. And a blood test can be used to detect heartworm disease.

In some cases, genetic testing could help diagnose heart disease. Several genetic variants have been linked to dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs, for example. Identifying that a dog is genetically predisposed to heart disease ensures they get the best care.

Generally speaking, a dog's ability to live a high-quality life with heart disease depends on several factors, including their age, the severity of their disease, and how well they respond to treatment.

Dogs with the most common cardiac disease, CVD, often live for 5 years or more without developing symptoms. Once the disease progresses to CHF, they can live up to 2 years with the help of medications that reduce the severity of their symptoms.

Is heart disease common in dogs? expand_more Heart disease is fairly common in dogs. About 10% of dogs develop heart disease at some point in their life. As dogs age, their risk for heart disease increases. An estimated 60% of older dogs may be at risk for developing heart disease. Chronic degenerative valve disease (CVD) is the most common type of heart disease in dogs. Approximately 75% of dogs with heart disease have CVD. What are the four stages of heart disease in dogs? expand_more There are four stages of CVD in dogs. These stages, which are based on the severity of the condition, are: Stage A: Your dog may be at risk for heart disease at this point. But they do not have a noticeable heart condition yet.

Stage B: Your dog has a heart murmur, meaning their heart is not pumping as well as it should. In stage B1, there's no sign of an enlarged heart on imaging tests. In stage B2, imaging shows an enlarged heart or signs of other changes.

Stage C: Your dog has developed signs of heart failure that requires treatment.

Stage D: This is the beginning of end-stage heart disease and heart failure. Your dog may be showing signs of not responding to treatment. You may also notice their quality of life is impacted . What is the best medication for dogs with congestive heart failure? expand_more The best type of medication for dogs with congestive heart failure (CHF) is a diuretic. A diuretic helps your dog's body remove excess fluids, including fluids that can gather in their lungs and abdomen. This allows your dog to breathe more easily and live a higher-quality life for longer. Two commonly prescribed diuretics for dogs are furosemide or torsemide. Your veterinarian may also prescribe your dog spironolactone alongside a diuretic. In general, your dog may need to take other medications with a diuretic to manage their heart condition.

The bottom line There are several types of heart disease that affect dogs, especially as they age. Some breeds face a higher-than-average risk, though they may live for many years before developing symptoms. The good news is that there are now several medications on the market that can provide significant symptom relief and delay the onset of congestive heart failure (CHF). Surgical options are improving, as well. If your dog is diagnosed with heart disease, your veterinarian can work with you to find the ideal combination of treatments and lifestyle changes.

