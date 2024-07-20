Key takeaways: Treatment for anxiety disorders usually relies on medications and therapy. But other products and activities can work for some people, too.

There's some evidence that home remedies - like coloring books, hot tea, and weighted blankets - may help ease anxiety.

Physical exercise, mindfulness practices, and socializing with other people are other good ways to prevent and treat anxiety.

Table of contents Weighted blankets Aromatherapy Fidget toys Hot tea Coloring books Mindfulness Yoga Breathwork Tai chi Walking Socializing Supplements Bottom line References

Living with anxiety can be challenging. Anxiety disorders can have many symptoms , like worry, fear, or panic. In some cases, anxiety can even get in the way of work, school, or personal relationships. And anxiety is common. In fact, an estimated 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their life.

Fortunately, there are many good treatments for anxiety disorders, like therapy and medications . But, to help with symptoms, many people also turn to nonmedical options, such as home remedies and natural supplements. With so many of these so-called "anxiety-busting" DIY options on the market today - like weighted blankets, yoga, and aromatherapy - you may have wondered: Do any of these home remedies actually work?

Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular products and see what science has to say.

Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and weights, weighted blankets are heavier than a regular blanket. They're designed to produce a "heavy feeling," which creates deep-touch pressure . This might increase serotonin activity in the body. To manage symptoms when a blanket isn't an option, weighted vests for anxiety are also growing in popularity for on-the-go use.

There's not a ton of evidence yet on whether or not weighted blankets help with anxiety. But some studies do look promising. One small study found that 2 out of 3 people felt less anxious after using a weighted blanket. A recent literature review also found that weighted blankets seem to reduce anxiety . But more research is needed to say for sure.

Aromatherapy is the practice of inhaling or applying essential oils with the intention of improving your health and well-being. Many essential oils are marketed for anxiety relief, including:

Bergamot orange (Citrus bergamia)

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

Bitter orange (Citrus aurantium)

Jasmine (Jasminum sambac)

Damask rose (Damask rose)

It's not clear how well essential oil works. Some studies say certain essential oils, like lavender and bitter orange , may be helpful for reducing anxiety. But there just isn't enough evidence to say for sure. However, some studies have shown that essential oils are helpful with stress and insomnia - both of which can affect anxiety.

These handheld toys became popular in 2017, filling the pockets of school-age children and adults alike. Manufacturers claim that these toys use up nervous energy and help promote calmness, improve focus, and combat anxiety.

There are many types of fidget toys. Examples include:

Fidget spinners

Stress balls

Silly putty

Fidget cubes

Squishy toys

Pop It! toys

Magnetic rings

At this point, there's no scientific evidence that fidget spinners or other toys directly help with anxiety. But for some people, fidgeting may be a positive way to reduce stress and stay focused .

The sensory experience of holding and sipping a warm cup of tea with a calming scent can chase away the stress of a tough day or relieve the chill on a snowy winter morning. But a cup of tea may also be a comforting pick-me-up that helps ease symptoms of anxiety.

When it comes to hot tea, there's evidence that it can help with anxiety. But more research is needed. It's not clear if it's what's actually in the tea or just the act of making tea and drinking it that helps.

Certain teas and herbal infusions that may help with stress and anxiety include:

Green tea

Black tea

Chamomile

Lavender

Rose

Jasmine

Passionflower

Coloring books designed for adults, often with intricate designs, are marketed as tools for mindfulness. Many people use them to relax and feel less stressed. Coloring can be a mindful way of connecting with the present moment.

Though there haven't been a lot of studies specifically on adult coloring books, art therapy (including drawing and coloring) is a well-known treatment for anxiety . And there's good evidence that coloring is good for anxiety , too. More evidence is needed before we can say for sure how coloring books compare to other types of art therapy.

Mindfulness meditation is the practice of paying attention to the present moment. This often involves sitting still and focusing on your thoughts, feelings, and body sensations. The goal of mindfulness meditation is to be aware of what's happening without judging yourself.

There's quite a lot of research showing that mindfulness meditation can be helpful for anxiety . In many research studies, mindfulness worked as well (or sometimes even better ) for anxiety as medication and/or therapy.

One of the most well-studied mindfulness programs is Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). This program uses mindfulness meditation along with other skills to treat anxiety and more.

Yoga combines physical movement, meditation, and breathing exercises. Research shows that yoga has many mental and physical health benefits . You can practice in a class setting with a teacher, or you can do it on your own using videos or books. People of many ages and physical abilities can practice it. And it's safe for most healthy people to try with supervision.

There are many different types of yoga, including:

Hatha

Kripalu

Iyengar

Bikram

Yin

Chair yoga

Just like mindfulness meditation, yoga can help reduce anxiety, especially when the anxiety is caused by stressful life events or situations . A 2018 analysis of many studies found that yoga can be helpful for people with high levels of anxiety. But the results were inconclusive for people with anxiety disorders. More research is needed to better understand which types of yoga are best for people with anxiety.

Breathwork is the practice of consciously controlling the way you breathe while paying attention to the feelings that arise in your body. Using breathing exercises can help you focus and slow down your breathing. This can have calming effects, both physically and mentally.

And, there's good evidence that breathing techniques are helpful for both reducing anxiety symptoms and improving stress and mental health . But more research is needed.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese practice that's also a form of exercise and meditation . It involves a sequence of slow, fluid movements. Some people consider tai chi to be a type of "moving meditation," like yoga. Tai chi is reported to help with stress, better sleep, and overall mental health. It's also good for improving strength and balance.

There's not as much data on tai chi and anxiety as there is for the other activities listed here, like meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises. But tai chi has still shown promise in a few studies . So far, it seems like tai chi may be helpful for people with anxiety. But more studies are needed to say for sure.

Walking and other types of exercise are great for your physical and mental health . Walking is an especially accessible activity that lots of people can do. It can improve your heart health, balance, and coordination. It can also boost your mental health.

Research shows that exercise is good for treating and preventing anxiety, too. In some studies, high-intensity, frequent exercise (like running or biking) seems to be more effective than low-intensity exercise (like walking). But even walking a few times a week may have benefits. Combining walking or other exercise with meditation also seems to be helpful for reducing anxiety.

Socializing means spending time with other people. This could be doing a shared activity, having a meal together, or even just chatting with someone you meet at the grocery store. Creating connections with other people helps you feel less alone and brings mental and physical health benefits .

There's evidence that having social support while you're getting treatment for anxiety can help improve your symptoms.

According to the National Institutes of Health, being socially isolated can actually increase your risk for health problems - including anxiety and depression.

Over-the-counter supplements are products you can buy without a prescription from a healthcare professional. These include herbs, vitamins, probiotics, and more. Supplements come as pills, powders, and liquids. They can also be added to packaged foods.

Though supplements may be helpful for anxiety, you should always check with a healthcare professional before trying one. Even though they're available without a prescription, supplements can still cause side effects. And many can interfere with other anxiety medications .

There are many natural supplements that claim to help with anxiety. Let's take a look at a few that may be helpful.

Vitamin D plays an important role in mood regulation as well as nerve and brain health. Your body makes vitamin D when your skin is exposed to sunlight and when you eat foods rich in vitamin D , like salmon, egg yolks, and fortified orange juice.

In some studies, researchers have found some possible links between low vitamin D levels, depression , and anxiety . But in other studies, vitamin D supplementation didn't really help as much. More research is needed before we can say for sure whether or not vitamin D supplements are useful in treating anxiety.

Vitamin B complex is a supplement with a combination of most (or all) the B vitamins your body needs. There are many B vitamins with different jobs in the body. They help you turn food into energy and make serotonin and red blood cells. You get B vitamins from foods like vegetables, fish, meat, eggs, dairy, and chicken.

B vitamins don't seem to help directly with anxiety, though they may help with stress and overall mood in some people.

But, if you have a low B12 level ( vitamin B12 deficiency ), this can have an effect on your mood and anxiety levels . In this case, B12 supplements could potentially improve your symptoms.

Magnesium is a mineral. It has many jobs in your body, like building strong bones and controlling blood sugars. It's also involved in regulating neurotransmitters , like serotonin and GABA. You get magnesium from foods like nuts, seeds, and leafy greens.

There's evidence that low magnesium is connected to both anxiety and depression. But it's not clear yet whether taking magnesium supplements can help relieve anxiety. There's some evidence that magnesium might be helpful for anxiety. But more research is needed to know for sure.

The bottom line Many people use nonmedical products and activities to help with anxiety. Some of these methods, like physical movement or certain supplements, might actually have some benefits. For many people, natural and alternative remedies can be a terrific addition to therapy and medication. If you have anxiety, talk to a healthcare professional about whether these options might be right for you. They can help you understand the potential benefits and risks. Remember, it's always a good idea to check in with your provider before making changes to your treatment plan, even when trying natural remedies.

For additional resources or to connect with mental health services in your area, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357. For immediate assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at988, or text HOME to741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line .

