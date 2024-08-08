Key takeaways: You should avoid combining Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and alcohol if you can. Alcohol can potentially worsen Mounjaro's digestive side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. It can also counteract some of the potential benefits of Mounjaro.

Alcohol can also raise the risk of rare but serious complications that can happen with Mounjaro. These include low blood glucose (sugar), kidney damage, and pancreatitis (swelling of the pancreas).

Discuss your alcohol use with your diabetes care team if you're using Mounjaro. They can let you know if an occasional drink or two may be OK for you to have.

Sometimes starting a new course of treatment - often a medication - may also require changes to your diet or lifestyle. Perhaps one of the most common of these changes is to cut back on how much or how often you drink alcohol. This is true for various medications , including Mounjaro (tirzepatide) - a once-weekly injection for Type 2 diabetes .

You may not need to avoid alcohol completely with Mounjaro. But there are several things to keep in mind if you decide to drink.

Alcohol and Mounjaro don't directly interact with each other. This means that alcohol doesn't change how your body absorbs or breaks down Mounjaro. But that doesn't mean it's safe to drink while using this medication. This is because alcohol use could raise the risk of common Mounjaro side effects and other health risks, as well as result in fewer treatment benefits.

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Everyone's risks with mixing Mounjaro and alcohol are different. Mounjaro's manufacturer hasn't studied whether any specific amount of alcohol is safe to have with the medication.

It's best to check with your endocrinologist (diabetes specialist ) first. They can let you know if it may be OK for you to have an occasional drink or two while using Mounjaro. Be honest with them about how much alcohol you drink and how often. This information will help them come up with the best answer for you. And they can help you safely reduce your alcohol use if you're interested in doing so.

Mounjaro has a number of common side effects . Several are digestion related, such as:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Constipation

But these symptoms can also happen just from drinking alcohol . And like Mounjaro, alcohol can slow down how fast your stomach empties. So mixing Mounjaro and alcohol can make these digestive issues worse.

It's important to note that these side effects are more likely to happen when you first start Mounjaro, or shortly after raising your dosage . So combining Mounjaro and alcohol may cause worse side effects during these specific times. But keep in mind that there's always a risk of digestive side effects with this combination, no matter how long you've been using Mounjaro.

Drinking alcohol has both short- and long-term effects. In particular, heavy drinking can cause pancreatitis (swelling of the pancreas) and kidney damage. Although rare, these two serious complications have also been reported with Mounjaro.

Drinking heavily while taking Mounjaro may raise your risk of pancreatitis or kidney damage. People with a history of these issues may have a greater risk of developing them. What's more, the digestive side effects discussed above can lead to dehydration. And dehydration raises your risk of kidney damage with Mounjaro and alcohol even further.

Compared to some diabetes medications, Mounjaro has a lower chance of causing low blood glucose (sugar). But it's still possible. Alcohol can also lower your blood glucose if you have diabetes. Combining Mounjaro and alcohol can raise your risk of this side effect.

Hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) can become dangerous or, in severe cases, life threatening. It's important to know how to treat it if it happens to you. And it's best to avoid situations or substances (such as alcohol) that could trigger hypoglycemia, if possible.

Mounjaro's potential benefits are still being explored. But notably, this medication can cause significant weight loss . For many people, this aligns with their overall health or diabetes treatment goals .

On the flip side, drinking alcohol regularly can lead to weight gain . This is because alcohol can slow down your metabolism and add calories to your diet. So if part of the reason you're taking Mounjaro is for its weight-loss benefits, alcohol can make it harder to lose weight or keep it off.

It's also possible that using Mounjaro might lower your desire to drink alcohol. If you've noticed this change since starting Mounjaro, you're not alone. Scientists are starting to understand why this may happen for some people.

When you drink alcohol, your body releases a hormone called dopamine . Dopamine triggers the reward system in your brain. This gives you a good feeling and encourages you to repeat an action.

Mounjaro acts like two gut hormones found naturally in the body: glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). Mounjaro attaches to receptors (binding sites) for GIP and GLP-1, and acts like your natural hormones would.

These receptors are found in many areas of the body, including your brain. Some of the receptors in your brain play a role in balancing your appetite. When Mounjaro stimulates them, you feel fuller for longer.

There are also GIP and GLP-1 receptors in the brain's reward center. When Mounjaro attaches to them, your brain may release less dopamine than usual. This could mean that less dopamine is available to trigger your brain's reward system. And this may lead to less of a desire to drink alcohol.

Can you drink alcohol while taking weight-loss injections? expand_more There's no set answer for everyone. The effects of alcohol on weight-loss injections, such as Zepbound (tirzepatide) or Saxenda (liraglutide), haven't been well studied. But drinking alcohol while using these medications can worsen digestive-related side effects , such as nausea and diarrhea. Your prescriber can let you know if it would be OK for you to have an occasional drink while using weight-loss injections. What can you not take with Mounjaro? expand_more While you don't necessarily need to avoid these medications with Mounjaro, it interacts with insulin, sulfonylureas like glipizide, and glinides like repaglinide. These medications raise the risk of hypoglycemia. Mounjaro may also lower the absorption of birth control pills and other oral medications, especially shortly after starting it or raising your dose. It's best to discuss whether you can take your medications with Mounjaro with your prescriber and pharmacist. How long does 1 shot of Mounjaro stay in your system? expand_more Mounjaro stays in your body for a relatively long time. It takes 5 days for your body to clear about half of the medication (its " half-life "). This is why the standard dosage for Mounjaro is to inject it once a week. However, small amounts of medication may remain in your body for about 25 days. But keep in mind that it may take longer for some people to clear Mounjaro than others.

The bottom line Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and alcohol don't mix well. While there's no direct interaction between the two, it's best to avoid or limit alcohol with Mounjaro. Alcohol can worsen some of Mounjaro's common side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. Alcohol can also raise your risk for serious complications, including pancreatitis, kidney damage, and low blood glucose. In addition to a greater risk for side effects, alcohol can also reduce Mounjaro's weight-loss potential. Speak to your diabetes care team before drinking alcohol while using Mounjaro. They can let you know if an occasional serving or two would be OK for you.

