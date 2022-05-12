Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GDRX   US38246G1085

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 03:21:37 pm EDT
7.935 USD   +2.52%
02:23pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors
BU
11:19aWells Fargo Lowers GoodRx Holdings Price Target to $9 From $20, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
05/11Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Summary 
Summary

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors

05/12/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX). The investigation concerns whether GoodRx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

GoodRx’s core business is a healthcare technology platform that provides consumers with a prescription discount card to get discounted pricing on prescription drugs.

On February 28, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results and offered poor guidance for 2022. On this news, the price of GoodRx stock declined by $10.66 per share, or approximately 38.9%, from $27.40 per share to close at $16.74 per share on March 1, 2022.

On May 9, 2022, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs.” The Company expects “the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2.” As a result, GoodRx “believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance” previously provided. On this news, the price of GoodRx stock declined by $2.78 per share, or approximately 25.86%, from $10.75 per share to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 846 M - -
Net income 2022 21,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 069 M 3 069 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 19,3%
Managers and Directors
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.-76.32%3 069
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.29%425 667
PROSUS N.V.-41.18%116 217
AIRBNB, INC.-30.24%73 925
NETFLIX, INC.-72.38%73 914
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.17%44 320