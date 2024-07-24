Key takeaways: Hip dysplasia is a condition that occurs when a dog's hip doesn't develop correctly, resulting in pain and permanent joint damage.

The condition often occurs in large-breed dogs, but any dog can be born with or develop it.

Multiple surgical treatments are available for hip dysplasia, as well as ways to manage the condition without surgery.

Table of contents Definition Symptoms Causes Treatment Treatment costs Life expectancy Prevention FAQs Bottom line References

gradyreese/E+ via Getty Images

If your dog is diagnosed with hip dysplasia, it's natural to be upset and frightened. But every dog's experience with this joint condition is different. Plus, there are many treatment options available.

Your vet can help you determine which treatment is best for your dog. And in many cases, you can reduce or relieve your dog's symptoms.

Hip dysplasia occurs when a dog's hip joint develops and grows abnormally. The development can cause the hip joint to be too loose. This results in stretching of the ligaments, muscles around the hip, and joint capsule.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Other joint issues: Does your pup have trouble getting up or climbing stairs ? You may think they're just getting older, but it could be arthritis.

Natural pain relief : If your pet has joint aches, a supplement might help lower inflammation, ease pain, and slow joint damage .

Broken toe bones: Can your dog break a toe ? They sure can. Symptoms include limping, swelling, and licking the affected area.

The stretching can make the hip joint unstable. It can also lead to pain and permanent damage to the joint, including the development of arthritis .

Hip dysplasia often occurs in large-breed dogs . Breeds prone to the condition include:

Labrador retrievers

Rottweilers

Golden retrievers

German shepherds

Popular stories this week Metronidazole for Dogs: Dosage, Side Effects, and More Trazodone For Dogs: How Much is Safe, Uses, and Dosage 7 Reasons Why Your Dog Is Not Eating (And How to Help Them) Dog Vomiting: 18 Reasons Your Dog is Throwing Up View more

However, dogs of any breed and size can have hip dysplasia.

Hip dysplasia can cause multiple symptoms . Symptoms will vary depending on how severe the condition is.

Symptoms of hip dysplasia include:

Lameness (where the dog walks funny due to pain/injury) ranging from mild to severe, which will often be worse after the dog has exercised

A gait that resembles a bunny hop, where the dog moves with both hind legs together

Limited range of motion in their legs

A stiff hip joint, possibly with an audible grating sound when your dog fully extends and bends their hip

Some of the first signs of hip dysplasia can be pretty mild or hard to detect. Amber Vibert, DVM, a veterinarian at Bluegrass Veterinary Hospital , said some of the first signs of hip dysplasia may include:

Becoming reluctant to go up stairs

Tiring easily during exercise

Sleeping more than usual

"Sometimes pet parents don't see any signs at all, especially early on in their dog's life or when the dysplasia is mild or moderate," Vibert said. "The family veterinarian, however, is trained to detect physical and behavioral abnormalities that may suggest the presence of hip dysplasia."

Canine hip dysplasia has several causes. Vibert said that dogs can be born with a malformation on one or both hips. But in mild cases, it might not be possible to spot the issue until the dog is an adult.

Hip dysplasia can also be hereditary and passed down from parents to puppies.

"However, this doesn't mean that parents without hip dysplasia guarantee offspring with perfect hips," Vibert cautioned. "But it sure does increase the chances that the pups will come out with normal joints if the parents are free of the disease."

Several other factors can also contribute to hip dysplasia. These can include:

Nutrition

Exercise

Rapid growth

There are several hip dysplasia treatments available, including multiple surgeries:

Suitable for puppies who are diagnosed with hip dysplasia, this minimally invasive surgery closes a growth plate within the pelvis. This can help slow growth and change the pelvis's shape to reduce the joint's looseness.

Ideal for dogs who are younger than 8 to 10 months old, this procedure involves cutting the pelvic bone and rotating the segments to reduce looseness in the joint.

Best for young dogs who are at least 1 year old and whose skeletons are fully grown, this procedure replaces the ball and socket of the hip joint with metal and plastic implants, creating a more secure fit to relieve pain.

This procedure can be performed on dogs of any age. It involves removing the ball of the hip joint to reduce pain caused when that ball rubs against and wears on the joint cartilage.

Each of these surgeries has different aftercare requirements, and the right procedure depends on the dog. Your vet can help you determine which surgery may be best for your dog.

The cost for hip dysplasia surgery will depend on where you live and what type of surgery your dog needs. On average, you're looking at:

$800-$1,000 per hip for juvenile pubic symphysiodesis

$1,200-$2,500 per hip for femoral head ostectomy

$3,000-$6,000 per hip for double or triple pelvic osteotomy

$3,500-$7,000 per hip for total hip replacement

You should also factor in post-surgery care, such as physiotherapy, which can cost around $100 per visit.

If you can't afford surgery or aren't ready for your dog to have surgery, you may have other options. Other types of treatments may help control pain caused by hip dysplasia.

Your vet might recommend several nonsurgical treatments , such as:

Joint supplements

Pain medication

Weight loss

Rehabilitation therapies, such as laser therapy or acupuncture

Even with these other treatments, it is likely that your dog's condition will gradually worsen. As that happens, your vet may again recommend surgery.

Your dog's prognosis will depend on their breed, size, and the severity of their hip dysplasia. Let's take a closer look.

Mild dysplasia: Vibert said that many dogs with mild hip dysplasia can live a relatively normal and long life.

Severe cases: Hip dysplasia will cause more and more pain. As a result, your dog will also become less mobile over time.

Large breeds: For larger dogs, their size can complicate how you manage the condition. "Bigger dogs are much more difficult for a person to manage when they can no longer walk compared to little dogs that can easily be carried around," Vibert said.

End-stage: As dogs enter end-stage hip dysplasia, managing their condition can become challenging. And the cost of treating your dog can become a strain, too. In this case, it may be time to consider euthanasia .

There are several things you can do to help prevent hip dysplasia or slow its progression.

It's important for breeders to have their dogs evaluated by a veterinarian prior to breeding. The dogs should have their hips X-rayed, and those X-rays should be submitted to the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA) or PennHIP .

These organizations can provide official screening information that can help reduce the risk of passing on hip dysplasia from parents to puppies.

If you adopt a dog, work with your vet to identify a dog food that will help your puppy grow at a normal rate , rather than getting too big too quickly.

"Routine exams for all dogs and X-ray screening in high-risk breeds can detect hip dysplasia early enough so that we may be able to intervene and improve the length and quality of life for our beloved canine companions," Vibert said.

What is the quality of life for a dog with hip dysplasia? expand_more About 75% of dogs with hip dysplasia live happy, comfortable lives. Management with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), chondroprotective supplements (such as glucosamine), and lean body weight can provide enough relief for them to move around with little to no pain. What is the best diet for a dog with hip dysplasia? expand_more A high-quality dog food with top-grade protein and balanced mineral content is best for a dog with hip dysplasia. Ask your vet for brand recommendations. To prevent weight gain, it's also a good idea to feed your dog scheduled meals rather than allow them to free-feed throughout the day. What is end-stage hip dysplasia? expand_more End-stage hip dysplasia occurs when your dog's hip joint is severely damaged . Your pet may experience bone-on-bone contact, which is extremely painful. If your pup is suffering and you can no longer manage their pain, you may want to consider end-of-life care to keep them comfortable. Is hip dysplasia genetic in dogs? expand_more Yes. Hip dysplasia is genetic in dogs . Certain breeds, such as German shepherds and Labrador retrievers, carry arthritis-associated chromosomes. These chromosomes get passed down from parents to puppies, which leads to generations of dogs with joint diseases, including hip dysplasia.

The bottom line Hip dysplasia is a common condition that affects a dog's joints and ability to get around without pain. If your dog is diagnosed with hip dysplasia, there are many ways to manage the condition and help keep your dog comfortable. Often, your vet may recommend surgery as your dog's best chance for staying active. Your veterinarian can help you understand how the condition affects your dog and what you can do to minimize or even eliminate your dog's symptoms.

References American College of Veterinary Surgeons. (n.d.). Canine hip dysplasia . Antech Imaging Services. (n.d.). PennHIP . View All References (10) expand_more Bell, J. (2015). Clinical and breeding management of canine hip dysplasia . World Small Animal Veterinary Association World Congress Proceedings, 2015. British Veterinary Association. (n.d.). Canine hip dysplasia . Brooks, W. (2023). Hip dysplasia in dogs . Veterinary Partner. Harari, J. (2018). Hip dysplasia . Merck Veterinary Manual. Hazewinkel, H. A. W. (2004). Nutritional influences on hip dysplasia . World Small Animal Veterinary Association World Congress Proceedings, 2004. Mikkola, L., et al. (2019). Genetic dissection of canine hip dysplasia phenotypes and osteoarthritis reveals three novel loci . BMC Genomics. Texas A&M University Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. (n.d). Canine hip dysplasia . The Canine Health Information Center. (n.d.). What is canine hip dysplasia? Universities Federation for Animal Welfare. (n.d.). Genetic welfare problems of companion animals: German shepherd dog (Alsatian) . Universities Federation for Animal Welfare. (n.d.). Genetic welfare problems of companion animals: Golden retriever . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined