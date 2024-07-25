Key takeaways: Levofloxacin is a prescription-only antibiotic that can treat bacterial infections in the urinary tract, lungs, skin, and other areas of the body. It comes as oral tablets, a liquid solution, and an IV infusion. There's also an eye drop available.

A typical oral levofloxacin dosage for adults is 500 mg to 750 mg daily for 5 to 14 days. Your specific dosage will depend on the type of infection that you have and how severe it is. Levofloxacin dosages for children are based on body weight.

Levofloxacin is available as a lower-cost generic.

Levofloxacin - previously available under the discontinued brand name Levaquin - is a prescription-only antibiotic that treats a wide variety of bacterial infections, ranging from pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTIs) to skin infections and bronchitis (lung inflammation). It belongs to a group of powerful antibiotics called fluoroquinolones . Fluoroquinolones work by blocking certain proteins that bacteria use to grow and survive.

Levofloxacin comes in many forms. It's commonly taken as oral tablets, which are available in 250 mg, 500 mg, and 750 mg doses. But it also comes as a 25 mg/mL liquid solution, an infusion given into the vein (IV), and an eye drop.

Here, we'll discuss common levofloxacin dosages - or Levaquin dosages - for adults and children. We'll also cover what to do if you miss a dose or take too much.

The typical levofloxacin dosage for adults depends on what infection you're taking it for and how severe the infection is. Your kidney health may also affect your dosage.

A typical oral levofloxacin dosage for adults is 500 mg to 750 mg daily. In most cases, adults typically take levofloxacin for 5 to 14 days at a time.

Levofloxacin comes as oral tablets and an oral solution . Your healthcare professional will make the final call on how much oral levofloxacin you should take. But here's an overview of typical dosages.

Type of infection Levofloxacin dosage for adults Sinus infections 750 mg once daily for 5 days or 500 mg once daily for 10-14 days Skin infections 500-750 mg once daily for 7-14 days Bronchitis 500 mg once daily for 7 days Pneumonia 500-750 mg once daily for 5-14 days Uncomplicated UTIs 250 mg once daily for 3 days Complicated UTIs 250 mg once daily for 10 days or 750 mg once daily for 5 days Prostate infections 500 mg once daily for 1 month Plague 500 mg once daily for 10-14 days Anthrax 500 mg once daily for 2 months

Keep in mind: Levofloxacin oral solution comes in a 25 mg/mL concentration. So, for example, if your recommended dose of levofloxacin is 500 mg, you would take 20 mL of the oral solution.

Levofloxacin is available as an IV infusion. The infusions are traditionally administered in a healthcare setting - not at home.

Injectable levofloxacin dosages are the same as oral levofloxacin dosages. But injectable levofloxacin may be preferred over oral levofloxacin if you're hospitalized with an infection that requires treatment with IV antibiotics. It may also be recommended if you have trouble swallowing tablets or liquids.

Levofloxacin is also available as an eye drop , which is most often used to treat pink eye (bacterial conjunctivitis) and corneal ulcers. The eye drop is available in two doses: 0.5% for treating pink eye and 1.5% for treating corneal ulcers .

For pink eye, the recommended levofloxacin eye drop dosage is 1 to 2 drops in the affected eye(s) every 2 hours while you're awake (up to 8 times a day). This is done for the first 2 days of treatment. On Day 3 through Day 7, place 1 to 2 drops in the affected eye(s) every 4 hours (up to 4 times a day).

For corneal ulcers, the recommended levofloxacin eye drop dosage is 1 to 2 drops in the affected eye(s) every 30 minutes to 2 hours while you're awake. This is done for the first 3 days of treatment. From Day 4 until the end of treatment, place 1 to 2 drops in the affected eye(s) every 1 to 4 hours while awake.

Levofloxacin isn't prescribed to kids as often as adults. Levofloxacin is only FDA approved to treat plague and anthrax in children and adolescents. And pediatric medical experts recommend that levofloxacin only be used to treat infections in children when there are no other alternatives.

When it is prescribed to children, the dosages are based on body weight , as shown in the chart below.

Type of infection Body weight of 30-50 kg (66-110 lbs) Body weight of 50 kg (110 lbs) or greater Plague 250 mg twice daily for 10-14 days 500 mg once daily for 10-14 days Anthrax 250 mg twice daily for 2 months 500 mg once daily for 2 months

Levofloxacin isn't usually prescribed to children who weigh less than 30 kg. This is due to the fact that the tablets don't come in a dose lower than 250 mg. However, in some cases, the oral solution may be given to children weighing less than 30 kg.

Yes, levofloxacin dosage adjustments are recommended for certain people with kidney problems.

The kidneys are in charge of clearing levofloxacin from the body. If your kidneys are not working as well as they could, it's harder for your body to get rid of levofloxacin. This can lead to higher-than-intended levels of levofloxacin in your system and added side effects.

Before you start taking levofloxacin, your healthcare professional may want you to have a blood test to check your kidney function.

As mentioned, if you have kidney problems, you may need a lower dosage of levofloxacin. Your dosage will likely be based on your creatinine clearance (CrCl), which is a lab test that your healthcare team can use to determine how well your kidneys are working.

For context, creatinine is a natural waste product in your body that's normally removed by the kidneys. If your kidneys can't "clear" creatinine very well, that's a sign of suboptimal kidney function.

The chart below shows how much your levofloxacin dosage might be reduced if you have varying degrees of kidney impairment. A lower CrCl reading indicates more severe kidney problems.

Levofloxacin Dosage Adjustments Based on Kidney Function (CrCl)

CrCl greater than 50 mL/min CrCl 20-49 mL/min CrCl less than 10-19 mL/min Levofloxacin dosage 750 mg every 24 hours 750 mg every 48 hours 750 mg initially, followed by 500 mg every 48 hours 500 mg every 24 hours 500 mg initially, followed by 250 mg every 24 hours 500 mg initially, followed by 250 mg every 48 hours 250 mg every 24 hours No dosage adjustment necessary 250 mg every 48 hours

Do your best to take levofloxacin as prescribed. This will help the medication work at its best.

However, if you miss a dose of levofloxacin, take it as soon as you remember if there's at least 8 hours until your next scheduled dose. If your next dose is due in less than 8 hours, you should take it at the regularly scheduled time and skip the missed one. You shouldn't take two doses to make up for a missed dose.

Taking too much levofloxacin raises your risk of experiencing new or worsening side effects. Nausea, diarrhea, and headaches are common levofloxacin side effects . Less common but potentially serious side effects include tingling and numbness in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy) and tendon rupture.

If you think you may have taken too much levofloxacin, call your healthcare team right away. You can also contact Poison Control online or at 1-800-222-1222. If your symptoms feel severe, it's better to seek immediate medical attention by calling 911 or going to the nearest ER. Levofloxacin may need to be emptied from your gut.

There are ways to save on levofloxacin, which is widely available as generic medication.

With a free GoodRx coupon, generic levofloxacin's price at certain pharmacies may be as low as:

$10.49for ten 500 mg tablets

$47.58 for one 100 mL bottle of oral solution

$21.55 for one 5 mL bottle of eye drops

The bottom line Levofloxacin, widely referred to as the discontinued brand name Levaquin, is an antibiotic used to treat many bacterial infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and skin infections. Levofloxacin dosages, or Levaquin dosages, vary depending on the infection that's being treated and the form. A person's kidney function can also be a factor. A typical dosage of oral levofloxacin for adults is 500 mg to 750 mg by mouth daily for 5 to 14 days. Your healthcare professional will determine the specific levofloxacin dosage that's right for you.

