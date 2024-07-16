Key takeaways: Morton's neuroma surgery is an effective treatment option for foot pain related to the condition.

There are things that you can do before and after Morton's neuroma surgery to help you recover even faster. These may include self-care activities, stretches, and strengthening exercises.

During Morton's neuroma surgery recovery, it can help to slowly rebuild strength and flexibility in your foot. This will help you get back to the activities you love. Physical therapy can help guide you through a safe recovery and reach your goals.

Once you decide to have Morton's neuroma surgery, it often means that relief from your foot pain is near. Surgery is usually successful in decreasing the pain and numbness in your foot. But it's important to take the necessary steps to care for yourself, and your foot, as you heal.

There are things that you can do before and after Morton's neuroma surgery to help you feel your best. These things will help you to recover faster, prevent complications after surgery, and make sure your symptoms don't return. These may include self-care activities, stretches, and strengthening exercises. It may also include physical therapy to safely support you during your recovery.

Here's what you need to know about Morton's neuroma surgery recovery. Learn the best ways to support yourself and your body, and what to expect as you heal.

There are two main types of Morton's neuroma surgery. One option is to surgically cut out the affected nerve tissue (neurectomy). Another option is to remove bone or other tissues that put pressure on the nerve (this is called decompression ). You and your surgeon will work together to decide the surgery that is best for you.

The timeline for recovery from Morton's neuroma surgery looks different for everyone. It can be different depending on your surgeon's instructions, and the type of surgery you have. Some other factors that can change your recovery timeline include:

How long you've had your symptoms

Other foot or ankle problems that contributed to your pain

Your specific medical history

Complications after surgery, like infection or reinjury

Always check with your care team to know what your specific recovery timeline should look like. In general, there are some key points that you can expect during your Morton's neuroma surgery recovery timeline.

Surgery for Morton's neuroma is usually an outpatient surgery. This means you'll likely be sent home the same day to recover. Many people get general anesthesia during surgery, which may take up to 2 days for the full effects to wear off. Regional and local nerve blocks are common, as well.

You may be able to walk immediately while wearing a boot, or using an assistive device. This will help limit the weight you put on your incision. How soon you are able to walk or put weight on your foot after surgery can depend on the details of your surgery.

For example, if a dorsal approach was taken during your surgery - this is when the surgeon goes through the top, or non-weight-bearing side of your foot - then you can usually walk and start rehabilitation sooner . But if a plantar approach was taken - this is when the surgeon goes through the bottom, or weight-bearing side of your foot - then you'll need more time to heal before you can put pressure on your incision.

Your pain should improve during your first week. Your main goal during your first week after surgery is to rest and control pain and swelling. Depending on your surgery, you may be able to put your full weight back onto your foot as early as 48 hours after surgery.

You may also be encouraged to start with some gentle exercises to help with movement in your foot and ankle. Check your surgeon's post-op protocol for details.

For the first 2 weeks, it's common to have some sort of weight-bearing or activity restrictions. These restrictions will help protect your wound and make sure you don't reinjure yourself.

You'll also probably check back in with your care team during this time. They'll make sure everything went well with your surgery, and remove any stitches as needed.

Once your incision is fully healed, it's likely OK to progress to low-impact exercise. This can take 4 to 6 weeks for some. Again, this timeline will look different for everyone. If your scar is on the top of your foot, you may be able to add impact sooner. Ease back into higher-impact exercise with activities like walking, the elliptical, or yoga.

When your incision is fully healed, it's a good time to start scar massage. This can help improve your scar and decrease sensitivity as it heals. It may also help minimize some complications including worsened pain and stump neuroma after surgery.

If all goes well, you'll likely be cleared for all activity. This would include higher-impact exercise like running or plyometric activities.

It's common to have some temporary foot pain and numbness after Morton's neuroma surgery. These symptoms will often improve as you heal. Sometimes the numbness is permanent if a part of the nerve was removed.

After surgery, you'll have a scar on either the top or the bottom of your foot. Scar tissue can feel tight and tender as it heals. Scar tenderness is more common for scars on the bottom of your foot (plantar scars). Scar tissue can also affect the remaining nerve after surgery, causing more pain.

There are some things you can do to help smooth your recovery after Morton's neuroma surgery. Try these things to help prepare:

See a physical therapist (PT) before your surgery to help you feel strong and prepared.

Rearrange your home to create a recovery space that's near the bathroom and kitchen.

Arrange for help as you recover, like someone to drive you home or run errands for you while you have driving restrictions.

Before the surgery, collect recovery supplies you will need like stool softeners, over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications, and cast covers for showering.

Schedule a PT evaluation for after surgery as well.

After Morton's neuroma surgery, it's important to shift your focus to your recovery. This should include regaining the strength, balance, and normal movements in your foot. Exercises similar to the ones used to help manage symptoms before surgery can be helpful.

But it's hard to know which exercises are best for you, and when to start them after surgery. Seeing a PT after surgery can be really helpful in getting the answers you're looking for.

Before surgery, your foot pain was probably caused by a number of things. Many factors can add up over time, and ultimately lead to the development of a neuroma.

Research suggests that 3 out of every 5 people who had surgery also had other neuroma-related foot and ankle problems. And up to 20% of people will have their foot symptoms return. In addition to helping you recover from surgery, it's important for a PT to identify any risk factors and create a plan of care that will keep your pain from coming back.

Physical therapy will look different for everyone. But here are some common treatment options that you may see during your recovery from Morton's neuroma surgery:

Strengthening and flexibility exercises: The muscles in your foot, ankle, and lower leg can become weak and stiff as you recover. And you may also have lingering weakness and loss of flexibility from before surgery if your activity was limited. A PT will test all of your muscles to find specific exercises that will help you recover and reach your goals.

Joint mobilization: You may also need help getting the smaller joints in your foot and ankles to move normally again. This type of treatment can help release stiffness in tissues around your joints.

Myofascial rehabilitation: Tight muscles in your lower leg - like your calf muscles - can limit motion in your foot. And may even contribute to Morton's neuroma. Myofascial release techniques can help release restrictions in your muscles and help you move normally again.

Lifestyle modifications: A PT can examine the mechanics of your foot, and help you find shoes that are better for your feet. They may also recommend shoe inserts or toe spacers, depending on your specific needs.

Scar massage: After surgery, you'll have a scar on either the top or the bottom of your foot. A PT can teach you scar massage to help manage scar tenderness.

Balance training: This will help improve muscle control in your lower leg and feet and help you regain confidence in your feet. And it can help wake up the special sensation in your joints that help with balance.

Some people may have a PT come to their home to guide them through exercises. This is more common if you have difficulty leaving your home because of your physical condition, and if your insurance covers it. Most people do in-office physical therapy.

How painful is Morton's neuroma surgery? expand_more Thanks to anesthesia, the surgery itself is not painful. There will be some pain and swelling in your foot in the first few weeks after surgery, though. It can often be managed with prescription and OTC pain medications and anti-inflammatories. There are also things you can do on your own, like elevating and icing your foot, to minimize swelling and manage pain. Do you have to wear a boot after Morton's neuroma surgery? expand_more After your Morton's neuroma surgery, you need to limit how much weight you put on your foot. This helps protect your incision and the results of your surgery. So you may need to wear a boot or a special orthopedic shoe for a couple of weeks after your surgery. If you need to avoid putting any weight on your foot (called non-weight bearing), your healthcare professional may recommend crutches, a walker, or even a knee walker at first. Do you need physical therapy after Morton's neuroma surgery? expand_more Physical therapy after Morton's neuroma surgery is usually optional. But physical therapy can be an important way to support yourself during your Morton's neuroma surgery recovery. As musculoskeletal rehab experts, a PT will guide you safely through your recovery. And they'll help to minimize pain, optimize your function, and reduce postoperative complications.

The bottom line Morton's neuroma surgery is one of the most effective treatment options for many who have Morton's neuroma-related foot pain. As you recover, it can help to slowly rebuild strength and flexibility in your foot. It's also important to address any lingering problems or risk factors for Morton's neuroma. The things you do before and after Morton's neuroma surgery will help you get back to the activities you love and help to keep pain from returning. To support yourself safely through your recovery, and as you return to your usual activities, it's important to see a physical therapist.

