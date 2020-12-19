Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoodRx Holdings, Inc.    GDRX

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/19/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GoodRx closed its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") on September 23, 2020, selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. After trading as high as $64.22, the Company’s shares had traded down to $38.92 as of December 10, 2020. The investigation will focus on determining if the Company made untrue statements or material omissions of fact in its IPO materials and statements to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
02:05pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
12/18ROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Goo..
BU
12/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
12/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/18ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against GoodRx Holdin..
BU
12/16GOODRX : Adds Telehealth and Mail Order to GoodRx : Gold Savings Program
BU
12/11GDRX ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into GoodRx; Investors Suffer..
PR
12/01GOODRX : GenScripts Puts the Customer First by Providing Low-Cost, Quality Presc..
AQ
11/23GOODRX : GigCapital2 to merge with two telehealth firms in $1.35 billion deal
RE
11/20Credit Suisse Adjusts GoodRx Holdings' Price Target to $49 From $60, Keeps Ou..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 545 M - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net cash 2020 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 410 M 17 410 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 5,44%
Chart GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,69 $
Last Close Price 44,61 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%17 410
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED54.42%711 978
NETFLIX, INC.65.17%236 117
PROSUS N.V.38.85%178 876
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.21%89 282
NASPERS LIMITED31.34%88 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ