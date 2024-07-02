Key takeaways: Intercostal muscle strains make sleeping difficult, as they cause rib pain with movement, difficulty breathing, stiffness, and tenderness to touch.

Sleeping semi-upright, on your back, or on your unaffected side can take the pressure off your ribs.

Ice or heat, Epsom salt baths, pain medications, and breathing exercises can reduce pain and help you sleep.

An intercostal muscle strain can be very painful, making it challenging to find a comfortable sleeping position.

Your intercostal muscles attach between your ribs and help move your chest as you inhale and exhale. They also help support your chest wall during activities. An intercostal muscle strain happens when the muscles get overstretched, pulled, or torn. It can occur from:

Sudden twisting movements in sports like baseball, basketball, or dancing

Reaching overhead or making vigorous arm movements, like rowing or shoveling snow

A fall or car accident

Chronic coughing

The injury is fairly common, affecting almost half of people with chest pain from muscular issues. If you have chest pain , it's always a good idea to see a healthcare professional. They can provide a proper diagnosis and rule out serious cardiac conditions.

Symptoms of an intercostal muscle strain include rib pain with movement, stiffness, and tenderness to touch. It may also cause difficulty taking deep breaths and pain when coughing or sneezing.

Sleeping in certain positions can take the pressure off your healing ribs and help you recover quicker.

The best sleep positions for an intercostal muscle strain will depend on your symptoms and preferences. For example, finding a comfortable position might be especially tricky if you're a side sleeper. The weight of your body on your chest wall can be very painful in this position. But finding the best option is worth the effort. Sleep is critical for recovery from any injury, as your body repairs itself during this time.

According to the Sleep Foundation , you should avoid twisting your torso while you sleep with an intercostal muscle strain. Keep your trunk neutral or straight to avoid putting unwanted pressure on your healing muscles. Avoid using weighted blankets, as they can place too much weight on your ribs.

You should also ensure you are sleeping on a supportive mattress . It should be soft enough to be comfortable but firm enough to provide support for your spine and torso. Research says that a medium-firm mattress helps to improve sleep quality, however, mattress choice is also a matter of personal preference.

Try the following sleep positions to reduce the pain of an intercostal muscle strain.

For the first few days after your injury, try sleeping with your upper body in an elevated position. You can do this by placing a wedge pillow or several regular pillows under your trunk to prop yourself up. You could also sleep in a recliner or a bed with an adjustable base to keep your body in a semi-upright position. It's a good idea to put a pillow under your knees while in this position for added comfort. This helps take the pressure off of your ribs and allows you to breathe easier.

Another optimal sleeping position after an intercostal muscle strain is on your back. You should have a supportive pillow that keeps your head in a neutral alignment, as well as a pillow under your knees. This keeps your spine and torso in the proper alignment. You can also place a small pillow under the small of your back for added comfort. Some people find that hugging a body pillow to their chest also provides extra support. This position keeps added pressure off of your ribs as you sleep.

For some people, sleeping on their backs is not an option. In fact, research suggests most adults prefer sleeping on their sides. If you're unable to get comfortable in a semi-upright position or on your back, you can sleep on your side - just make sure it's on your unaffected side. For example, if your intercostal muscle injury is on the right side, sleep on your left side.

Sleeping on your affected side will not only be painful, but could delay healing. Make sure your pillow keeps your head in a neutral alignment. You should also place a pillow between your knees to keep your spine and torso from twisting. You can place a body pillow behind you for added support.

Regardless of which position you sleep in, make sure you move slowly when getting in and out of bed, and avoid twisting your trunk.

In addition to finding a comfortable sleep position, there are other treatment options you can try before bed to help you sleep.

For the first 48 hours after your injury, use an ice pack for 10 to 20 minutes before bed to help decrease pain and inflammation. After that time frame, use a heating pad before bed to decrease muscle tension. Place the heating pad on the sore area for 15 to 30 minutes at a time. Never sleep with a heating pad or ice pack. Be sure to protect your skin with a few layers of clothing or a towel before applying ice or heat.

If you enjoy a relaxing bath before bed, try an Epsom salt bath . Pour 1 to 2 cups of Epsom salt into a warm bath and soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Epsom salt contains mostly magnesium, which is a mineral salt that may help decrease inflammation and pain . Although more studies are needed on the effectiveness of Epsom salt baths, a warm bath will also help relax you and promote healing.

Gentle breathing exercises can help you relax and may also help ease muscle soreness or intercostal muscle spasms. You may have trouble taking deep breaths due to the injury, which is normal. But it's important to keep air moving through your lungs while you recover. Try this breathing exercise to help keep your lungs healthy:

Sit up straight and take a deep breath, letting the air fill up your abdomen as your chest expands.

Hold for a few seconds and slowly release the air.

Repeat 5-10 times.

You can also hold a pillow on your chest as you do the exercises for added support and to decrease any discomfort.

Light stretching exercises , such as the thoracic extension exercise , can help reduce intercostal muscle strain pain. Make sure you keep all movements in your pain-free range. If stretches make your pain worse, wait a few days to allow your injury to heal before trying again. You can also do gentle yoga poses - if they're comfortable - to help loosen up your muscles and promote relaxation.

Doing mindfulness meditation before bed has many benefits, including helping to reduce pain and stress . There are many different ways you can practice mindfulness , so pick one that works for you to help you relax.

Taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications like acetaminophen (Tylenol) for a short period of time can help reduce pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) including naproxen (Aleve) or ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin) can also help reduce inflammation and pain. Be sure to ask your primary care physician about this if you're not sure whether they're safe for you.

Most intercostal muscle strains will heal in 2 to 4 weeks. But more severe strains can take several months to heal. If you're having chest pains, it's a good idea to see a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis.

If you're having chest pains along with other symptoms, such as pain that radiates down your left arm or jaw, this could be a sign of a heart attack that would require immediate medical attention.

Most intercostal muscle strains will heal on their own with rest, activity modification, and at-home care. If your pain persists, a healthcare professional might prescribe muscle relaxants or recommend corticosteroid and lidocaine injections to decrease inflammation and promote healing.

The bottom line Intercostal muscle strains cause pain with movement, stiffness, difficulty breathing, and tenderness to touch. This injury can make sleeping difficult, as it's hard to find a comfortable position. Sleeping in a semi-elevated position, on your back, or on your unaffected side using pillows for support are all positions that take the pressure off of your healing muscle strain. You can also try ice or heat, Epsom salt baths, breathing exercises, gentle stretches, or pain medications to help you sleep.

