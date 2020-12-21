Log in
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

12/21/2020 | 05:28pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) securities during the period from September 23, 2020 through November 16, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 16, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that at the time of the initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, the complaint alleges that on September 23, 2020, GoodRX completed its IPO. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants timed the IPO before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business, making their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx’s competitive position materially false and/or misleading. The lawsuit also alleges that due to these materially false and/or misleading statements, GoodRx Class A common stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

Then, just weeks later on November 17, 2020, Amazon announced its Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said to make it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.” Following this news, GoodRx Class A common stock dropped approximately 23%, from $46.72 per share to $36.21 by close on November 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 545 M - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net cash 2020 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 410 M 17 410 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 5,44%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%17 410
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED52.29%711 978
NETFLIX, INC.65.17%236 117
PROSUS N.V.38.85%178 876
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.21%89 282
NASPERS LIMITED34.20%88 310
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ